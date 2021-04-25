1 of 10
From a new burger menu to a resident artist creating a unique piece of art... here are 9 things to do this week in the UAE.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
TRY WESLODGE’S NEW BURGER MENU: Weslodge Saloon is serving diners a comfort food slammer with a range of dirty gourmet burgers. From the Toronto and Vancouver specials celebrating two of Canada’s finest culinary cities. Available to dine in at Weslodge Saloon’s classic American saloon restaurant or for delivery, the new burger menu lines up a seven-strong roster of sink-your-teeth-into buns. Those who like it old school can start with “The Weslodge Classic” a cheeseburger with a double beef patty. While a choice of two Sandos – a Wagyu Fillet of 4/5 grade, milk-fed tenderloin served with a black oyster sauce and potato sticks and “The Blazing Saddle” chicken sando fried fillet tossed in red hot sauce and served with a blue cheese sauce – nod to Canada’s huge Japanese population. The “Vancouver” is a house-made patty dedicated to Vancouver topped with foie gras, quail egg and aged cheddar to show its French roots while the ‘Toronto’ will tempt the most sceptical meat lover – a burger made from short ribs cooked for 48-hours with a sourdough bun, mozzarella, fresh coleslaw and French mustard.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
COUNTDOWN CHALLENGE RAMADAN DEALS: This unique escape room experience takes teamwork and determination, pitting contestants on a nerve-jangling race against the clock. Visitors can enjoy 25 per cent off during Ramadan for 60-minute sessions, with scenarios including breaking and entering offices, tracking down thieves, hunting down evidence and convicting criminals.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
MEDI TERRA HAS OFFICIALLY OPENED DOORS: With an alfresco terrace reminiscent of coastal European hot spots during summertime, Medi Terra has just launched in Abu Dhabi serves up laid-back vibes in a casual and inviting environment. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the eatery prides itself on using only premium ingredients to create simple, high-quality and satisfying dishes that showcase fresh flavours from the Med, with a particular focus on Italian classics. From the kitchen, diners can expect highlights dishes of calamari with lemon aioli, basil arancini filled with cheddar and mozzarella to start, as well as fresh salads of kale, fig and avocado with cranberry and lemon oregano dressing, and creamy burrata on a bed of red and yellow cherry tomatoes with arugula and balsamic reduction, plus more.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF EXTENDED PRIVILEE HOURS THIS RAMADAN: For those looking to make the most of their shorter work hours during this special month, Privilee is a great option. With unlimited beach resort and gym access, residents can use the membership for after school pool time, peaceful beachside walks, or convenient fitness classes and more. What’s more, the gyms on Privilee have added additional classes and extended operating hours, so those who are fasting can maintain healthy habits after sunset. One month is priced at Dh999 and three months are priced at Dh1,999.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
WALDORF ASTORIA RAS AL KHAIMAH PRIME TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday from 6.30pm until 10.00pm, diners can enjoy some prime cuts at Lexington Grill & Bar. The iconic venue will be serving up a selection of starters, alongside marbled and tender mains paired with selected beverages. Packages start at Dh295 and include a starter, one selected Prime Cut and a glass of either grape, sparkling or mocktail. For Dh485, guests can opt for the sharing platter, inclusive of a sharing starter, two selected Prime Cuts and two glasses of grape, sparkling or mocktails.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
RAMADAN EDITION FLOW TALKS: Flow, Dubai’s pioneering healthy-eating hub, has gathered an inspirational star cast of experts in art, fitness, nutrition and more as part of its month-long Flow Talks Series – Ramadan Edition. The live sessions will take place on Tuesday evening at 4pm, on Flow’s Instagram. The Ramadan Edition is designed to stimulate the mind through conversations around Emirati culture and the values of Ramadan while discussing a wide range of topics, personal experiences, lessons, and motivation to inspire and engage viewers of all nationalities. On Tuesday 27 April, creative make-up artist Nadine Hossam is set to take over Flow’s Instagram to talk about the importance of nurturing your soul and skincare, beauty from within, and staying true to who you are. Nadine has been an advocate for expressing herself without limitations using make-up and continues to inspire young women. She will also give advice on products that can be used when getting ready for Iftar or Suhoor through a tutorial.
Image Credit: instagram.com/thenadinehossam
8 of 10
CELEBRATE NATIONAL PRIME RIB DAY AT THE CITY GRILL: National Prime Rib Day is a feast day that recognizes this special meal favourite on April 27 each year. Sometimes known as the “King of Meats,” Prime Rib is a classic cut of the finest beef. The City Grill, located at The Atrium, Al Habtoor City is a popular South African Steakhouse known for fine cuts. This year, The Atrium’s meaty venue will be celebrating this hearty steak with a special offer for guests. Order an 850 gr South African Prime Rib on National Prime Rib Day and enjoy a complimentary glass of grape alongside. This meat is cooked on a low, slow heat and is best enjoyed with delicious sides and sauces like mashed potato, fries, sautéed mushrooms, creamed spinach, Madagascar pepper sauce and a creamy mushroom sauce.
Image Credit:
9 of 10
ART INSPIRED IFTAR: Dubai’s newest art and design-led boutique hotel, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, has launched its first artist residency, welcoming Israeli Street Artist, Elior Hazan, also known as Aladdin. Visiting Dubai for the first time ever, Elior Hazan will explore the city, drawing inspiration from its surroundings whilst collaborating with other artists of varying nationalities to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art, which will be unveiled on April 29. Elior Hazan, aim to promote peace through art with an exclusive artwork, that will be aligned with the UAE government’s initiative to foster a welcoming and open destination for all nationalities to enjoy. Taking place at Orange Feels, Hotel Indigo’s pool lounge, foodies and creatives can also enjoy a special Artsy Iftar dining experience on Thursday, April 29, featuring a mouthwatering selection of succulent hot and cold mezze, specially curated menus, and Ramadan juices and soft drinks, for Dh125 per person and Dh195 for two.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
CAESARS PALACE DUBAI COLLABORATE WITH ZAHRA ABDALLA: Caesars Palace Dubai and UAE homegrown chef Zahra Abdalla will present guests with a Ramadan dining experience served at The Roman Lounge. Working closely with the hotel’s talented in-house chefs, Zahra has curated an a la carte menu inspired by much-loved recipes from home, nostalgic moments shared at family iftars and the unique regional flavours and aromas that make the Holy Month such a special time of year. The offering includes Middle Eastern dishes with a fresh and innovative twist including yalanji with Yemeni wildflower honey, lamb makanek, cherry kofta, kookoo sabzi platter, watermelon and feta salad and more.
Image Credit: Supplied