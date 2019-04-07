Coconut Soya Pancotta from the vegan menu at The Restaurant, Address Downtown Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Serdal Pearl Diving Expedition

Yas Island pays homage to the country’s pearling history, with a six-hour expedition inspired by and named after the Serdal, the title bestowed upon the most skilled nokhada, or captain, in early pearling culture. Seafarers board a traditional Emirati dhow from Yas Marina and sail toward a diving site. While on board, they listen to folkloric pearl diving stories and join their hosts in singing along to age-old Emirati songs. Upon anchoring, participants are taught traditional pearling and diving methods to harvest real oyster shells from pearl beds (hiraat). On the return journey, learn the technique to open oysters and find hidden treasures. Open for all ages, expeditions set out every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am to 1.30pm. Dh250 for children aged 8-12, Dh500 for adults and free for children below 8, refreshments and light snacks are provided. For more information, email booking@serdaltours.com or call 054-4455515.

Highway Gallery

Ten new artworks from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection, reproduced as giant 3D sculptures or 10-metre high billboards, will appear alongside the E11 Shaikh Zayed Road from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. As drivers tune into one of the partner radio stations and approach the display, they will automatically hear a 30-second story about each artwork as part of a collaboration via Radio 1 FM (100.5FM), Classic FM (91.6 FM) and Emarat FM (95.8 FM). The campaign offers visitors a comprehensive experience of discovering art, beginning on the road on their way to the museum, and continuing inside Louvre Abu Dhabi via a dedicated tour around the Highway Gallery.

AL AIN

Play a Giant Game

Bawadi Mall will transform into an interactive Logo’s board game platform to play and win, in partnership with a collection of brands which will offer visitors an opportunity to play and earn rewards. The dynamics of the game are simple, where shoppers roll the dice, read the number, and move across the board accordingly. From today until April 19. Call 03-7840000.

DUBAI

Cinema on the Bay

Dubai Festival City Mall is offering a free outdoor cinema experience for the family. Lounge on bean bags by Festival Bay, while watching a series of blockbuster favourites. Today, Black Panther (pictured) will be screened. The outdoor cinema seats 150 people, and screens one movie every night, Sunday to Wednesday at 7pm, until April 22. Admission is free for all. Tomorrow Finding Dory will be shown.

Vegan-friendly menu

Home-styled dining outlet The Restaurant at Address Downtown, will launch a vegan-friendly, raw-food set menu, that will run through breakfast, lunch and dinner in celebration of World Health Day. The new menu offers a selection of fine food options, comprising of playful dish interpretations with nutritious value at its core. Those purchasing the new menu will be entitled to full day of free gym access at the hotel. The three-course set menu and gym access is available for Dh110 per person. Call 04-8883444.

Free Health Check-ups

From eye check up to free skin analysis, Al Ghurair Centre is promoting complete health wellbeing to celebrate World Health Day. The day-long free check-up sessions and consultations with health and wellness experts takes place from 10am till 10pm. alghuraircentre.com

Fire Roll Challenge

Feeling brave and want your taste buds incinerated, this challenge is for you with Roti Rollers introducing their new fire roll (Dh40), infused with spicy chillies including the Naga ghost chilli. Finish the roll in under 30 minutes without quenching your thirst, and it’s free, with winners receiving a cool cap too. For those who rather go mild than wild, are vegetarian, or just a Star Wars fan, try the new Darth vada street snack (Dh10). Located in La Mer and Dar Al Wasl Dubai. rotirollers.com

Competitive themed Gaming Booths

Get competitive and try out the all-new themed interactive booths – gaming booth, a karaoke booth and a gaming area, offering guests the chance to challenge friends to a game (or many) over pub food and beverage for free, at [u]bk, Movenpick JLT. Call 04-4380000.

Unlimited Wonders

L’Ecole Van cleef & Arpels in introducing the world of jewellery to the general public thorugh courses, conversations and exhibitions. Courses span the subjects of Savoir-Faire, Art of History of Jewellery and the universe of gemstones, further enhanced through exhibitions, onversations and a Jewels of Cinema programme. Open to the public Sunday to Saturday, 9am to 9pm, at in5 at Hai D3, Dubai Design District, until April 13. Call 04-4252740.