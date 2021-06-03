1 of 15
Summer is an underrated season in this city. Yeah, it’s hot and sticky, but the hot weather also brings with it the hottest deals.
RIVA BEACH CLUB: The relaxed, family-friendly venue located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island, is offering guests an array of attractive offers throughout June. From a Friday Brunch, a Ladies Day to a Palm Residents’ Offer, RIVA Beach Club has the entire month of June covered. Indulge in great food and refreshing beverages at the venue’s 300-metre beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf or by the temperature-controlled pool. Daily passes are available from Dh75 during the week and Dh115 at the weekend. Every wednesday, ladies can enjoy pool and beach access for Dh55 as well as one starter from a selected menu.
AMAZONICO: Beat the sweltering heat and hop over to Amazónico in DIFC for a light, fresh and tropical adventure. Live entertainment is back this summer with elec-tropical beats at the Bar & Lounge. Every evening from 8.30 pm onwards, resident DJs will spin high energy beats blending Latin inspired sounds while you enjoy signature drinks, shaken to perfection by Amazónico’s mixologists. Catch performances by resident DJs Marina Geneva and Nader Abaky who will take you on a sensory journey through Latin America. New to Amazónico, DJs Adrianna Ray and DJ Nicolas Hillmann will bring their Afro beats and Progressive music while you enjoy the vibrant ambiance indoors or outdoors.
ARMANI/SPA: Ease into the Dubai summer with some weekday self-indulgence at Armani/SPA. The offering includes access to the landscaped pool terrace high above the city. A juice and snack of a summer bento selection of healthy sandwiches including egg on wholemeal, big-eye tuna in a corn wrap and fresh caprese, along with seasonal sliced fruit. The access to the spa with a classic 50-minute treatment with your choice of massage, facial, wrap or scrub. This offer is priced at Dh650 and valid until July 31.
EGGSPECTATION: Eggspectation has launched its limited edition summer menu. The Canadian born breakfast favourite is serving a three course meal from their Summer Menu for Dh109. From a Smoked Salmon and Avocado Salsa Salad starter, to a grilled Coconut and Pesto Chicken main, and a mascarpone and caramelized strawberry Waffle Sandwich for dessert, the new Summer menu is full of must-try seasonal dishes handcrafted by Chef Rohan himself. This menu is available until the end of August at City Walk and The Beach JBR.
H HOTEL SPA: This June, the Mandara Spa at The H Dubai is giving its guests a reason to pamper themselves with a tempting offer. Banish any stresses with a rejuvenating 50 minute Warm Stone massage followed by a 30 minute foot massage at Dh399 per person. The offer is available until June 31.
TORNO SUBITO: Back by popular demand, Torno Subito, is welcoming back its popular ‘Il Caviale’ tasting menu for diners to enjoy throughout June. Get ready to time travel to the 1950s’ Italian Riviera and discover flavours of caviar with a six-course, caviar tasting feast. For Dh499, the Il Caviale tasting menu offers a variety of dishes featuring the star ingredient, ‘Italian caviar’. Diners can kick off their culinary adventure with a buttered potato coupled with fresh chives, breadcrumbs, and caviar, followed by a selection of starters and mains, including Carpaccio, a Sicilian red shrimp carpaccio dish with yogurt, lemon and black caviar. Next is the Chef’s Favourite, focaccia with smoked amberjack, creme fraiche, an aromatic salad and black caviar; a green pea Tagliolini, served with mantis shrimps and black caviar and Merluzzo, a brand-new dish of steamed cod served with vegetable caponata, bagna cauda, eggplant, and black caviar. Dessert includes the three Cioccolati made from a selection of different textures of rich dark chocolate with salted caramel. Diners who order two Il Caviale tasting menus per table will also receive a complimentary bottle of house grape.
CASA MIA: The only thing more delicious than a bowl of homemade pasta is free bowl of homemade pasta. Dubai’s oldest Italian restaurant, Casa Mia is offering diners complimentary dishes daily until June 26. The complimentary dishes on offer are traditional spaghetti with olive oil, garlic and chilli and Casa Mia’s famous Tiramisu. This offering is to mark the renewed look of the restaurant. Casa Mia is located at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and again from 7pm to 11.30pm.
RIPE MARKET + CIRCLE MALL: Circle Mall, Nakheel’s newest shopping destination, is set to host Ripe Market, from June 5 until October 2. Located at the mall’s ground floor, Ripe Market will be available every first Saturday of the month from 10am to 7pm. ipe Market is known for supporting and nourishing homegrown businesses across the country with a selection of fashion, food and homeware retailers. Families and friends can head to Circle Mall and experience over 20 kiosks featuring a variety of fresh produce, dining delights and unique products. Circle Mall is located at Jumeirah Village Circle, just off Hessa Street and is open Saturday to Wednesday from 10am to 10pm and Thursday to Friday from 10am to 12 midnight.
ARMANI DUBAI: Sample a collection of three-course summer set menus at a special price that showcase seasonal flavours from Italy, India and Japan. The signature style of Armani/Ristorante puts classic ingredients like fresh burrata and roast pigeon centre stage. At Armani/Amal, aromatic turmeric and cumin scent the air with a colourful sharing menu offering tandoor specialities, creamy dal, slow-cooked spiced meats and vegetables that evoke the essence of India. And Armani/Hashi celebrates the artistry of Japanese cuisine and flavours such as miso black cod, wagyu beef tataki and a triple mochi dessert. These special summer menus are priced at Dh299 for three courses.
TAIKO DUBAI: This summer Taiko is offering a “For The Love of Wagyu” special menu. The seven-course offer pays homage to the most Japanese Wagyu. The dinner takes place every Monday and is dedicated solely to the renowned Japanese beef. With a blend of flavours of Asia and the Middle East, indulge in a selection of starters including Wasabi Popcorn bites, Tuna and Wagyu Tataki drizzled with Persian sour berries and soy vinaigrette. The menu continues with the Shabu Shabu with Papaya Salad and the innovative Shisha Sushi with Otoro and Wagyu, a contemporary twist on the traditional smoked sushi with shisha. Mains call for Oxtail Gyoza and Rendang Bao Bun with braised wagyu neck and pickled cucumber. Then comes the show stopping Robatayaki Wagyu Steak marinated with wasabi hollandaise. Finish with the playful Moo dessert; a smooth buttermilk sorbet served with condensed milk, caramel and topped with whipped cream and wheatgrass. The seven-course set menu is priced at Dh425 per person and is available every Monday from 7pm to 11pm.
DOLCI BY GIA: Check out the summer pop-up Dolci by GIA, a concept launched by GIA. They will be serving Italian style premium softies to guests located at The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, outside GIA. The pop-up will be open to the public for a limited time until the end of August from 12pm until 1am. Dolci by GIA will be presenting a specially curated menu of three softie desserts including a decadent Velvet Tiramisu Softie made with Black and White Softie served with whipped coffee Mascarpone drizzled with a Chocolate Espresso Sauce and a Mango Snow a White Vanilla Softie served with fresh Mangoes and Strawberry chunks sprinkled with Coconut Flakes showered with a lush Mango & Passionfruit sauce and lastly, a Black Pistachio Softie dream made complete with a crispy Basbousa Cigar, Pistachio sauce and a dusting of Pistachio Dust.
PAI THAI: Pai Thai at Jumeirah Al Qasr is kick starting the summer with Siam Summer, a dining experience that celebrates the very best of Thai cuisine across three courses for the only Dh195 per person. The carefully curated set sharing menu, designed for a minimum of two people, provides diners exceptional additional value this summer amid the idyllic waterways of Jumeirah Al Qasr. Served every evening from 6pm through to 11.30pm, until August 31, the Siam Summer offer is a great way to enjoy those summer evenings. Comprising nine of Pai Thai’s signature dishes, guests can enjoy Sate Gai (grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric and peanut sauce), Som Tam Je (green papaya salad with cashew nuts and tamarind dressing), Gaeng Khiew Wan Gai (green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and sweet basil), Phad Phed Nuea (wok-fried beef red curry with Thai eggplant, coconut shoot, red chilli and sweet basil), Pla Nung Ma Now (steamed seabass fish with garlic, chilli, Thai celery and lime sauce), and Pandan Crème Brulee (tropical fruit, Thai cookie and pandan coconut sauce), amongst a variety of other dishes. A vegetarian version of the set menu is also available upon request.
CE LA VI + SPA: Relax and unwind in the Spa in The Address Hotel Sky View and choose from four aromatherapy oils for three different types of massage: stress-relieving, detoxifying or muscle release. Fresh from your massage, treat yourself to a manicure before enjoying a three-course lunch with a view at Ce La Vi. Dishes on the menu include; the popular Burrata Salad, served on a bed of rocket arugula, nectarine, pickled red onion, endive, candied walnuts finished with a unique and delicious nectarine shiso vinaigrette sauce. The set menu also features one of the favourite Cé La Vi mains, Black Truffle Sushi Rice Risotto, butternut squash, Shimeji mushrooms, and parmesan mousse. Finish the meal with a Dark Chocolate Fondant, with 70 per cent dark chocolate fondant, vanilla ice cream, matcha green tea foam. Priced at Dh530 per person, the offer is valid from Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 9pm, while lunch at Cé La Vi is available from 12pm to 3pm.
BA BOLDLY ASIAN: Every Saturday, BA will be hosting a special sushi night where guests can enjoy any signature roll from BA’s menu with a pint of Japanese hops for Dh88 or order two signature rolls with a pint for Dh188. Sushi fanatics can choose from a delicious array of options such as the PMI Roll, a prawn tempura roll with cucumber, cream cheese and wagyu beef topped with teriyaki sauce, or the Fujiyama Roll, a prawn katsu roll with cream cheese topped with avocado, mango, black goma sauce and furekake flakes.
