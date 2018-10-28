Bring out those costumes and get ready to party away this Halloween. Here’s your guide to all the ghoulish gigs.

Bistrot Bagatelle Rockin’ Halloween

Bistrot Bagatelle is throwing it back to the great movie era of the 80s and 90s with a special Halloween edition of Rock N’ Baga happening on October 31. Dress to impress with your take on iconic characters from classic Hollywood films. The kitchen will be whipping up Bagatelle’s signature classics with a twist.

Location: Fairmont Dubai

Cost: A la Carte

Timings: October 31 from 7pm

Monster Halloween Party at Zero Gravity

This party will host sinister shenanigans at their annual ghostly bash. Expect a crazy experience, and things to take a somewhat sinister turn with ghosts and ghouls taking over this Dubai beach club. Make sure you head into the event dressed up, because winners will receive thousands of dirhams in prize money. Prizes are given for creativity and originality.

Location: Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina

Cost: Free entry for women and Dh50 for men before 9pm, Dh100 entry for all after 9pm

Timings: November 1

Burger & Lobster special meal

Get a chance to dig your fangs into the Mayfair Burger made with fresh cheddar cheese, veal bacon, a grand beef patty and Burger & Lobster’s secret burger sauce. The meal is twinned with a side of the Mini Lobster Roll, made with homemade brioche bread and generously stuffed with fresh lobster, accompanied by a choice of salad or a creamy pumpkin soup. End the evening on a sweet note with a place of Halloween special Lokaimat.

Location: Burj Daman Building, DIFC

Cost: Dh75 per person

Timings: October 31 from 7pm onwards

Loca’s Ladies’ Night

This Mexican hot spot will elevate the ladies’ night experience in Abu Dhabi on October 31. Guests are encouraged to dress up to get a chance to win special prizes and ladies will be served unlimited frozen beverages the entire evening.

Location: Loca Abu Dhabi, The Galleria on Al Maryah Island

Cost: Free entry

Timings: October 31 from 7pm onwards

The House Party Halloween

For their first Halloween, House Party Bar are throwing a party with a Beetlejuice theme. With vintage music all night, themed beverages, a happy hour package running from 6pm to 9pm and some surprises along the way, it’s the place to have fun, 90s style. 90s-style costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best.

Location: Fairmont Dubai

Cost: Free entry

Timings: October 31 from 6pm to 2am

Cavalli Club Halloween brunch

Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge is nearly 10 years old and this Halloween they are going big. The theme is Death by Beauty and the venue will be decorated with everything beautiful turned ugly. With a special Halloween package of unlimited food and beverages between 8.30pm and midnight, the resident DJ will be spinning everything in the R’n’B charts, as dancers entertain all night long.

Location: Fairmont Dubai

Cost: Dh499 including house beverages

Timings: October 31 from 8.30pm to 3am

Perry & Blackwelder’s monster Halloween celebrations

This year, Perry & Blackwelder’s is brewing up a fun evening full of tricks, treats and special offers. Both the staff and the venue will be kitted out in costumes and decorations. Extra special desserts are also being crafted for the occasion such as the Witch’s Cauldron, a green and white blended chocolate fondue served with marshmallows, brownie and mini fruit kebabs, and the Creepy Cheesecake, a blend of Oreos and cheesecake with a few crawling toppings. Blood thirsty guests with a sweet tooth will enjoy the freakish shake creation — the Severed Foot, a mixed berry milkshake topped with an ice cream cone, a red velvet cup cake and candy. Five-piece Scottish-Canadian rock band The Boxtones will be taking to the stage between 9-12pm, fusing their folky tunes with big, rocky choruses and pumping melodies.

Location: Madinat Jumeirah

Cost: A La Carte

Timings: October 31 from 7pm onwards

Mr Miyagi Full Moon Party

Mr Miyagi is hosting a full moon party where women can enjoy three courses and two hours of unlimited beverages for Dh99, while the men can have three courses and one beverage for Dh99. Miyagi’s karaoke singers will be getting an upgrade with the addition of spooky songs being added to their playlist. Be sure to keep your eye out for the naughty ninjas since they have more tricks up their sleeve than usual.

Location: Media One Hotel

Cost: Dh99

Timings: October 31. Until 3am

Nasimi: The Dark Clinic

Darkness will descend on the Atlantis beach for its Halloween extravaganza — The Dark Clinic. The beach will morph into a place of frightening acts, horror doctors and nurses, and beats by Ukrainian electro and progressive house DJ, Juicy M.

Location: Nasimi, Atlantis, The Palm

Cost: Dh100 online, Dh150 at the door, women free before 9pm

Timings: October 25 from 7pm to 3am

Armani/Prive Halloween

Enter a disturbing world of mystery, music and mayhem as Armani/Prive presents a supernatural spectacle for those brave enough to enter. Join the Conjuring party and a night of fun with guest DJ Armin behind the decks along with resident DJs. Dress to kill and you could win Dh25,000 of prizes for best Halloween costume.

Location: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh150 for men, Dh100 for women, Dh150 for couples (online); Tickets at the door: Dh200 for men, Dh150 for women, Dh200 for couples

Timing: October 31, from 11pm to 3am.

Saffron Halloween Brunch

With a zombie-themed bar and decor set to scare, Saffron invites you to dress up in your most terrifying attire and be prepared to feast on more than 220 dishes. Best male, female and group zombie costumes will be in to win complimentary brunches.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Cost: Dh535 per person

Timings: October 26 from 12.30-4pm

Lima Dubai’s Dia Los Muertos

Celebrate Dia Los Muertos with a themed party set to transport guests to the streets of South America. The lounge at Lima will play host to the time-honoured celebration with traditional and colourful decorations. A live Latin American band will get the fiesta started. Lima will also offer a menu of signature dishes for Dh220. Women will receive complimentary free-flowing beverages from 8pm-12pm, while men get a 50 per cent discount on selected house beverages. There will also be complimentary face painting.

Location: City Walk

Cost: Free entrance, menu a la carte

Timings: October 31 from 8pm to 12pm

Tribeca’s Bloody Hell Halloween

Goblins and ghouls are all welcome to its rip-roaring celebration of all things menacing and macabre. A two-night stay at the scenic JA Hatta Fort Hotel will also be up for grabs to the best costume of the night.

Location: JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR

Cost: Free entry, order a la carte

Timings: October 31, from 8pm onwards

Hotel Cartagena: Dia De Los Muertos

With 360-degree views of the city, Hotel Cartagena is the place to be this Dia De Los Muertos. In keeping with the theme, the venue will decorate its cage centrepiece with colours and flickering candles, setting the scene for the celebrations. The venue will include feathered dancers and make-up artists.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis

Cost: Free entry, a la carte. Brunch is Dh295 including soft beverages and Dh395 including house beverages

Timings: Brunch from 1.30-4.30pm and dinner from 5pm onwards

Halloween Slaughterhouse Brunch

Dare to treat yourself to a Halloween experience with the Slaughterhouse Brunch. Adding to the festivities, make sure you dress to impress for the best-dressed brunch table will get to enjoy a bottle of bubbly.

Location: Gaucho, DIFC

Cost: Dh370 including soft beverages, Dh460 including house beverages, Dh570 including sparkling grape, Dh690 including bubbly

Timings: October 26 from 1-430pm

‘Lady V’ at V Lounge

V Lounge has brought the salon directly to the ladies with their ladies night, Lady V. This Halloween, the ladies’ night will be a themed evening featuring beauty services, alongside three free beverages. The special edition Lady Vamp Ladies Night will offer make-up services and glam face painting with bats, cobwebs, spiders. Best costume will be awarded an overnight stay in V Hotel with breakfast included, alongside other prizes.

Location: V Hotel, Al Habtoor City

Cost: Free

Timings: October 30 from 7-11pm

Retro Halloween at Sho Cho

This Halloween, Sho Cho gets in on the party with a spook-tacular event that goes retro, with music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. The evening will also feature Halloween specialities and decorations, setting the tone for the night. DJ Monoi spins the decks.

Location: Sho Cho at Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa

Cost: A la carte

Timings: October 25 from 6pm until 3am