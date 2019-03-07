Here is a list of cool events for any age group happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this week

For the kids: How to grow your own lunch

Check out the Busy Little Hands event at Time Square Center Image Credit: Supplied

Head down to Time Square Center with the kids to discover an eco-friendly world through free and fun workshops, activities and play. Time Square Center will be teaching visiting children about where food comes from and how to sustain a healthy and well-balanced world through sustainable practices. There are plenty of activities to take part in, including food tastings, gardening workshops, composting and junior chef lessons. In line with Dubai's objectives to achieve zero food waste, Times Square Center has taken the initiative to install a machine that will transform waste from its restaurants, cafes and supermarkets, into organic compost soil, that will be used for landscaping and planting at the mall. Bring the kids and teach them about how to live sustainably from a young age.

Location Times Square Center Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Free Timings Thursday from 3pm to 6pm and Friday, Saturday from 12pm to 6pm Contact 04 3418020

Abu Dhabi: Modest Fashion and Beauty Weekend

This weekend, make sure you check out the three-day event dedicated to celebrating the elegance of dressing conservatively. Showcasing the latest modern fashion trends and will include catwalk shows, as well as beauty and styling workshops at the beauty pop-up. Focused around the concept of modest street fashion with some of the region’s most highly sought-after stylists the event will feature Spring season items.

Location Yas Mall Cost Free Timings 11.30am to 10pm

Dubai: A free escape room

A pop-up activation focused on intrigue, challenge and mastery. The interactive concept tasks groups of friends to riddle their way through one of four challenge rooms, to gain access to the experience.

Location On42, Media One Hotel Cost Free Timings every Thursday and Friday, 7pm to 1am, in March.

Ajman: Free Workout Classes

Fairmont Ajman is dedicating this month to women and celebrates them by offering free activities. It kicked off on Wednesday, free Zumba classes will be held every Saturday. Post workout, relax at the spa and access all its facilities, including steam room and sauna, along with free refreshments.

Location Fairmont Ajman Cost Free Timings On Saturdays, free zumba classes take place at 5pm. Reservation required for all classes

Dubai: Last chance to check out the Food Festival swyp Beach Canteen

Dubai Food Festival kicks off this Thursday and unveils food concepts and free fun activities at the swyp Beach Canteen. The beachside offering is DFF’s flagship event, bringing together delicious food, activities for kids, a sports court and more - making it the perfect day out for families. The mainstage will host a multitude of entertainment, ranging from exciting competitions to incredible performances, concerts and movie nights every Wednesday to Saturday starting 8pm onwards.

Location Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, Cost Free usually (This Thursday, entrance will be paid) Timings Friday from 10am to 12am, and Saturday from 10am to 11pm

Sharjah: Biennial 14 Opening Day

An opening programme that includes film screenings, exhibitions, performances, off-site activations and talks. Running until June 10, SB14 takes place in Sharjah’s heritage areas as well as off-site venues across the Emirate. Today, ‘Leaving the Echo Chamber’ exhibits will feature more than 80 artists and 60 commissions at Sharjah Art Foundation; live performances by Leuli Eshraghi (2pm) and Neo Muyanga (3pm) at Al Hamriyah Studio; as well as a film screening Mababangong Bangungot (Perfumed Nightmare) Tagalog with English and Arabic subtitles at Mirage City Cinema, Al Mureijah Square.

All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. Workshops need registration

Dubai: For the fitness lovers: Free Beach Yoga

Head over to the beach on Saturday for a free one hour yoga session. All levels are welcome. No mat? No problem, Sole Mio will provide you with a towel. As a thank you and gift to the community they wish to provide free yoga to Dubai’s residents and beach goers.

Location Sole Mio is a beach club located on Dubai’s Famous Kite beach Cost Free Timings Saturday from 8am to 9am

Lost Frequencies will be the DJ headlining at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah this Thursday. The hip Millennial DJ will perform his famous tunes at the outdoor event. His quick rise to fame started with a bang, with his leap to the number one spot in Belgium. This subsequently led to him being five times certified platinum for ‘Are You With Me.’

Dubai: Ripe Market Police Academy

Ripe Market sells seasonal organic fruit and veg, freshly baked bread, or eat at some of Dubai’s best-loved food concepts, there’s a tasty treat for everyone. Additionally there will be artisans, designers, jewellers’, artists and creators. If you’re looking for entertainment they also have, yoga classes, kids’ activities, a petting zoo, horse riding, workshops, live music and more!

Location Dubai Police Academy, Al Sufouh Cost Free Timings Friday and Saturday from 9am onwards

Dubai: Free ladies’ experiences

Ibn Battuta Mall is celebrating International Women’s Day with a line-up of ladies’ experiences, including a free-to-attend workout by Fitness First, wellness products, dining rewards and more on Friday. The free workout features zumba and pilates, from 9-11am, with the first 100 ladies also receiving reward tokens that include a free, three-day gym pass for Fitness First, a dining voucher and gifts. Register via Ibn Battuta Mall’s social media channels, or visit the customer service desk at China Court at 8.30am on the day. Participants must bring a yoga mat, water bottle and towel for the workout session.