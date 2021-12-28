Dubai: Experience Emaar New Year’s Eve like never before! Soaring 219.5 meters above the ground and sitting atop the Address Sky View hotel, Dubai’s newest attraction — the Sky Views Observatory — will welcome guests to witness the epic Burj Khalifa fireworks from the best spot in the city.
Guests will have a front row seat to revel in the legendary New Year’s Eve show to usher in 2022 in style. From Sky Views Observatory, take in the unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa light, laser and fireworks display.
Sky Views Observatory is the latest attraction from Emaar which includes Sky Observatory, Sky Glass Slide and Sky Edge Walk; three distinctive experiences that provide guests with unforgettable memories and unbridled fun.
Tickets start at Dh500 per person and spots are available on a first come first serve basis on December 31st.
F&B will be available for purchase so grab your closest friends and family and witness Emaar New Year’s Eve like never before from Sky Views Observatory!