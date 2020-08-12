Win crazy prizes, once you complete the challenges, which take place across the city

Image Credit:

Dubai: Residents can now take part in a special summer event in celebration of DSS. It’s called the ‘Summer Unlocked’ and it’s a race against the clock challenge that promises a summer filled with citywide adventures, family fun and super prizes.

Summer Unlocked is a dynamic contest that gives participants a set period of time to complete a diverse series of tasks at locations including hotels, restaurants, malls, neighbourhoods, landmarks and more to win fun experiences, meals, family days out and more.

With 12 of the city’s most popular key opinion leaders and prominent organisations taking turns to host Summer Unlocked and challenge members of the public to visit a new venue and tackle five new adventures, including purchases and experiences, the contest is a daily dose of exploration and family-focused fun.

How it works

The different people and entities will be using social media to share five locations, best kept secret spots and must-visit destinations, along with a new challenge to be completed by players at each venue, before handing over to the next host to reveal their top picks.

Summer Unlocked is open to all, so everyone can participate by heading to different venues, tackling the fun challenges and unlocking their very own fun-filled adventure that reaches every corner of Dubai – the city is basically your playground.

To participate, players need to follow weekly Summer Unlocked hosts on Instagram. These include Kris Fade, Fly with Haifa, Naomi Dsouza, Dalia Ali, Mthayel Al Ali and Saleh Al Braik and others, as well as Dubai Police and DEWA, as they post videos ‘unlocking’ their choice of the best places to visit and things to do in Dubai from the official Summer Unlocked box.

Each week three hosts will announce a pick of five venues and challenges that need to be completed within a set time frame at venues that could be, quite literally, anywhere in the city. The time allotted to each task is not set, and will be chosen by the challenge host.

While the challenges will vary each day, they can all be easily completed by players of all ages and abilities.

For example, fans who accept Kris Fade’s challenge on social media will need to complete five tasks such as watching the latest blockbuster movie at Reel Cinemas, visiting the exciting VR Park at Dubai Mall and sitting down to an afternoon tea at the Address Downtown hotel. Next, they will have to meet the amazing creatures that call The Green Planet in City Walk home before rounding off the challenge with some delicious Lebanese food at one of Kris Fade’s favourite restaurants, all within a set amount of time.

The radio presenter will end his social media post by handing the Summer Unlocked virtual 'box' over to the next exciting host.

Once a player registers at a new venue and goes on to complete all of the challenges in the allowed time, they will win their own virtual yellow box filled with vouchers offering amazing free experiences, meals and family days out at various attractions located all over Dubai.

As a great added incentive to complete each week’s challenge as quickly as possible and beat other players taking part in Summer Unlocked, the first 10 players who successfully finish all five challenges set by a host within the time period will win a special meet and greet with their favourite person of interest.

However, this extra great prize is only for those who go above and beyond and finish the challenge fast – so there’s no time to waste, make sure all of those challenges are completed quickly.

Summer Unlocked invites and inspires residents and visitors to head to the city’s best locations, discover hidden gems and local favourites that will reveal what an exciting destination Dubai is for everyone.

By taking part in Summer Unlocked and announcing their own venues and challenges, entities such as the RTA, DEWA and Dubai Police will help to bring the contest to the attention of even more of Dubai’s diverse community as well as visitors.