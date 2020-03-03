They have announced plans for new Dubai-focused programme in its place

Dubai: In consideration of the on-going global health implications of the Coronavirus Art Dubai has announced on Tuesday that the 14th edition of the international art fair, scheduled to take place on March 25 to 28, 2020 has been postponed.

“Given the essential role the fair plays in promoting local and regional artists, we have made the decision to stage a programme tailored to the local cultural community instead, including existing fair programme contributors and thought-leaders,” Benedict Floyd, their CEO Pablo del Val, their Artistic Director and Chloe Vaitsou their International Director said in a joint statement.

The new format is planned to run on the same dates, and will present events, exhibitions, talks and strands of the existing Art Dubai programme. These will include local and regional gallery presentations, Global Art Forum, and Residents and Campus Art Dubai.

The goals and ambitions for this re-configured programme will still maintain their objective to deliver commercial, institutional and critical engagement with Dubai’s art ecosystem, “a commitment of support to our local community that we felt an imperative to uphold,” the statement continued.

“Further details of the programme will be announced in due course. With Dubai deploying the strictest medical and hygiene protocols, we will welcome international visitors in March, recommending that individuals follow advice from the authorities of their resident countries.

Lastly, we would also like to express our sincere thanks for all the support and understanding we have received from our partners and friends over the past week. Our thoughts are with everyone globally who has been affected by the virus.”