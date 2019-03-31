UK Mother’s Day offers, Bedouin experience and 3D dining on your list of things to do

Al Marmoom Bedouin Experience Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Qasr Al Watan Library

An integrated knowledge platform located within the presidential headquarters Qasr Al Watan, that has opened its doors to the public. The library reflects the UAE Vision 2021, which supports the knowledge economy to promote and sustain development through investment in minds and human resources and a unique addition to the public library network in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which provides sources of knowledge through the latest technologies and techniques. The library has a unique architectural style and is located in the centre of Qasr Al Watan. Open to all residents, and can be visited in person or via a membership card (apply at library.dctabudhabi.ae). Entry to the presidential palace costs Dh60 for adults and Dh30 for children. qasralwatan.ae

Unlimited Coffee for Mothers

Park House is celebrating the day by treating mothers (or yourself, if you’re a mum) to a freshly baked croissant and unlimited coffee for Dh20.

Valid at Kite Beach, Nessnass Beach and XPark Jr in Dubai, and Reem Central Park in Abu Dhabi. parkhouse.ae

Spring Camp

Yas Marina’s kids activities for the coming spring holiday, at Vogue Fitness, from today until April 4 and from April 7-11. Priced from Dh200 for a day pass. Call 02-5832380. vfuae.com

DUBAI

Al Marmoom Bedouin Experience

The new experience by Platinum Heritage gives visitors an authentic glimpse into the life of an Emirati Bedouin, with guests able to enjoy a day out in the desert. Offering an engaging cultural experience, the excursion showcases the true essence of life in the desert. Options to visit during the morning to watch the sunrise or in the afternoon to enjoy the desert sunset and learn to saddle, ride and look after their own camel as they join a Bedouin caravan, travelling through the desert before they arrive at the camp. Situated in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. Packages from Dh495. bedouinexperience.com

3D Dining Experience

3D Dining Experience at LMNTS, World Trade Club Image Credit: Supplied

An immersive experience that involves stimulating all five senses through a combination of crafted dishes representing the elements of nature with a holographic surround sound. At LMNTS, World Trade Club (WTC), DWTC. Two daily seatings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. The five-course menu is priced at Dh375 with soft beverages and Dh525 with house-beverage. Reservations need to be made a minimum of 48 hours in advance by emailing wtc@dwtc.com.

Miami Vibes

A funky 80s inspired retro night. Dust off the ‘back to work’ blues with an evening of entertainment as resident DJ Ejaz spins the decks to the best disco beats. At Cielo Sky Lounge, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 9-11pm. Dh40 for four beverages per person.

Nature & Me

Aquascaping Exhibition at Fine Art Gallery Image Credit: Supplied

An aquascaping exhibition showcasing masterpieces by artist Huzefa Goga, highlighting the importance of nature conservation and the beauty the Earth possess, by bringing the wild in to living spaces. The customised living art forms will be on display and sale at the Fine Art Gallery, Al Quoz, until April 4. All nature lovers and art enthusiasts are invited. Free to enter.

Free dessert to celebrate your Mum

Coconut Rasmalai at Bombay Bungalow Image Credit: Supplied

Dine with your mum and her dessert is on the house, at Bombay Bungalow, The Beach at JBR. Open from 12pm to midnight. Call 800 6928779. bombaybungalow dxb.com

A Classic Roast

Dine on a classic roast lunch at Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm and the lady of honour will enjoy a British trifle for free. From 12-4pm, Dh135 per person. Call 04-4262626.

Free Lunch for mum

Mothers can enjoy a free lunch buffet on a table of four, at Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Dh105 for the buffet. Also, dine at Jones the Grocer and children can join Chef Karthic for a macaroon masterclass (spaces limited to 12 children each 40-minute session at 5pm and 6pm). Free for children up to 14 years old. dubaigolf.com

Give Mum a Good Mothering

Treat your mother to an afternoon tea and spa offer which includes a 30-minute mini facial or a body scrub and a 60-minute full body massage (Dh600), at Melia Desert Palm. Call 04-3238888

Lunch or Dinner for Mums

At Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, throughout the day

mothers can enjoy a starter and a main or a main and a dessert free, for bookings of a minimum of four people. The same offer applies at Jones the Grocer Express. Call 04-2956000.

Italian Fare

Mums will be greeted by a free welcome beverage and a three-course sharing menu inspired by traditional Italian flavours at Dh199 per person.

At All’onda, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai. Call 04-2488870

Sweet Treats to celebrate Mothers Day

Show some love to mothers with Kcal and N.Bar treating every lady who books into selected N.Bar salons to a free dessert while they relax and recline, guests will also receive a 20 per cent discount voucher to use on kcallife.com. Locations included are Emirates Towers, Palm Strip, D3,

Grosvenor House Hotel, Ibn Battuta Mall and Jumeirah Park Pavilion. Call 800 6227

Mums offers at The Pointe

At Palapa, Mama Pho, Fat Chow, Fitzroy and Asian District, mothers get a free beverage with every meal while dining-in. At Hook & Cook 20 per cent off total bill on a seafood feast for a family of three; or five dining vouchers worth Dh100 each. At Applebee’s, a free appetiser or dessert with a paid entree. At Tips and Toes pamper mum with 20 per cent off salon treatments. thepointe.ae

Gourmet Journey

Mothers can take their taste buds on a global gourmet journey at Mundo Restaurant, Jumeirah Emirates Tower. All mothers can dine free and celebration the day, for lunch and dinner. Call 04-4323232

Thai Flavours