I love something a little less traditional. Especially when it comes to suhoor.
Gia
Promising a selection of dynamic and flavorful Italian dishes. On the unique suhoor menu you’ll find a Antipasti piatto, a platter consisting of halloumi bruschetta, arancini, polpette, sundried tomato paste and homemade garlic infused bread. A Shakshouka Pizza, where the cheese is mixed, tableside, with a tender baked egg. The Pasta E Fagioli Zuppa, a classic Italian soup with veal bacon and a mix of white and red beans. Big cheese lovers should not miss the Calzone Classico, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and halloumi along with spicy salami, tomatoes, served with a side of rocket leaves. End the meal with one of their dessert options, like the La Dolce Vita, made of a chocolate dome with saffron cardamom sponge cake and pistachio ricotta cream with fresh berries on the side to cut through the sweetness.
Location: The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Extension
Cost: Starting from Dh39,
Timings: Served from 7pm to 2am
Gold on 27
Gold on 27, located in the iconic Burj Al Arab is focusing on creative mocktail mixology, a new mezze menu and shisha flavours this Ramadan, and the months following. Taking inspiration from the city of Dubai, Gold on 27 has created a menu of hot and cold mezze dishes, including grilled tiger prawns with sharmoula sauce, chicken kebbeh, truffle potato wedges and avocado hummus, all designed for sharing. Matthias Giroud, a famed mixologist whose career began in Paris, France, has added his flair to the drinks menu with creations such as the Burj Garden, a blend of fresh mint, lemon, honey and a cold jasmine green tea infusion, and Ramadan-inspired Fanus Sahlab Milkshake which mixes sahlab, blueberry, homemade hazelnut cordial and pistachio powder. For dessert, enjoy some reinvented classics with a rose flavoured milk cake topped with cotton candy, a sticky date cake and the most ‘Instagrammable’, an ice cream Sundae. There’s also live entertainment and shisha available.
Location: Burj Al Arab
Cost: Dh190 minimum spend
Timings: Daily from 7.45pm to 2am
Mitts & Trays
A spin on the classic afternoon tea, Mitts & Trays have introduced a Suhoor Tea – a three-tiered creation of sweet and savoury bites including saffron cheesecake, rasmalai tres leches, prawn crispers, melon and feta bites, chicken quesadillas and an ode to a uae staple combo, Kraft cheese and Oman chips spring rolls. Good for two to share, the Suhoor Tea stand is served with an option of tea or Emirati/Saudi coffee.
Location: City Walk
Cost: Dh105 per stand
Timings: Daily from 9pm to 1am
Sehr El Bahr
Located in the heart of all the action, the stylish hotel is hosting an a la carte Suhour menu with shisha, that can be enjoyed at Sehr El Bahr; an Arabian style pool deck restaurant with sea views. Suhour Nights at The Deck features a blend of live entertainment, shisha and classic games including traditional playing cards and backgammon as well as authentic Arabic cuisine. There is also a special ladies night suhoor on Monday and Wednesday, where women can benefit from free shisha and a minimum spend of Dh60.
Location: JA Ocean View Hotel, Sehr El Bahr
Cost: Suhour and Premium Shisha Dh199, Suhour and Nu Air Magic Dh220, Suhour and Nu Air Emotion Dh260, Ladies night suhoor, Free shisha with a minimum spend of Dh60
Timings: Daily from 9pm to 3am
The Secret Garden
The Secret Garden at Address Downtown has a great view of Burj Khalifa. Enjoy the alfresco hidden spot and order select bites from the a la carte menu. There’s a various selection of shisa, as well as indoor and outdoor seating and live music.
Location: The Address Downtown
Cost: Dh160 per person
Timings: Daily from sunset to sunrise
The Courtyard
Enjoy an open sky suhour in the heart of the city at Downtown Dubai. Taste creations of petit meals inspired by the Silk Road.
Location: Al Manzil Hotel, Downtown
Cost: Dh95 per person, Children (6 to 11 years): 50 per cent off dining; Children (5 years and below): Dine with compliments
Timings: Daily from 10.30pm onwards