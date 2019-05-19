Legoland Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan community health and fitness line-up, including a new DuYAS duathlon, plus events for participants of all ages and abilities. In addition to the StartYAS (Sundays), TrainYAS (Tuesdays) and GoYAS (Wednesday) events that will continue to operate throughout Ramadan, a new challenge have been introduced. On May 28 – as part of the Zayed Sports Tournament 2019 – DuYAS is hosting a duathlon open to individual men and women or two-person teams, testing participants over three elements: a 5k run, followed by a 20k bike ride, finishing off with a 2.5k run. Registration is Dh100 per entry. yasmarinacircuit.com

Early Bird F1 Berthing Offer

Yas Marina has opened bookings for the 2019 F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Yacht owners can avail up to 15 per cent discount on berthing packages when bookings and payments are made by August 31. The F1 race returns to Yas Marina Circuit from 29th November 29 until December 1. yasmarina.ae/raceweek.

Free Iftar For Kids

Award winning artist Karim Jabbari is promoting the art of Arabic calligraphy and spread its use among the community. During the workshop, the artist will create customised Arabic calligraphy light portraits for the participants, from 9pm to 1am, at The Dubai Mall, (opposite Dubai Ice Rink), last day. Free to attend. Call 04-3627500

Sumo Sushi & Bento restaurants across the UAE are offering a free iftar meal for children aged 12 years and under, every Sunday. On every iftar meal or an entree, the child gets a free meal; offer can be clubbed with the set iftar menu that serves two adults in a family. sumosushibento.com

Arabic Light Calligraphy workshop

Try Golden Bakes

French eatery La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie in Downtown Dubai is celebrating six years, and the culinary team is paying homage to Ramadan with a French twist, with the release of a collection of limited-edition 24 carat golden ‘Arabesque macarons d’Or’ and a 24- carat ‘croissant d’Or’. From the sales of these, 75 per cent of the profit will be pledged towards Al Jalila Foundation’s Basma Ramadan campaign. Freshly made every day, the gold artisanal creations are hand-crafted and available throughout the day, in four flavours – saffron, orange blossom, rose and honey. Call 04-4286969. laserre.com

Ramadan at Cinema Akil

Cinema Akil and Project Chaiwala have transformed the cinema into a dining majlis, serving South Asian comfort food for iftar, with pre-shows featuring games, talks and open mic performances hosted by Blank Space. Pre-shows will be followed by films, screening at 9pm and 11pm on weekdays as well as pre-iftar screenings at 3pm on weekends. Today’s schedule includes Iraqi film and official submission for the Oscars The Journey by Mohammad Al Daraji at 9pm and 11pm and live performance by The Ukulele UAE meet-up group, who have set out to bring together people from all backgrounds of life to come together to learn and experience the instrument, with Sofiane Si Merabet aka The Confused Arab will share his insight on the digital and creative platform initiative which he set up to interrogate Arab identities through city guides and live installations. Tickets are Dh200 for film and iftar package , Dh52.50 for film only and Dh150 for iftar only, available for purchase at the box office and online. cinemaakil.com

Sushi Sundays

Trader Vic’s JBR is treating sushi lovers to freshly prepared unlimited rounds of sushi rolls for Dh199, or opt for a dish comprising of eight pieces of sushi along with a signature mixed beverage for Dh99. Available every Sunday. Call 04-3182530

Discover Legoland

Mark Ramadan at Legoland Dubai, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, this May, with a series of special offers taking place at the park. Visit Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park for Dh100 per ticket, with 10 per cent of all ticket sales going towards the ‘Wanna Read?’ initiative, a charitable initiative aiming to create warm, friendly and healing environments through reading activities for children in hospitals. The Big Shop retail store within the park will also run a ‘buy-one-give-one’ offer on all books, meaning when one book is purchased, visitors will be given another to donate. legoland.ae

Colours of Dubai

An exhibition by Sarah Jackson, a teacher at Gems Education and also a contemporary fine artist specialising in spontaneous realism paintings.