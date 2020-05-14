Craving a roast? The Head Chef at The Duck Hook will host a live masterclass on Saturday

The Duck Hook, the gastropub at Dubai Hills Golf Club, is passing on tips and tricks on how to create the perfect roast at home courtesy of Head Chef Tony Jardella.

During a live session on The Duck Hook’s Instagram page (@theduckhookdubai) on Saturday May 16 at 4.30pm, Chef Tony will go on a race against time to completing a full roast - from raw to plate - within one hour.

On the menu is a roast baby chicken with sage and onion stuffing balls, veal sausages wrapped in veal bacon, cranberry sauce and house gravy, alongside mouth-watering sides of roasted Maris Piper potatoes, honey roasted parsnips, buttered carrots, steamed broccoli, and braised red cabbage.

For anyone not overly familiar with the workings of their kitchen, The Duck Hook offers roasts via delivery with 24-hour advance booking. Options include roast beef (sliced Australian prime rib of beef with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish sauce and house gravy), roast chicken (whole roast baby chicken with sage and onion stuffing balls, veal sausages wrapped in veal bacon, cranberry sauce and house gravy) or roast lamb (Australian rump of lamb with Yorkshire pudding, mint sauce & house gravy). Roasts arrive par-cooked and only require a finishing touch at home.

Prices:

• Roast for two: Dh265 (or Dh325 for roast and dessert)

• Roast for four: Dh495 (Dh595 for roast and dessert)