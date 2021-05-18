1 of 15
BLA BLA: Guests at Bla Bla will be treated to an array of dishes from the menu which include sharing starters such as; Crispy rice avocado, California rolls, Edamame, Arancini and chicken gyoza. Main courses include; Cannelloni with ricotta and spinach, pan-seared organic salmon with sauteed broccolini, Katsu Kare with chicken, Japanese curry and rice and Angus BBQ short rib with sweet potato fries. Leave room for the Chef’s selection of sharing desserts, which include profiteroles, red velvet delight and bread pudding. Beverages available at the brunch are generous and include unlimited house beverages including grape, hops and two speciality Bla Bla cocktails. Brunch is priced at Dh250 for soft beverages and Dh350 for house beverages and takes place every Friday from 1pm to 4pm at Onda Nami.
CÉ LA VI: Ce La Vi at The Address Sky View is bringing back a Friday brunch. Spend a Friday afternoon with loved ones when families can indulge in a sensational set menu while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Dubai Skylines. Set against the view of the Burj Khalifa, this brunch is filled with groovy and alluring beats, making it an excellent source of fun and a special menu that features some of Ce Le Vi’s signature dishes and more. Brunch is priced at Dh290 for soft beverages, Dh490 for house beverages, Dh690 for bubbles. It takes place on Friday from 1pm to 4pm.
TIPSY LION: Located at the Sofitel Hotel, Downtown, Dubai’s most rock ‘n’ rolling brunch is back at Tipsy Lion, providing the very best British cuisine old Blighty has to offer, amazing live entertainment all set to an awesome soundtrack provided by the DJ every Friday. The brunch begins with starters including the classic Prawn stars, Chicken Tikka and vegan “Buffalo” Wings. Moving on to the mains, platters of mouthwatering dishes are served to the table including Plant-based Sliders, Fish & Chips and Butter Chicken Pie. Finally, no British dinner is complete without a proper pudding with options including Sticky Toffee Pudding & Apple Crumble. Free-flowing beverages are served throughout the long four-hour brunch including themed cocktails. Toes will be tapping to the live music provided by The Boxtones and Tipsy Lion’s resident DJ. Don’t miss out on the amazing pub games and entertainment happening throughout the venue. Brunch is priced at Dh270 for soft beverages and Dh349 for house beverages. Every Friday 1pm – 5pm
SECRET BRUNCH AT THE BURJ KHALIFA: They’re back and they’re going big. To celebrate a new season (hopefully one with fewer lockdowns), the Secret Parties Group are launching a brand new brunch. The Secret Brunch At The Burj Khalifa, launching on Friday, May 21, the events company are throwing a new party brunch and this time in Burj Khalifa hotspot, 3BK. Guests are invited to enjoy a lavish four-course brunch menu consisting of premium food options such as; assorted sushi platters, roasted leg of lamb with new potatoes and parsnip puree, seafood linguine, vegan lasagne and sharing desserts such as; eclairs, profiteroles and the special 3BK Khalifa Sundae. With a few special Secret Parties touches, such as a cotton candy cart, delicious drinks and cocktails, as well as incredible entertainment from dancers, acrobats and more – this is the newest and best new brunch to blast onto the Dubai party scene. Brunch is priced at Dh299 for soft beverages, Dh399 for house beverages, Dh499 for sparkling and Dh699 for bubbles.
THE PANGOLIN: The Pangolin, known for its interiors, attention to detail and locally sourced handmade food, is launching a new Friday lazy lunch event this weekend called, Lazy Afternoons with Betty. Well, Betty is the name of the smoker – she is the heart of the venue and assimilates the style of cooking in coals and wood. The new lazy lunch is launching this weekend and will be available every Friday between 12pm to 8pm offering meats including; beef and three veg skewers, coal-roasted sea bream with lemon butter and herb sauce, and open fire-roasted oysters. Guests are invited to come down between 12pm to 8pm and enjoy three hours of their chosen time slot, from Dh250 for soft beverages, Dh350 for house beverages and Dh450 for premium beverages. Lazy Afternoon’s with Betty is all about downtime, so the sharing style food is brought directly to the table.
LARTE: Enjoy a true Italian feast at the new Friday Brunch at Larte at Studio One Hotel.. Start your Italian journey with an antipasti platter including cold cuts, cheese, bruschetta followed by a variety of main courses including porcini risotto, calzone pizza, lasagne, grilled rib-eye & baked salmon & finish off with a selection of traditional desserts including tiramisu, panna cotta and cannoli! Drinks include a variety of cocktails including our famous Aperol Spritz, Studio Spritz, Hugo Spritz or you can sip on your favourite grape and hops. Brunch is priced at Dh250 per person including house beverages. It takes place every Friday from 3pm to 5pm.
CAFÉ BELGE: What: weekly Gatsby styled brunch at one of the most popular DIFC hotels, The Ritz Carlton. The Secret Brunch At The Ritz, promises glitz, glamour and the best in Secret Parties style partying. Brunching with the Secret Parties Group includes great food, tempting cocktails and music and entertainment. Food on the brunch menu includes fancy French dishes such as; Belgian Veal Meatballs, Classic Moules a la Crème, Pan Seared Sea Bass & Grilled Beef Striploin with sauce au Poivre. Save room for desserts with delicious plates brought directly to the table which includes; Crunchy Raspberry & Vanilla Mascarpone Mousse & Hazelnut & Chocolate Cannoli. Prices start from Dh295 for soft beverages, Dh395 for house beverages, Dh495 for sparkling and Dh595 for bubbly. Brunch takes pace every Friday 1pm to 5pm
GARDEN ON 8: A chilled, no-frills atmosphere, delicious BBQ food fresh from the grill, incredible live music and delicious drinks – all in the relaxed setting of a British pub-style venue of Garden on 8 at the Media One Hotel. Brunch is priced at Dh199 for soft beverages, Dh299 for house beverages and Dh349 for premium beverages. It takes place every Friday from 2pm to 5pm.
MCGETTIGAN’S: Everyone’s favourite Irish pub, celebrates the return of live music with a Mad Hatter’s themed brunch that will have you grinning like a Cheshire Cat. On Friday, May 21 McGettigan’s JLT is ready to welcome customers back to brunch with a brand new ‘Alice in Wonderland’ inspired entryway to mark the occasion. From 1pm to 4pm, gather up to nine of your mates and revel in live music and a menu filled with a wide range of tasty McGettigan’s favourites from their classic menu, paired with unlimited beverages, all whilst abiding by all social distancing requirements. On the day expect a host of surprises including bespoke themed beverages, props, prizes and even a white rabbit or two…Curiouser and curiouser. Brunch is priced at Dh249 including house beverages and Dh299 including premium house beverages. Live music playing from 1pm until midnight, you’d be mad to miss it!.
HOTEL CARTAGENA: Friday afternoons at Hotel Cartagena are back with a bang. Devoted to the decadent fervour of brunch with new Argentinian Executive Chef Juan Pablo Rey Nores at the helm of the kitchen. Set at the top of the JW Marriott Marquis with 360-degree views of the city and the glittering Burj Khalifa. Anything goes, from feasting on Mushroom, truffle & cheese empanadas, Parrillada De Carne mixed meat grill platters and Sushi rolls of the day or Saltado lobster. All washed down with sparkling Chilean bubbles and ending on a sweet note with savouring swoon-worthy desserts served in spectacular cages. The Hotel Cartagena Brunch takes place every Friday from 1pm to 4pm. From Dh295 for soft beverages and Dh395 for house beverages.
LA TABLITA: An afternoon of unlimited tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more, paired with zesty margaritas. Guest can also enjoy vegan and vegetarian options, prepared upon request. This outdoor Drunch will transport guests to the streets of Mexico. Brunch is priced at Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages and takes place every Friday from 1pm to 5pm.
FUCHSIA URBAN THAI: Contemporary Thai favourite, Fuchsia Urban Thai in Barsha Heights, hosts its weekend Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch. Known for their signature Thai specialities, Fuchsia Urban Thai will be serving customers with a diverse range of endless dim sum (vegetarian, seafood and chicken) right to their tables. Enjoy any dim sum of your choice plus a starter and a side. True value for money, and a hearty way to brunch away the weekend by going all out. Enjoy brunching at Fuchsia every Friday and Saturday between 12pm to 4pm for Dh100 per person.
TREEHOUSE & TESORO: It’s one of the most stunning locations in Dubai thanks to its enormous terrace, luscious urban-jungle greenery and spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa. Hidden Picnic by Love Parties at Tree House and Tesoro in the Taj Dubai Hotel is an al-fresco extravaganza that takes place on Friday from 1pm to 4pm and is priced from Dh229 for soft beverages, Dh339 for house beverages and Dh399 for bubbly.
SPARK BY CARAMEL: Real Dubai OGs will remember Love Brunch as one of the first party brunches in the region, playing the best music, serving the tastiest food and, of course, keeping the beverages flowing throughout. The reloaded concept will still have the same atmosphere but elevated, thanks to a further six years of Love Parties perfecting the art of what makes a brunch outstanding. The DJ will be spinning great R&B tracks from throughout the years as Spark by Caramel serves brunch. Brunch takes place every Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Packages start from Dh299 for soft beverages, Dh375 for house beverages, Dh425 for bubbly.
JAZZ @ PIZZA EXPRESS JLT: What better way to start the weekend than with friends, enjoying great food in a fun, yet laidback restaurant listening to quality live music performed acoustically by the incredible Martin Go. Don’t miss the afterparty deal, with three beverages available for Dh100 from 11pm. Brunch takes place every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm and is priced at Dh299 including bubbles.
