Bring out those costumes and get ready to party away this Halloween. Here’s your guide to all the ghoulish gigs.
Bistrot Bagatelle Rockin’ Halloween
Bistrot Bagatelle is throwing it back to the great movie era of the 80s and 90s with a special Halloween edition of Rock N’ Baga happening on October 31. Dress to impress with your take on iconic characters from classic Hollywood films. The kitchen will be whipping up Bagatelle’s signature classics with a twist.
Location: Fairmont Dubai
Cost: A la Carte
Timings: October 31 from 7pm
Monster Halloween Party at Zero Gravity
This party will host sinister shenanigans at their annual ghostly bash. Expect a crazy experience, and things to take a somewhat sinister turn with ghosts and ghouls taking over this Dubai beach club. Make sure you head into the event dressed up, because winners will receive thousands of dirhams in prize money. Prizes are given for creativity and originality.
Location: Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina
Cost: Free entry for women and Dh50 for men before 9pm, Dh100 entry for all after 9pm
Timings: November 1
Burger & Lobster special meal
Location: Burj Daman Building, DIFC
Cost: Dh75 per person
Timings: October 31 from 7pm onwards
Loca’s Ladies’ Night
This Mexican hot spot will elevate the ladies’ night experience in Abu Dhabi on October 31. Guests are encouraged to dress up to get a chance to win special prizes and ladies will be served unlimited frozen beverages the entire evening.
Location: Loca Abu Dhabi, The Galleria on Al Maryah Island
Cost: Free entry
Timings: October 31 from 7pm onwards
The House Party Halloween
Location: Fairmont Dubai
Cost: Free entry
Timings: October 31 from 6pm to 2am
Cavalli Club Halloween brunch
Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge is nearly 10 years old and this Halloween they are going big. The theme is Death by Beauty and the venue will be decorated with everything beautiful turned ugly. With a special Halloween package of unlimited food and beverages between 8.30pm and midnight, the resident DJ will be spinning everything in the R’n’B charts, as dancers entertain all night long.
Location: Fairmont Dubai
Cost: Dh499 including house beverages
Timings: October 31 from 8.30pm to 3am
Perry & Blackwelder’s monster Halloween celebrations
This year, Perry & Blackwelder’s is brewing up a fun evening full of tricks, treats and special offers. Both the staff and the venue will be kitted out in costumes and decorations. Extra special desserts are also being crafted for the occasion such as the Witch’s Cauldron, a green and white blended chocolate fondue served with marshmallows, brownie and mini fruit kebabs, and the Creepy Cheesecake, a blend of Oreos and cheesecake with a few crawling toppings. Blood thirsty guests with a sweet tooth will enjoy the freakish shake creation — the Severed Foot, a mixed berry milkshake topped with an ice cream cone, a red velvet cup cake and candy. Five-piece Scottish-Canadian rock band The Boxtones will be taking to the stage between 9-12pm, fusing their folky tunes with big, rocky choruses and pumping melodies.
Location: Madinat Jumeirah
Cost: A La Carte
Timings: October 31 from 7pm onwards
Mr Miyagi Full Moon Party
Location: Media One Hotel
Cost: Dh99
Timings: October 31. Until 3am
Nasimi: The Dark Clinic
Darkness will descend on the Atlantis beach for its Halloween extravaganza — The Dark Clinic. The beach will morph into a place of frightening acts, horror doctors and nurses, and beats by Ukrainian electro and progressive house DJ, Juicy M.
Location: Nasimi, Atlantis, The Palm
Cost: Dh100 online, Dh150 at the door, women free before 9pm
Timings: October 25 from 7pm to 3am
Armani/Prive Halloween
Enter a disturbing world of mystery, music and mayhem as Armani/Prive presents a supernatural spectacle for those brave enough to enter. Join the Conjuring party and a night of fun with guest DJ Armin behind the decks along with resident DJs. Dress to kill and you could win Dh25,000 of prizes for best Halloween costume.
Location: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai
Cost: Dh150 for men, Dh100 for women, Dh150 for couples (online); Tickets at the door: Dh200 for men, Dh150 for women, Dh200 for couples
Timing: October 31, from 11pm to 3am.
Saffron Halloween Brunch
With a zombie-themed bar and decor set to scare, Saffron invites you to dress up in your most terrifying attire and be prepared to feast on more than 220 dishes. Best male, female and group zombie costumes will be in to win complimentary brunches.
Location: Atlantis, The Palm
Cost: Dh535 per person
Timings: October 26 from 12.30-4pm
Lima Dubai’s Dia Los Muertos
Celebrate Dia Los Muertos with a themed party set to transport guests to the streets of South America. The lounge at Lima will play host to the time-honoured celebration with traditional and colourful decorations. A live Latin American band will get the fiesta started. Lima will also offer a menu of signature dishes for Dh220. Women will receive complimentary free-flowing beverages from 8pm-12pm, while men get a 50 per cent discount on selected house beverages. There will also be complimentary face painting.
Location: City Walk
Cost: Free entrance, menu a la carte
Timings: October 31 from 8pm to 12pm
Tribeca’s Bloody Hell Halloween
Goblins and ghouls are all welcome to its rip-roaring celebration of all things menacing and macabre. A two-night stay at the scenic JA Hatta Fort Hotel will also be up for grabs to the best costume of the night.
Location: JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR
Cost: Free entry, order a la carte
Timings: October 31, from 8pm onwards
Hotel Cartagena: Dia De Los Muertos
With 360-degree views of the city, Hotel Cartagena is the place to be this Dia De Los Muertos. In keeping with the theme, the venue will decorate its cage centrepiece with colours and flickering candles, setting the scene for the celebrations. The venue will include feathered dancers and make-up artists.
Location: JW Marriott Marquis
Cost: Free entry, a la carte. Brunch is Dh295 including soft beverages and Dh395 including house beverages
Timings: Brunch from 1.30-4.30pm and dinner from 5pm onwards
Halloween Slaughterhouse Brunch
Location: Gaucho, DIFC
Cost: Dh370 including soft beverages, Dh460 including house beverages, Dh570 including sparkling grape, Dh690 including bubbly
Timings: October 26 from 1-430pm
‘Lady V’ at V Lounge
V Lounge has brought the salon directly to the ladies with their ladies night, Lady V. This Halloween, the ladies’ night will be a themed evening featuring beauty services, alongside three free beverages. The special edition Lady Vamp Ladies Night will offer make-up services and glam face painting with bats, cobwebs, spiders. Best costume will be awarded an overnight stay in V Hotel with breakfast included, alongside other prizes.
Location: V Hotel, Al Habtoor City
Cost: Free
Timings: October 30 from 7-11pm
Retro Halloween at Sho Cho
This Halloween, Sho Cho gets in on the party with a spook-tacular event that goes retro, with music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. The evening will also feature Halloween specialities and decorations, setting the tone for the night. DJ Monoi spins the decks.
Location: Sho Cho at Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa
Cost: A la carte
Timings: October 25 from 6pm until 3am