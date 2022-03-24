Abu Dhabi: Yas Bay Waterfront has launched a water shuttle pilot programme, ferrying passengers across Yas Marina and the waterfront, from and to Al Bandar and Al Muneera on Al Raha Beach.
The two-month programme, launched on March 18, is part of Yas Bay’s plans to boost island connectivity to ensure a seamless experience for residents and guests.
Recognising the significance of water transport and catering to rising demand, the water shuttleis the first launch of its kind within Yas Island, aiming to bolster accessibility from neighbouring communities.
“We are delighted to introduce this pilot programme, strengthening Yas Island’s connectivity with a new mode of waterways transportation. Visitors will gain a new perspective by travelling on Yas Island’s waterways, easily accessing its popular world-class offerings," Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Marketing and Destination Strategy at Miral said.
"We are confident that this Water Shuttle will appeal to all our guests and look forward to expanding further across the island, further positioning it a global destination for entertainment and leisure,” he added.
The water shuttles will ferry passengers aboard two boats, travelling in circular directions on a set route with each total circulation lasting 40 minutes.
One shuttle will operate from 2 pm until 10 pm, while the other will move along the stations from 5 pm to 11 pm; these timings will vary during the weekends.
Each shuttle can seat up to 20 passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride that adheres to all government safety guidelines and regulations.
The shuttle will operate the 12-metre seagoing vessels, ensuring a safe speed of 10 knots.
Each trip is priced at an affordable Dh5 for adults while children under 12 enjoy the ride for free.
The water shuttle is part of a plan to develop the island’s marine transport system to meet the needs of thousands of residents, visitors and tourists seeking to travel via the iconic Yas Bay Waterfront.