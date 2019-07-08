Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai:The 22 edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), is well underway with many prizes up for grabs this summer season. From cars and cash to shopping vouchers and more, there are so many ways to win big this DSS.

Here are all the things you can win this DSS:

RakBank and MasterCard, are giving shoppers who spend more than Dh250 using a RAKBANK MasterCard at Dubai’s shopping malls the chance to win their money back during DSS. Shoppers can win up to Dh1,000 back, with one winner being selected each day throughout the festival.

If you spend Dh250 on RakBank digital wallet Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay you will double your chances of winning.

Ibn Battuta Mall is offering shoppers who spend Dh250 at any of their stores the opportunity to win daily instant prizes worth up to Dh500,000, as well as a chance to enter the grand prize draw to win a brand new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 2019 edition. Shoppers can double their chances to win the grand prize by shopping during the weekdays.

Mercato Mall has a ‘spend and win’ promotion, which gives everyone a chance to win a brand-new Infinity QX70 or a dream family holiday to Thailand with every Dh200 spent.

Dubai Festival City Mall has Dh100,000 worth of Dubai Festival City Mall vouchers to be given away, with 10 people each winning Dh10,000 worth of vouchers, just spend more than Dh300 at any store and win. Two lucky winners will be announced on a weekly basis across five weeks. One winner will also take home a r Lexus GX, 2019 model as the grand prize.

Dragon Mart 2 will be giving customers who spend Dh200 or more the opportunity to win three smartphones and ten shopping vouchers per week, and the chance to drive away with a brand-new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

City Centre Mirdif Additionally, those who spend Dh350 or more at will have the chance to win a Nissan Patrol as the grand prize this DSS.

The Dubai Mall From now until July 20, MasterCard holders will can spend Dh1,000 or more will have the chance to win prizes that can be claimed through a giant vending machine. Upon submitting the MasterCard receipt, guests can claim their gift vouchers which include trips and experience tickets from MasterCard as well as Emaar Entertainment experiences and retailer vouchers for up to Dh300 and more.

Shoppers with The Dubai Mall app will also be able to access a ‘surprise and delight’ of the day, where customers can win prizes on the app from participating retailers until August 3. Shoppers just need to open the app where a pop-up will appear on screen, instructing customers to scratch and win the prize that will be instantly available to redeem.

For another chance to win at The Dubai Mall, one lucky winner will get the opportunity to win an Emaar gift card worth Dh 1,000 by snapping a picture of themselves using the hashtag #TDMSurprizes during the festival.

The Outlet Village: Bag a bargain with 500 brands to get the chance to win a Dh100,000 Meraas gift voucher.

DSMG INFINITI Raffle Shoppers spending over Dh200 until August 3 at Al Bustan Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, Burjuman, Al Barsha Mall, City Centre Me’aisem, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall and Time Square Centre will receive a raffle coupon to be in the weekly grand prize draw. Every week, one lucky shopper will be able to take home an Infinity Q30. The winners of the weekly raffle will be announced on July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27 and August, 3 2019.

Mall of the Emirates will be giving away an astounding Dh 10,000 daily during the festival for shoppers who spend over Dh 600.