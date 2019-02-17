The Smash Room’s newly launched event, the Epic Smash is only open to ten participants every month, with dates announced at the beginning of each month. Guests who get an adrenaline rush from smashing high value items will get their chance. All the participants will be dressed in protective gear and allowed to choose from a wide variety of weapons such as sledgehammers, cricket and baseball bats, hammers and crowbars etc. They have also partnered with Melltoo to donate some proceeds to The Emirates Red Crescent to feed and help refugees. Tickets to the Epic Smash range from Dh500 to Dh1,000. thesmashroom.ae