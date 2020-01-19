The annual city-wide culinary event, Dubai Food Festival (DFF), will return for it seventh edition on February 26.
To be held for 18 days across the city, the event will celebrate the gastronomical diversity of the city, and will give residents, visitors, families and foodies insight into the latest tastes and trends from the global food scene, organisers said.
Regular DFF-related events will also return, including Dubai Restaurant Week, Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and experiences featuring masterclasses, chef tables, appearances by celebrity chefs and promotions at malls, restaurants and hypermarkets.
For a full update of activities, go to dubaifoodfestival.com.