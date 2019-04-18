Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Nuttella & Ricota pizza from 800 Pizza Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi Classics

Season concluding concert by Chinese piano master Ran Jia will performing a modern rendition of Austrian composer Franz Schubert’s work including his Sonata in D major D850 and Sonata in B flat major 960 and three preludes for Solo Piano from Chinese contemporary composer and her father Daqun Jia. At Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm. Tickets Dh100 and Dh250, for students limited tickets at Dh50. abudhabimusic.ae

Easter at Cipriani

Seasonal flavours and Italian flair will be highlighted with a signature a la carte menu, prepared with ingredients flown directly from Italy. No minimum spend required. At Cipriani Yas Marina. Open daily from 6pm to midnight. Call 02-6575400. ciprianiyasisland.com

Hop into Spring

Welcome the season with family and friends at Spring Hop at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. A host of egg-citing experiences including a themed egg hunt, kids arts and crafts activities and sweet surprises all while meeting your favourite characters at the park. Family and friends resident offer includes buy four tickets for the price of three and 25 per cent off additional tickets, free for kids under three and the nanny. wbworldabudhabi.com

Terry Fox Run 2019

The 22nd Edition Terry Fox Run takes place at A’l Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche. Cheer the participants, with proceedings starting from 7am.

Maya Fridays

Dance to the tunes of DJs Shane Patrick, Byron Williams and Chad Phunk at Al Maya Island. Doors open at 11am, ladies enter free before 1pm, airline employees free before 2pm, Dh125 thereafter. Call 055-3741550.

Rosewood Easter Garden Brunch

Easter brunch featuring a spread served from 1-5pm.Children are in for a treat too with the Rosebuds children’s menu, a Haribo candy dessert station, a chocolate buffet including fun Easter activities. At Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Packages from Dh400 and Dh165 for children (6-12 years).

Call 02-8135550

DUBAI

Music for Meditation

Poorna Chandra Raga Sagara with Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji performing on the synthesizer, accompanied by violinists and composer Dr L Subramaniam, percussionists Pandit Anindo Chatterjee Tabla and Vidwan V Suresh on Ghatam with The Celestial Music Troupe complementing the ensemble, at Dubai Opera, 7pm. Tickets from Dh25. dubaiopera.com

Groove On The Grass Season Closing

Headlining this season’s closing is UK group and Feel The Love hitmakers Rudimental (pictured). Also headlining are 808 State, the electronic music group that defined UK’s acid house and techno sounds in the 1980s. American artist Bill Patrick along with local talent Hollaphonic, Shadi Megallaa, Maat and Stu Todd. From 5pm, the creative community descends on Emirates Golf Club to deliver live acro yoga, hooping, capoeira, an artisanal marketplace of local designers, and interactive art installations. Tickets from Dh165 available online, 21+ only. Call 056-7696656

Adopt a forever-friend

Reform has joined Howl & Growl Pet Boutique to invite guests to support non-profit organisations to find loving homes for pooches that are up for adoption. In addition to the adoptions, pet-parents can begin the training process with Mark McFadyen of Dog Tag. Learn everything about the core vaccines, simple ways to keep your pet healthy and happy with The Veterinary Hospital. Offers on beverages and BBQ grills complemented with live entertainment by the Sound of Nomads. At Reform Social & Gril, 3-7pm. Call 04-4542638.

Emirati Day with Balqees

The Emirati singer will be performing in front of Raj Mahal theatre at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Plus enjoy full day of parades, fun family rides and roller-coasters, food experiences, and opportunities to meet animated Hollywood characters like Kung-Fu Panda, Shrek, the Smurfs, and the cast of Madagascar. Dh50 for UAE Nationals, Dh99 for UAE residents and Dh175 for tourists. Park open from 1-11pm, concert at 8.15pm. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Free Nutella Pizza

This Easter weekend kids (under 12) get a nutella pizza for free every time they and their parents dine-in at any of the four 800 Pizza venues – Dubai Marina, Motor City, The Villa Dubai Land and Sustainable City. Valid for dine in only (today until Sunday). 800pizza.com

Star Hunt 2019

The finale will see 10 male and 11 female contestants battle to be crowned, with winners being featured in the malls look book style videos, at Dubai Outlet Mall, 7pm. dubaioutletmall.com

Easter Hunt and Brunch

Joe’s Backyard will be hiding four eggs at their Friday brunch, find the chocolate egg and win a free night stay in the Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City. Dh250 inclusive food and beverages, 1-5pm. Brunch available on Saturday too at Dh199, 1-4pm. Call 055-7094509.

Alice’s Easter Wonderland Brunch

Experience an Easter adventure with the little ones also revelling in a line up of activities – Easter egg hunts, egg and spoon races, egg painting and more while the adults enjoy a line-up of live music and entertainment, free flowing house beverages and an open buffet. At Lido, QE2, from 1-4pm, Dh225 with soft beverages and Dh395 with house beverages, Dh95 for children below 12 and free for those aged below 4. Call 04-5268811.

Traiteur Brunch

Easter edition of the Traiteur Brunch featuring hundreds of chocolate eggs and prizes in a Easter Wonderland, at Park Hyatt Dubai. Packages from Dh495. Call 04-6021234

Easter at Loumi

Easter Friday brunch buffet at Loumi Restaurant, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai featuring a wide selection of International and traditional Eastern flavours. Continue the celebrations on Sunday with ‘Sunday Easterlicious’ International buffet offering an array of delectable traditional and international Easter dishes. Packages from Dh199, children 4 years and below dine free, from 2-4pm. Call 04-7028888.

Ramadan Trunk Show

Boulevard One’s Ramadan Trunk Show at The Royal Ballroom, Palace Downtown Dubai. Designers include Maria B, Ali Xeeshan, Farah Talib Aziz, Agha Noor, Farida Hasan, Baroque, Ansab Jahangir, Charizma, Outhouse Jewellery and more bringing their latest collections covering fashion and lifestyle, haute couture and bridals, pret wear and unstitched collections, accessories, jewels, homestyle decor and gourmet eats. From 10am-7pm. boulevardone.com

SHARJAH

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF)