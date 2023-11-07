Abu Dhabi: Al Qana, Abu Dhabi’s waterfront destination, announced the addition of the Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi which set to open its doors in 2024.
Nestled adjacent to The National Aquarium at Al Qana, Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi will serve as a sanctuary for over 40 species comprising more than 2,000 butterflies, a press release said on Tuesday, alongside a stunning array of flora and fauna.
Guests will have the extraordinary opportunity to witness butterflies in their natural habitat, freely interacting with visitors. The insect species will be thoughtfully showcased within enclosures along the mapped-out path, while pupa displays will showcase the live development of these enchanting creatures.
This project will consist of three distinct manicured zones: Asia, the Americas, and Eden Café. Visitors will embark on a remarkable journey as they explore lush tropical gardens, each inspired by the unique ecosystems of Asia, Central, and South America. Alongside the breathtaking butterfly and insect species from these regions, the Eden Café will offer an oasis of tranquillity, featuring a cascading waterfall, a serene koi pond, the graceful presence of white peacocks, and even an opportunity to have high tea with butterflies.
A unique feature will be the enchanting starlight night setting, offering magical visits after sunset.
The Gardens will also be open for school field trips, making it an ideal place for students to explore and learn.
Scheduled to commence construction in early 2024, Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi is set to open within the same year. The indoor facility will be climate-controlled to provide the ideal conditions for the flora and fauna while ensuring the comfort of guests year-round.