Dubai: Dubai is bringing back their 3-Day Super Sale.
The final 2020 edition of the bi-annual mega promotion will take place from November 26 to 28, with residents and visitors enjoying reductions of up to 90 per cent off a wide selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and more items across the city’s malls and shopping centres.
Held over the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, big name brands as well as homegrown retailers are participating in the super sale, which will see prices tumble at over 1,500 outlets and stores.
During this final 3DSS of 2020, all of the city’s stores, malls and shopping destinations will strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and visitors.
The 3 Day Super Sale is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar that features a full line up of major retail-focused festivals, new season launches, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions aimed at enhancing the city’s retail community and contributing to Dubai’s economic growth and development.
The list of participating stores will be announced sooon.