Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Mohanlal at Dalma Mall

The South Indian star is in the capital promoting his new movie Lucifer (releasing on March 28), along with celebrated cast members – Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopy and Antony Perumbavoor in Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi, from 6.30pm.

Nicky Romero at MOTN

The cultural festival highlights the UAE’s growth as a progressive and forward-thinking nation. Today, International DJ Nicky Romero will showcase his uplifting brand of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) with a 90-minute DJ set, immediately after the fireworks contest that will see a display by Team South Korea (Bisabeol Fireworks) at 8.15pm and 9.45pm. At A’l Bahar on Abu Dhabi Corniche. Open from 2pm - midnight, until tomorrow. Tickets Dh25 per adult and Dh20 for children, family pass Dh290 includes fast-track passes. Free for senior visitors, children below six years, people of determination. motn.ae

Friday Party

Maya Fridays with DJ’s Shane Patrick, Byron Williams and Chad Phunk, at Al Maya Island, Abu Dhabi. Doors open at 11am. Ladies enter free before 1pm, airline employees before 2pm. Tickets Dh125. Call 055-3741550.

DUBAI

Holi festival feat Sukhwinder Singh

Live concert by the Indian Bollywood playback singer alongside performances by Kavya Band, famous for their fusion music along with a Dhol and Bhangra Troupe, at IMG Worlds of Adventure, 10am-5pm. Tickets priced at Dh79. imgworlds.com

Full Moon Party

Hit the dance floor with Ibiza’s internationally acclaimed Sin Sunday DJ Billie Clements and enjoy free Surf’s Up all night. Watch the entertainment from the terrace as the fire dancers put on a show at Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm. Free entry from 9pm. atlantisthepalm.com

Housphere Festival

A mix of regional and global live music stars perform, set to a backdrop of house music, at the Address Montgomerie Golf Course. Expect family-friendly activations and food trucks, kicking off at 2pm with music from DJ Amir Sharara joined by saxophonist Matt West. Other acts including a Tanoura dancer, fire performer, bubble dancer and pixie dancer, leading up to the highlight with a performance by Romanian artist Inna (9pm). Tickets from Dh250. eventers.me/housphere

Ritual presents Chase & Status

The multi-award winning, platinum record selling producers will be live at Zero Gravity Dubai. Entry is free from 5-9pm, free for ladies all night, men pay Dh100 after 9pm. o-gravity.ae

Aks Color Carnival 2019

A time when everyone comes together to celebrate the spirit of the colour festival along with vibrant music and activities, international and local acts. At Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City, 11am-8pm. Music by DJs Beatz, Gautam, Manoj, Nitesh and Carlos. Live performances by MashUp Diaries, Dhol players and carnival acts. Tickets Dh45 per person in advance, Dh79 at the gate. Free entry for kids of age four and below. Call 052-7799914.

Aloft Me’aisam’s 1st Anniversary

To celebrate the one-year anniversary, guests will be able to enjoy a selection of house beverages for just Dh1, available between 4-8pm at WXYZ Bar. Call 04-2487070. aloftmeaisamdubai.com

Art Dubai After Dark

WVY, a music pop-up party hosted by the boys from HRMNY, catering to people who enjoy discovering new music across RnB and hip hop. Expect performances by surprise artists from the region, at Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, 9pm-2am. register to attend. artdubai.ae

Indian ethnic wear exhibition

Exhibition of curated traditional sarees, block printed Tussar suits, cotton kurtis and accessories at Ranees, Villa 7a, Street 18B, Garhoud, today and tomorrow. Call 055-3671287

Mother’s Day Brunch

The poolside at Address Montgomerie is laying out a brunch buffet for mothers. Take your mum out to the poolside dining experience and enjoy free access to the swimming pool. From 12.30-3.30pm, Dh290 per person including soft beverages or Dh380 with house beverages. Call 04-8883444

Blooming Mother’s Day Brunch

Experience florals with an Italian flair in celebration of Mother’s Day, at Gia Ristorante, The Dubai Mall, from 12-5pm. Dh199 per person, mothers are invited to enjoy a three course meal, with their family. Call 04 2349986

Throw back to the 90’s

In celebration of the Reebok Aztrek Collection and mark the movement, the Reebok A93 truck is taking consumers on a ride back to the days, as it travels around Dubai, popping up at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) today and tomorrow. Discover the latest 90’s inspired products and experience 90’s nostalgia with a range of retro throwbacks and gamification to get involved.

SHARJAH

Sharjah Biennial 14