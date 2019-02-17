ABU DHABI
Rembrandt in the UAE
Louvre Abu Dhabi has acquired a rare oil sketch—Head of a young man, with clasped hands: Study of the figure of Christ, ca. 1648–56—by Rembrandt van Rijn (1606–1669), one of the most celebrated artists of the Dutch Golden Age. The exhibition will be on view until May 18, at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Entrance to the exhibit is free with general admission (Dh60 for adults and Dh30 for those aged 13-22). Call 600 565566.
Happy Hour Happiness
The longest happy hour in the capital with 50 per cent off on all house beverages, Sunday through Thursday from 12pm until 7pm. At Aquarium, Yas Marina. Call 050-6969357.
Love for the Lady’s
Mr Miyagi’s on Yas Marina is treating the ladies to three free beverages or unlimited beverages for Dh99, served alongside fun entertainment, every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10pm. Call 050-7970742.
Karaoke Sundays
If you love singing and want to try your voice on stage, this night is for you with Stars ‘N’ Bars lining up special encouragement awards for amteurs and extra prizes for the best singer and runner up. Every Sunday from 10pm – 2am. Call 02-5650101.
DUBAI
Epic Smash
The Smash Room’s newly launched event, the Epic Smash is only open to ten participants every month, with dates announced at the beginning of each month. Guests who get an adrenaline rush from smashing high value items will get their chance. All the participants will be dressed in protective gear and allowed to choose from a wide variety of weapons such as sledgehammers, cricket and baseball bats, hammers and crowbars etc. They have also partnered with Melltoo to donate some proceeds to The Emirates Red Crescent to feed and help refugees. Tickets to the Epic Smash range from Dh500 to Dh1,000. thesmashroom.ae
Barasti 10 Year Challenge
Barasti have rolled back to 2009, complete with old school anthems, quirky 2009 style pop-ups and slashed prices on food and beverages. Sway to the tunes of the Black Eyed Peas and Lady Gaga as you relish the best of the Barasti menu for less. Selected classic beverages for Dh29, plus deals on classic dishes, all day long. Everyday between 5-9pm, until February 19. barastibeach.com
Sundays at the Creek
Something for everyone from ladies nights to acoustic nights and more party atmosphere at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.
Ladies’ night at QD’s, every Sunday from 8-10pm offering three free beverages; Domingo Social at Casa de Tapas is offering unlimited select house beverages for Dh140, every Sunday 9pm until midnight; Miami Vibes at Cielo Sky Lounge, every Sunday offering four beverages for Dh40 between 9-11pm, plus the chance to win a pair of retro-design sunglasses. Call 04-2956000.
Chinese Food Market
Continue celebrating the Chinese New Year and sample all things Chinese, such as the xiao long bao dumplings, the dan dan noodles, Chinese burgers and the unique raindrop cake, while taking a stroll along the water at Al Seef. Weekdays 4-10pm and weekends from 12pm to midnight, until February 23. Entertainment acts take place every weekend from 6-9pm.
Football Camp
A football camp led by three time Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champion Michael Rummenigge. The five-day camp for boys and girls, between the ages of 4 – 16 years, runs at Horizon English School, today until February 21. Attendees will get to meet the legend himself, listen to his stories, and then spend the rest of the days, learning and training with him. Call 056-7086899.
Sunday Night Comedy
This is improv, an evening of scenes, stories and narrative improvisation influenced by the audience’s suggestions and featuring experienced performers, at The Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz Industrial 1, 8-10pm. Free entry, rsvp at courtyardplayhouse.com.
BOA Story Sundays
Boa Dubai’s themed ladies night titled Story, with music By Devon Kosoko, at V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City. Ladies get free beverages all night. Doors open at 11pm. Call 056-5555365.
The One Sundays
An urban ladies night featuring DJs Mickey My, Cammora and Nader. Open bar for the ladies between midnight and onwards, at Armani/Prive, Burj Khalifa. Call 04-8883308.
Solly Smith at 1Oak
Ladies night offering free beverages all night long, headlined by Solly Smith (Monaco), supported by Tony Mendes and friends, at 1Oak, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-8818888.
Cafe Langues
A language exchange session to practice French and other languages outside the classroom. Sessions are led by native speaking volunteers, at Cafe Diemme, Alliance Francaise Knowledge Park. From 9.30-11am and 6.30-8pm. Free admission, register at mediatheque@afdubai.org.
Register for a Photo Walk
Join photographer John Marsland for a photo walk on February 23, at 7am on the Al Marmoom Camel Race Track followed by a visit to nearby camel farms. John Marsland will be on hand throughout to give advice on composition, exposure and subject matter. You will need to bring your digital or analogue camera and will be expected to drive to the locations. Snacks and water will be provided. Dh190. tashkeel.org