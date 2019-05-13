The hotel has everything you need to spend some relaxing time during the holy month

This Ramadan, there are tonnes of reasons to visit Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai has no shortage of things to do during the holy month. Whether your ideal Ramadan is all about spending some quiet time with loved ones or just plain relaxation all by yourself, this fantastic property offers it all. So what makes Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai an awesome spot to visit during this time? Well, there are tonnes of reasons, but here are five of the best.

1. Incredible iftar

Enjoy a variety of different Arabic sweets Image Credit: Supplied

Iftars are an entirely pleasurable experience but can be a daunting task when we can’t decide where to go. You don’t need much of a thought when it comes to Dunes Café. You can relish a lavish spread of Middle Eastern specialities and beverages, including traditional Arabic cuisine from all over the region. Besides, there is an enjoyable variety of different Arabic sweets and delicious desserts. Isn’t it tempting enough?

Details:

Every day from Sunset to 10pm; Dh149 per person, inclusive of water, soft drinks, traditional Ramadan beverages, tea and coffee.

2. Sumptuous suhour

If you are looking to enjoy a suhour that is decadent and quietly sophisticated, Shangri-La Dubai has saved you from the work of researching which ones are the best of the best. For their precious guests, the hotel has created a delightful suhour in the fully air-conditioned Layali Ramadan Tent at Dunes Café. You can take your pick from the bespoke à la carte menu, featuring a variety of delicious bites, traditional beverages and shisha. It’s a suhour you can’t miss!

Details:

Every day 10pm to midnight

3. Divine dining

Non-Muslims who want to eat out but not sure where to go, take a pick of Shangri-La Dubai’s best restaurants and bars, which are open throughout Ramadan. Whether it’s for a warm family reunion or a romantic date, the hotel has refined eating places to try the very best dishes from a comprehensive list of cuisines. You need to check the availability of select beverages in some restaurants.

Details:

Dunes Café

Dunes Café Image Credit: Supplied

A live open kitchen, featuring different culinary styles showcasing the best of international cuisine. Open for breakfast from Sunday to Thursday, 6am to 10.30am; Friday and Saturday - 6am to 11am.

Lunch is served daily - 12pm to 3pm.

Shang Palace

Shang Palace Image Credit: Supplied

Explore the traditions of authentic Chinese cuisine at the signature restaurant, Shang Palace. Open for lunch from 12pm to 3pm and dinner from 7pm to midnight. On Friday and Saturday, Yum Cha brunch will be available from 12.30pm to 4pm. Select beverages will be served from 7pm to midnight.

Hoi An

Hoi An Image Credit: Supplied

Discover the glory of Vietnam and enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Open for dinner from 7pm to midnight with special beverages.

Lobby Lounge

Open from sunset to 2am, no special beverages will be served throughout the month. The suhour à la carte menu will also be served.

ikandy ultralounge

ikandy ultralounge Image Credit: Supplied

The poolside will be open from 9am to 10pm serving the normal à la carte menu. Select beverages will be available from 12pm to 10pm.

Balcony Bar

Open from 9am to 3am for light bites and non-alcoholic beverages. Select beverages will be available from 8pm onwards.

Details:

For more information any of these restaurants call 04 405 2703 or email f&breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com

4. Blissful relaxation

Get a massage or find an exercise routine that suits you. Image Credit: Supplied

If getting a massage or whiling away the hours in a luxurious pool is your idea of bliss, the good news is that you have the perfect deal at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. Try the euphoric 60 or 90-minute Asian Blend Massage to relax your body and mind. The signature massage will take you on a journey through Asia, combining traditional Asian techniques, including Thai pressure points, Balinese and Malaysian strokes and Chinese energy flow. That’s not all! You can continue your relaxation with complimentary access to CHI, The Spa and Health Club facilities, including whirlpools, gym and rooftop swimming pool.

Details:

Dh280/380 per person

Call 04 405 2441, email spa.sldb@shangri-la.com

5. Stay in shape

You don’t have to abandon your workout during Ramadan. If you’re a reluctant exerciser this is the best time to get into the mode, while fitness freaks need to be smart with their training programme and maintain their hard-earned progress.

If finding an exercise routine that fits around this time is difficult, do your health and well-being a favour by heading to The Health Club at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai. You will get 50 per cent off on your health club membership when you commit to one, three or six months or receive 50 per cent off when you purchase 10 personal training sessions. Guests can also enjoy 50 per cent off on a day pass to the Health Club and Spa facilities. Can it get any better?

Details: