The event organised in partnership with Best Bites Abu Dhabi will run until December 15th

Al Dafra Seafood eatery in Al Mina in Abu Dhabi Image Credit:

Dubai: The capitals food festival continues.

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, is set to champion homegrown restaurants across the UAE capital with the launch of its first Hidden Gems Scavenger Hunt, in which keen foodies will be able to participate until December 15.

Created in partnership with Best Bites Abu Dhabi, the digital interactive game will lead hungry adventurers across the emirate in search of the best dishes at some of the city’s most authentic restaurants. Outlets on the trail include Al Dafra, the seafood eatery in Mina, Kabul Afghanistan, the leading Afghani restaurant in the emirate, and West to West Kitchen, the Caribbean diner on Electra Street.

The scavenger hunt winners will receive prizes including fine dining experiences, mall vouchers and ‘staycations’, which are up for grabs for those who check into the shortlisted restaurants and order the three recommended dishes.

The highlighted dishes include chicken agashe, lightly marinated with a blend of spices and prepared over the barbeque at Sudanese eatery Al Mufraka; Bosnian kebab, seasoned kebabs of meat, chopped onion, roasted red pepper spread, and sour cream stuffed in fresh bread at Bosnian Hut, and Spanish tortilla, a thick layer of soft eggs topped with delicious fried green peppers at Ole! Espana.

How to take part

To take part in the hunt for Abu Dhabi’s secret hotspots, participants should download the GooseChase App and search for “Hidden Gems-Best Bites”. For those playing as part of a team, grab friends or family and create a group of up to four people. Once in the game, missions will be presented which include photo and video capturing and text or GPS check-in. Following sign up, ‘scavengers’ should keep an eye out for email blasts from Best Bites that provide opportunities to extra points.