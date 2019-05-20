Gia's Suhoor offering Image Credit: Supplied

I love something a little less traditional. Especially when it comes to suhoor.

Gia

Promising a selection of dynamic and flavorful Italian dishes. On the unique suhoor menu you’ll find a Antipasti piatto, a platter consisting of halloumi bruschetta, arancini, polpette, sundried tomato paste and homemade garlic infused bread. A Shakshouka Pizza, where the cheese is mixed, tableside, with a tender baked egg. The Pasta E Fagioli Zuppa, a classic Italian soup with veal bacon and a mix of white and red beans. Big cheese lovers should not miss the Calzone Classico, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and halloumi along with spicy salami, tomatoes, served with a side of rocket leaves. End the meal with one of their dessert options, like the La Dolce Vita, made of a chocolate dome with saffron cardamom sponge cake and pistachio ricotta cream with fresh berries on the side to cut through the sweetness.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Extension

Cost: Starting from Dh39,

Timings: Served from 7pm to 2am

Gold on 27

Gold on 27, located in the iconic Burj Al Arab is focusing on creative mocktail mixology, a new mezze menu and shisha flavours this Ramadan, and the months following. Taking inspiration from the city of Dubai, Gold on 27 has created a menu of hot and cold mezze dishes, including grilled tiger prawns with sharmoula sauce, chicken kebbeh, truffle potato wedges and avocado hummus, all designed for sharing. Matthias Giroud, a famed mixologist whose career began in Paris, France, has added his flair to the drinks menu with creations such as the Burj Garden, a blend of fresh mint, lemon, honey and a cold jasmine green tea infusion, and Ramadan-inspired Fanus Sahlab Milkshake which mixes sahlab, blueberry, homemade hazelnut cordial and pistachio powder. For dessert, enjoy some reinvented classics with a rose flavoured milk cake topped with cotton candy, a sticky date cake and the most ‘Instagrammable’, an ice cream Sundae. There’s also live entertainment and shisha available.

Location: Burj Al Arab

Cost: Dh190 minimum spend

Timings: Daily from 7.45pm to 2am

Mitts & Trays

A spin on the classic afternoon tea, Mitts & Trays have introduced a Suhoor Tea – a three-tiered creation of sweet and savoury bites including saffron cheesecake, rasmalai tres leches, prawn crispers, melon and feta bites, chicken quesadillas and an ode to a uae staple combo, Kraft cheese and Oman chips spring rolls. Good for two to share, the Suhoor Tea stand is served with an option of tea or Emirati/Saudi coffee.

Location: City Walk

Cost: Dh105 per stand

Timings: Daily from 9pm to 1am

Sehr El Bahr

Located in the heart of all the action, the stylish hotel is hosting an a la carte Suhour menu with shisha, that can be enjoyed at Sehr El Bahr; an Arabian style pool deck restaurant with sea views. Suhour Nights at The Deck features a blend of live entertainment, shisha and classic games including traditional playing cards and backgammon as well as authentic Arabic cuisine. There is also a special ladies night suhoor on Monday and Wednesday, where women can benefit from free shisha and a minimum spend of Dh60.

Location: JA Ocean View Hotel, Sehr El Bahr

Cost: Suhour and Premium Shisha Dh199, Suhour and Nu Air Magic Dh220, Suhour and Nu Air Emotion Dh260, Ladies night suhoor, Free shisha with a minimum spend of Dh60

Timings: Daily from 9pm to 3am

The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden at Address Downtown has a great view of Burj Khalifa. Enjoy the alfresco hidden spot and order select bites from the a la carte menu. There’s a various selection of shisa, as well as indoor and outdoor seating and live music.

Location: The Address Downtown

Cost: Dh160 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to sunrise

The Courtyard

Enjoy an open sky suhour in the heart of the city at Downtown Dubai. Taste creations of petit meals inspired by the Silk Road.

Location: Al Manzil Hotel, Downtown

Cost: Dh95 per person, Children (6 to 11 years): 50 per cent off dining; Children (5 years and below): Dine with compliments