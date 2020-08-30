As summer comes to an end, here's what you can do in Dubai this week

Iris Dubai launches live music shows every Monday

Starting this Monday, Iris DIFC showcases the sounds of local artists alongside a Record Deal package, with a sharing platter of signature small plates and free-flowing house beverages for Dh170 per person. This week, you can watch regional singer, songwriter and producer, Jaymie Deville perform live at the Iris summer pop-up in DIFC.

Location: Iris Pop-Up, Gaucho, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC

Price: Record Deal Package Dh170

When: Every Monday, From 8pm

Distillery Gastropub’s new ladies night on Tuesday

Distillery Gastropub has launched a brand new ladies’ night deal, inviting the girls to enjoy unlimited grape and beverages with a three-course menu for Dh129 per person, every Tuesday. Expect a fun and upbeat atmosphere at ‘Miss Single’ ladies’ night with live entertainment by a DJ playing the latest hits. The three-course menu includes a choice of chorizo arancini with roasted tomato sauce and parmesan, spicy tomato bruschetta with roasted garlic and basil, and the Distillery Caesar salad with veal bacon. For main course, there’s mushroom risotto topped with chives, chicken parmesan with melting mozzarella, and tempura popcorn prawns with Asian slaw. The meal is brought to close on a sweet note with traditional British dessert, Eton mess – meringue topped with whipped cream and mixed berries.

Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai,

Cost: Dh129 per person including unlimited beverages and a three-course dinner

When: Every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm

Spend a day by the pool with Le Royal Meridien

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa has introduced a weekday pool and beach day offer where adults spend Dh200 and children ages six to twelve years old cost Dh75. This gives visitors access to all the facilities. As an added bonus, the entry fee is fully redeemable on food and drink across the hotel’s choice of outlets.

Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina

Cost: Dh200 per person, redeemable on F&B

When: Weekdays

Visit the Yas Island theme parks for less

Yas Theme Parks are offering UAE residents the chance to purchase discounted tickets between September 1 and 5, 2020 at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. These discounted tickets at Ferrari World will cost Dh150 , while Yas Waterworld tickets will cost you Dh130 (Excluding ladies days) and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi are offering their tickets for Dh195 per person, which is quite a big discount if you compare it to the original prices. Discounted tickets purchased within the flash sale will be only valid for visits until September 30.

Location: Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Cost: Starting from Dh130

When: Buy them from September 1 to 5 and enjoy until September 30.

Suzie Wong Wednesdays at Nara Pan Asian

According to Nara, Wednesdays are the new Thursdays in Dubai and launching this Wednesday, Nara Pan Asian, JLT celebrates Suzie Wong Wednesdays. A night to enjoy unlimited food and beverages for Dh149 per lady and Dh199 for gents. Enjoy a mix of unlimited Pan Asian food such as; salt and pepper prawns, California Maki, Thai Red Curry and Kung Pao Chicken, as well as unlimited bottled hops, grape and more. There’s also the chance to win prizes with a fortune cookie on arrival.

Location: JLT Cluster A

Price: Dh149 for ladies, Dh199 for gents

When: Every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm

Chicago Meatpackers launch Steaktastic Mondays

Relaxed bar and restaurant, Chicago Meatpackers has launched Steaktastic Mondays, a new offer for couples to share and enjoy steak, grape and good vibes. Priced at Dh299 AED per pair, the menu includes 400g New York Strip Steak, sides and bottomless house red grape, from 7pm to 9pm every Monday.

Location: Chicago Meatpackers, East Marina, The Pointe, Dubai

Price: Dh299 per couple

When: Every Monday from 7pm to 9pm

Have a happy hour at the Rose & Crown

Let the good times roll at this British gastropub, where select beverages are priced at Dh29 from 4pm to 8pm. Additionally, select pints cost Dh33 all day long and their beverage of the week is at a special price of Dh45. The happy hour offer is from 11am onwards.

Location: The Atrium, Habtoor City

Price: Starting from Dh29