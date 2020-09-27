From an underwater VR experience to a great deal on burgers, here's what to do this week

Try Black Tap’s new business lunch offer

Black Tap, the award-winning New York burger and shakes venue, has come up with a business lunch menu at its Dubai Mall. Featuring a choice of three hero burgers, sides and soft drinks, Black Tap’s new business lunch is available throughout the workweek from 12pm to 5pm for Dh55, only at its Dubai Mall venue on the lower ground floor. Lunch options include the All-American Burger, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Falafel Burger - a vegetarian option with a Middle Eastern twist. Diners can also choose a side from options of Idaho fries, sweet potato fries, house salad, onion rings, and teriyaki broccoli, along with a soft beverage or water of their choice.

Location: Black Tap at Dubai Mall

Cost: Dh55 for a burger, a side and a soft drink

When: Weekdays from 12pm to 5pm

Try Yas Waterworld’s new underwater VR experience

Yas Waterworld has introduced an underwater VR Experience, where guests can try the first-of-it’s-kind experience can head to the park’s Amwaj Wave Pool and take their pick from four underwater adventures. With the VR experience, you can see the most mesmerizing parts of the ocean, visit underwater wrecks, caves, and submarines. Or you can try land experiences like gliding weightlessly down the slope of a mountain, soaring over waterfalls and flying into canyons.

Location: Yas Waterworld, Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh75 per person, Dh225 for a group of 4

When: Available daily

A Monday pool day deal for ladies at La Piscina

La Piscina offers a special ladies day pool experience at the aesthetic location. For Ladies Day the girls get to enjoy three complimentary beverages when they order one dish from the food menu. Overseeing the menu is 2Michelin starred chef, Mansour Memarian who puts his own healthy twist on popular poolside favourites, such as Mediterranean plates and sushi platters. Complimentary pool access and sunbeds are offered at La Piscina with an F&B minimum spend of Dh200 for gents.

Location: Pallazo Versace Dubai

Offer: 3 free beverages with any menu item ordered

Check out Iris DIFC’s new Soul night on Tuesday

This Tuesday, Iris DIFC launch Location, a new weekly event dedicated to classic and contemporary soul, Motown and R&B. Ladies can enjoy the music alongside four glasses and two starters for Dh120. With its own musical identity, Location features a blend of classic and contemporary soul, Motown and R&B by Dubai-based DJ B-Luv. Serving a menu of Iris’ signature starters, the cuisine was curated to complement crafted beverages. Favourites include the Edamame, Guacamole, Rock Prawn Tempura, Spicy Rock Chicken. Crispy Feta, Crispy Spicy Tuna and the Quinoa Pumpkin Salad.

Location: Iris DIFC Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC

Cost: Dh120 for four beverages and two starters

When: Every Tuesday from 8pm

Try out the new Braai Night at City Grill on Tuesday

Al Habtoor City’s South African steakhouse has a Tuesday deal that allows you to enjoy unlimited platters of grilled meats for less. Drop by The City Grill every Tuesday from 5pm to 11pm and enjoy South African dining experience at a pocket-friendly price. For Dh155, guests can enjoy braai platters, which includes a portion of meaty steaks, beef ribs, grilled chicken and sausages, in an unlimited amount. An unlimited beverage package is also available for an extra Dh99.

Location: The City Grill, The Atrium Dubai

Cost: Dh155 for unlimited Braai platters, Dh254 including house beverages

When: Every Tuesday from 5pm to 11pm

Head to the new night brunch at the Distillery on Wednesday

Serving up weekend vibes on a Wednesday night, Distillery’s brand new ‘Mad Monkey Night Brunch’ is now taking place every week. At 8pm the three-hour brunch kicks off, promising a lively yet casual spot to hang out with friends. Going easy on the purse strings, the Wednesday evening Mad Monkey brunch is priced at Dh149 per person for a three-course sharing menu with soft drinks, and Dh229 for a three-course menu with house beverages. The sharing style menu comes starters of hickory smoked chicken wings, tempura popcorn prawns with Asian slaw, spicy tomato bruschetta with roasted garlic, olive oil and basil, and crispy potato skins served with chimichurri seasoning and bloody Mary ketchup. For the main event, diners will enjoy hearty portions of Distillery style butter chicken with dirty rice, homemade tortilla tacos filled with tender pulled brisket drizzled with jus and chimichurri on a bed of baby gem and finished with lime aioli, plus ‘shroom rice’.

Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai,

Cost: Dh149 including soft drinks, Dh229 including house beverages

When: Every Wednesday from 8pm to 11pm

Check out Hanami’s new happy hour every day

Hanami has launched a new Nichibotsu Happy Hour menu. Borrowing its name from the Japanese word for sunset, the Nichibotsu Happy Hour offers guests a special 2-for-1 offer on a variety of sundowners, every evening from 6pm to 8pm. A great way to kick off the evening while enjoying killer views of the Palm, the Marina and Jumeirah.

Location: Andaz Hotel Palm Jumeirah,

Offer: 2-for-1 on beverages