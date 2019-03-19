Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Taste of Asia at Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Tickle Your Funny Bone’ tour

Three top international stand-up acts featuring the frank and fearless Sarah Callaghan, comedic powerhouse Adam Bloom and delivery king Alasdair Beckett-King, at Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 8pm today. Tomorrow, at Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights and Friday at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, both at 9pm. Tickets from Dh160. thelaughterfactory.com

ClassPass in Abu Dhabi

The fitness network membership app launches in Abu Dhabi. Beginning today, ClassPass users can connect to a variety of fitness experiences at studios such as Fitness First, Body Tree, The Room, Punch and The Hot House, as well as more than 17,000 fitness studios in 15 countries around the world. For a limited time, fitness enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi can workout for free with a one month trial that can be redeemed on the website. classpass.com/try/abu-dhabi

Mother of the Nation Festival

The cultural festival will feature the Special Olympics Sailing Awards (7.30pm) and Special Olympics Beach Volleyball Awards (9.15pm) today. Music acts on the Gastrobeats stage feature Jerome Deligero and Jamie Wrecs, from 7pm. For children, fantasy stories Arabian Pirates(4.45pm, 6.45pm and 8.30pm) and 1001 Nights Arabia (5.30pm and 9.15pm) will be performed alongside creative workshops in bracelet making and mini tapestry making, from 5-9pm. Entry Dh25 for adults and Dh20 for children, free for senior visitors, children below six years and people of determination. Open from 4pm-midnight today and 2pm - midnight Thursday to Saturday. motn.ae

The Special Olympics World Games 2019

More than 7,500 athletes from 190 nations are participating in the World Games. Those interested in watching the athletes compete can register to attend, schedule for all games, timings and venues are on the website. Also, throughout the games, a live daily one-hour show is broadcast on YouTube from 6-7pm, looking at the competition action and other cultural events taking place on the side-lines, fans can also head to the festival area at ADNEC (last day) to try out watching the series on Samsung VR headsets. meetthedetermined.com

DUBAI

Equinox Party

Equinox at Coya Image Credit: Supplied

High-tech laser light shows, projected special effects and glow-in-the-dark elements for an immersive night with music by the resident DJs, at Coya Dubai Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, 8.30pm onwards. Call 04-3169600

Sikka Art Fair

Sikka 2019 Image Credit: facebook.com/DubaiCulture

A programme that includes art exhibitions and installations, visual and performing artists, music and film screenings, workshops, poetry and talks, alongside home-grown food pop-ups. Also, two distinctive experiences: Sikka by day, celebrating the Al Fahidi tenants, the neighbourhood and their art exhibitions and installations, and Sikka by night, hosting multiple cultural activations within the local creative scene with karsha Drums and Sounds from a Different World taking the stage from 8-10pm. Also, visually impaired reading session by Kalimat group at 5pm. At Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. From 11am to 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends, until Sunday. Free entry. sikka19.com

Soho Social

Embrace the culture of art, music and fashion. Music by Adam Graca and DJ Neil T playing the best of R’n’B, hip hop and urban music. Ladies get free beverages from 8pm to 1am and a set menu for Dh150. Call 052-3888849.

BBC Proms Dubai 2019

The much-loved British tradition that aims to bring the best classical music to a wider audience has returned to Dubai Opera, to be staged until Friday. Today, from 7-7.30pm, pre-concert performance by string players from BBC (Michael Atkinson and Anna Smith) with CMA students (Centre of Musical Arts Dubai). The main act will be conducted by chief conductor Sofi Jeannin and the BBC Singers showcase will bring some of the most exciting choral music of the last 100 years in a programme that ranges from Gershwin to Abba, Francis Poulenc to Laura Mvula. Tickets from Dh50. dubaiopera.com

Holi Festival Dinner

Hilton Dubai Creek marks the spring festival with a celebration of colours, music, feasting and dancing. The Indian family buffet will be at Glasshouse Restaurant, priced at Dh99 with unlimited soft beverages, additional Dh99 for house beverages. Call 04-2271111.

Bloom Ladies Night

A treat for the ladies at Flair No.5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC.

From 8pm until midnight, ladies get four free beverages off the menu along with bite options from the appetisers menu. DJ Mick delivers the tunes inspired by the Balearic Island. Every Wednesday. Call 04-3722323.

Holi at Khyber

Add a little colour to your dinner plans this Holi with a selection of Indian delicacies and chai (tea) live counters, at Khyber, Dukes Dubai Beach, today and tomorrow. Set three-course dinner at Dh160. Also, on Friday, the hotel will be celebrating Colourfest with Udta Punjab sensation Babu Haabi headlining along with a line-up of local DJs spinning desi and EDM tunes and Bhangra performances. Food trucks, kid play areas and a colour bomb splash have been lined up, Dh75 for singles, Dh125 for two’s and Dh200 for a group of four. Call 055-4091990.

Taste of Asia

Al Dawaar, Dubai’s revolving restaurant at Hyatt Regency Dubai, presents the themed dinner, every Wednesday until May 1. Priced at Dh229 per person (food only), from 7-11.30pm. Call 04-2096887.

Man’s Day Wednesday

Gather your mates and head down to Prime68 Steakhouse at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, where you can enjoy a selection of prime cuts served with

sharing sides and complimented beverages for Dh1,500 (for four people). Every Wednesday from 6pm – midnight. Call 04-4143000.

Chee(r)se themed pairing evening

Cheese and beverages complimented by live entertainment at Stage2, Vida Downtown. Every Wednesday, 6-9pm, Dh140 per person inclusive of three house beverages. Call 04-8883444.

Dubai Metro Music Festival