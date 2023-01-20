Dubai: ‘Dino Mania’ is a brand-new dinosaur parade launching at the Dubai Parks and Resorts on Friday, January 20 for the winter season.
This free interactive experience brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and many more. This exciting, action-packed event will feature special effects including music, roars and fog with plenty of audience participation for all ages.
Both educational and entertaining, children and their families can walk amongst these ancient creatures in a free 45-minute parade.
Taking place from Friday to Sunday at 8pm at Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts, guests can enjoy interactive encounters and photo opportunities with their loved ones and the dinosaurs from Tuesday to Sunday 12pm onwards.
Guests will also have the chance to win prizes for the best ‘fearless photo’. Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Annual Pass holders will gain special access to meet the dinosaurs up close.