1 of 30
BLA BLA DUBAI: Ladies can enjoy a delicious complimentary pink welcome beverage called ‘Miss Gindependent’ on arrival – either a cocktail or mocktail, whilst working on their tans around the pool. Sun Loungers are priced at Dh150 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B. This special pink beverage is available all day at Dh25 too.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 30
BELLA: A new weekly Monday ladies night is launching at Italian restaurant Bella called Bella’s Apericena. And on Monday, March 8 from 6pm to 10pm, they’re giving ladies a free taster of what’s to come. To celebrate International Women’s Day, ladies can enjoy four hours of free-flow beverages, with pizzas and tapas-style Italian food. From March 15 and every Monday after the deal for ladies will be priced at Dh250.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 30
ATELIER M: Ladies can enjoy a free welcome beverage upon arrival on Monday, March 8 from 5pm to 12.30am, whether in the restaurant, lounge or rooftop overlooking the views of the Dubai Marina. Atelier M’s Mediterranean menu includes dishes such as wagyu tartare, grilled octopus and wild Dover sole.
Image Credit:
4 of 30
NRG FITNESS: Not only is the first-class completely free at cute boutique fitness hub NRG, but on International Women’s Day, they will be playing girl-power classics at all classes. On the rota on Monday are classes such as; Interactive spin, Zumba, Lift and KO8 – they will definitely be encouraging a sing-along as you sweat! Squat and sing!
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 30
WE NAILS: The first 10 ladies through the door on International Women’s Day who are having a mani-pedi, get a free 15-minute neck and shoulder massage. Relax and unwind in this new, super instagrammable salon in JBR. Music throughout the day will be strictly girl power – you’ll struggle to keep still during your pamper sesh.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 30
HAAGEN DAZS: The iconic ice cream brand has renamed flavours like their Vanilla, Belgian Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Strawberries & Cream to reflect the achievements of four iconic women who have not held back. The renamed ones include ‘Scale New Heights’, like Raha Moharrak (Vanilla); ‘Beat the Odds’, like Yasmin Yousri (Salted Caramel); ‘Direct My Story’, like Nayla Al Khaja (Belgian Chocolate); or ‘Design My Destiny’, like Maz Hakim (Strawberries and Cream). These signature ice-creams with thematic names will only be available in the UAE at the brand’s Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates and Kite Beach stores. Women across the city can scoop up, for free, their motivational flavour of choice exclusively on March 8, and at discounted rates until March 21.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 30
DELIVEROO: In honour of International Women's Day, Bake My Day, a female-led local cookie brand has created a limited-edition thank you gift, for all the awesome women in our lives. On Monday, March 8, the limited edition gift box will be released to the public exclusively via Deliveroo. The gift box will arrive at the recipient’s doorstep with their customised name and a preselected positive affirmation on the uniquely designed box. Boxes include words of affirmation such as, “YOU ARE Fearless, Extraordinary, Passionate, and Resilient”. Each gift box contains Strawberry White Chocolate Cookies, which can be purchased for Dh30 exclusively on Deliveroo.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 30
RIVA BEACH CLUB: The relaxed, family-friendly venue located on the Palm Jumeirah, is dedicating the entire month of March to celebrate women on the occasions of International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day. Through the entire month of March, ladies can avail a two for one offer during weekdays on the day pass for Dh65 inclusive of one beverage each.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 30
ZABEEL HOUSE BY JUMEIRAH: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens have created an exclusive Women’s Month package to make March extra special this year with a month-long celebration for women. Female guests are invited to indulge in a relaxing staycation package throughout along with their close circle of friends or family. From Dh795, enjoy an overnight stay for two including breakfast, 30 per cent off spa treatments at Native Club Spa, Dubai’s first all-organic spa, a dinner for two at Vista del Verde, the newest Mexican alfresco dining in town, as well as pool & beach access at sister hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.
Image Credit:
10 of 30
THE H DUBAI: Located at the heart of bustling downtown Dubai, with unparalleled views of the Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Dubai unveils exciting Women’s Day and Mothers Day specials. Ladies enjoy 50 per discount on the total bill while dining at all hotel managed venues.
Image Credit:
11 of 30
BOSPORUS: Turkish restaurant Bosporus is inviting ALL WOMEN to dine for free this Women's Day, Monday, March 8. Bosporus restaurants, known for their authentic Turkish food. Having been in the UAE for over 15 years, with seven outlets spread across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Bosporus restaurants are synonymous with real Turkish vibes. Their most loved dishes include Saç Kavurma, Pilav Ustu Kuzu Kafas, Kuzu Ciger, Halep Kabab, Wagyu Steak, and the famous Turkish Baklava.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 30
HOTEL CARTAGENA: Celebrating women around the world, Latin American-style Hotel Cartagena will mark International Women’s Day from 8 to 14 March this year with a week-long celebration inspired by this years IWD 2021 campaign theme: #ChooseToChallenge and scattered with some touches of the bold and undying spirit of the mighty Mexican feminist and artist Frida Kahlo. Kicking off with a weeklong ladies-only discount. Each female diner will receive 20 per cent off mains and a complimentary Mexican hot chocolate cheesecake with hazelnut cinnamon brittle, chocolate dulce and spiced cinnamon ancho crust featuring the ultimate female icon, Frida Khalo.
Image Credit: Supplied
13 of 30
CITY GRILL: The South African steakhouse will be saying “Cheers to Women” on Sunday, March 7 with special offers at its Ladies Night. Female guests can enjoy a complimentary appetizer on the purchase of a main course item from the food menu. Choose from delicious options like Salmon Gravlax, Crab Roll, Scallop, Calamari, Beef Tartar and lots more. If you come along with four girls, you can also enjoy a bottle of sparkling grape on the house. Apart from these special offers, the ladies night deal will be available as usual. Girls can enjoy five selected beverages along with a meat platter or seafood dish for Dh120 while gents can enjoy a free flow of selected beverages for two hours at the same price.
Image Credit:
14 of 30
ZOCO: Head to Zoco on March 8 with your squad and get ready to kiss your Monday blues goodbye. Come over with your senoritas and toast to good times with great beverages as the quirky diner is offering a flat 25 per cent discount on its signature beverage menu. Furthermore, if you bring along four women, you can enjoy a giant jar of Strawberry Margarita with your girls in the house. Apart from these special offers, the ladies’ night deal will also be available as usual wherein women can enjoy free flow of selected drinks along with a taco or quesadilla (chicken/beef/vegetarian) for Dh150.
Image Credit:
15 of 30
INSPIRE YOGA: Inspire studio is hosting yoga and movement meditation classes this March at the upper-level Zone D of Gate Avenue, DIFC. To mark International Women’s Day, Monday, March 8 at 7:45pm, join Kundalini yoga teacher and trainer Nancy Zabaneh for a dedicated set and meditation designed to uplift and expand your awareness of the Divine feminine, which is the positive expression of the feminine side of us that exists in both men and women. The class is followed by Sound Therapy by wellness consultant, Lisa Oxford.
Image Credit: Supplied
16 of 30
WARNER BROS. WORLD ABU DHABI: Commemorating Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is set to host its first-ever ladies-only evening - Women of Warner on International Women’s Day from 6pm to 10pm on March 8. Featuring the park’s most beloved female characters, stage-top celebrations at the Warner Bros. Plaza and an exclusive Wonder Woman Exhibit all the way from Hollywood.
Image Credit: Supplied
17 of 30
CLYMB: For sporty gals in the mood for a new challenge, CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s Ladies’ Night on March 10 is a must-visit. The UAE’s ultimate adventure hub will continue to host Ladies’ Night every Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm until April 8. Ladies can choose from a range of exciting packages to conquer skydiving and climbing worlds at the record-breaking facility complete with full privacy and an all-female staff.
Image Credit: Supplied
18 of 30
TRATTORIA: Dubai’s most authentic and adored Italian eatery in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Trattoria, is launching a limited-edition menu specially curated for International Women’s Day, running through to Mother’s Day. The menu is available daily from March 8 to 21, and features Carasau Millefeuille with Ricotta, Zucchini and Marinated Trout for starters, Cannelloni Stuffed with Beef Sausage and Broccoli, Grilled Octopus with Fregola Pasta, Pesto, Green Beans and Potatoes for the main course and Mimosa Cake for dessert. Guests can also avail of an optional beverage pairing option with the special menu, featuring a range of grape and cocktails. Trattoria will also be running a special cocktail menu featuring a variety of mixed drinks, including Ladies in Lavender inspired by the movie of the same name; Tea with Mum an ice tea-based drink; and Trattoria Mimosa, a signature cocktail with a twist. Additionally, all women dining at the venue will receive a complimentary cocktail and Mimosa Cake on 8 March.
Image Credit: Supplied
19 of 30
THE NOODLE HOUSE: The culinary team at Dubai’s home of Asian soul food, The Noodle House, has created a special menu to celebrate International Women’s Day, which will also be available through to Mother’s Day, available from March 8 to 21 at all locations of The Noodle House. The menu features a variety of delicious signature dishes, including Chinese Potstickers, Beijing Zha Jiang Mian Noodle which is a traditional recipe passed on through generations of women; and Osmanthus and Rice Cream dessert, In addition to the specials, women can also avail a 50 per cent discount on mocktails when ordering the limited-edition dishes.
Image Credit: Supplied
20 of 30
AL NAFOORAH: The multi-award-winning Lebanese restaurant in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Al Nafoorah, is gifting all women dining at its restaurant on International Women’s Day a complimentary gift box of authentic assorted baklava as a token of appreciation.
Image Credit: Supplied
21 of 30
THE DUCK HOOK: The country gastropub and garden at Dubai Hills Golf Club, The Duck Hook, is celebrating International Women’s Day with a glass of complimentary sparkling beverage available for all ladies ordering a main dish.
Image Credit:
22 of 30
PERRY & BLACKWELDER’S: Dubai’s original smokehouse in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Perry & Blackwelder’s is offering ladies three complimentary beverages following a minimum spend of Dh50, in celebration of International Women’s Day.
Image Credit: Supplied
23 of 30
JOE’S BACKYARD: The city’s popular barbecue dining spot at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City presents exciting deals for March to celebrate International Women’s Day. To celebrate, Joe’s Backyard is offering a complimentary glass of bubbly to all ladies and a 50 per cent discount on food and drinks on Monday, March 8, from 7pm to 1am. From March 14 to 18, savour a traditional Irish dish with a glass of Guinness for Dh99.
Image Credit:
24 of 30
ARMED FORCES OFFICER CLUB AND HOTEL: In light of International Women’s Day, the Armed Forces Officer Club & Hotel (AFOCH) in Abu Dhabi is celebrating the occasion with an ‘Open Day’ of complimentary fitness classes, taking place on Monday March 8. During the ‘Open Day’, ladies can participate in unlimited group classes ranging from Spin, Pilates, Zumba and Tae Bo to Yoga, HIIT and more and avail of special offers on massage treatments, yearly memberships and personal training packages.
Image Credit: Supplied
25 of 30
VIBE: Vibe owner Noora, who is a female entrepreneur herself would like to show her love and appreciation to the strong and empowering women out there in today’s society. Noora and VIBE are fully supporting “International Women’s Day”. Offering all women 40 per cent off on food and beverages on their entire bill at both Al Wasl & DIFC branches on the 8th March. Exclusively at DIFC for the first 25 women, a complimentary glass of champagne will be served upon arrival.
Image Credit: Supplied
26 of 30
MINA SEYAHI: March is a big month for the ladies with International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day proving the perfect opportunities for the girls to dedicate some much-needed time to their own rest and relaxation! Mina Seyahi has created an experience that invites women to luxuriate the day away with a one-hour Swedish massage at the Heavenly Spa and a delicious three-course lunch at either Fish or Bussola. Beach access is also included, as well as 25 per cent off F&B at pool side bars- what better excuse to make a day of it!
Image Credit: Supplied
27 of 30
BRUNCH & CAKE: Want to participate in a viral Tik Tok trend alongside your girlfriends? It’s time to take a group of 4 of your girlfriends to Brunch & Cake, enjoy a meal each and end it by scooping out your own piece of cake with….a glass cup. Get your cameras out and at the ready, it’s about to get hilariously messy.
Image Credit: Supplied
28 of 30
COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR: Flex your Mussels with Moules Frites Monday and enjoy a limited-edition International Women’s Day themed dessert on the house when you opt to order the dining deal. Customers can also order the special dessert separately for Dh52 if they do not want to order the Moules Frites Monday offer.
Image Credit: Supplied
29 of 30
EGGSPECTATION: Dive into a stack of limited-edition Blueberry infused Purple Pancakes. For one-day-only, in celebration of International Women’s Day, customers can enjoy complimentary layers or pancake with Lemon Ricotta Cream and Blueberry Compote between each layer. The Pancakes will be given complimentary to the table upon purchase of a main.
Image Credit: Supplied
30 of 30
FUCHSIA URBAN THAI: This one is for all the fierce women out there! Fuchsia Urban Thai has created a limited-edition Fierce Fuchsia Noodles available for dine-in all throughout March for Dh55.
Image Credit: Supplied