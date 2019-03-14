Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Special Olympics Opening Ceremony

World-renowned musicians Avril Lavigne, Luis Fonsi, DJ Paul Oakenfold, Tamer Hosny, Hussain Al Jasmi and Assala Nasri will all come together to celebrate the opening of the Special Olympics at Zayed Sports City Stadium. More than 7,500 athletes from 190 nations will take centre stage in the traditional athlete parade, accompanied by a number of international celebrities and sporting heroes including global ambassadors Didier Drogba, Michelle Kwan, Dikembe Mutombo, Vladimir Grbic and Apolo Ohno.

The ceremony will also see the lighting of the cauldron that will officially mark the opening of the World Games when ‘the Flame of Hope’ completes its final journey. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ESPN and Abu Dhabi TV. Tickets Dh100. abuDhabi2019.org

Make Abu Dhabi Dance

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi has partnered with online music station Ibiza Global Radio to bring guest performers to the city. Tonight, party to soulful house music with a blend of compelling rhythms and hip hop with Italian DJ Qubiko. At The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, 10pm.

Living Art: The Banquet of Anthony and Cleopatra

A performance where characters from Jan Steen’s painting ‘The Banquet of Antony and Cleopatra’ are brought to life. The actors will roam around the dome plaza in costumes, immersing you in the experience of the legendary banquet. The 10-minute performance will take place in front of the temporary galleries. Admission is included as part of a museum general admission ticket of Dh63. Until Saturday. louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Busted Live

The English rock band are bringing their latest tour to The Irish Village to warm up for St Patrick’s Day weekend. Doors open at 7pm, Show at 9pm. Tickets Dh175. theirishvillage.com

Club Inc with Doorly

The DJ who has remixed for Dizzee Rascal, Basement Jaxx and Calvin Harris, headlines the launch party at Zero Gravity. Entry Dh199 includes unlimited food and beverages from 8pm-2am, acompanied by Circus Sideshows and a fairground in the garden. 0-gravity.ae

Laugh the night

Three top international stand-up acts – Alaisdair Beckett King, Sarah Callaghan and Adam Bloom have been lined up for this month’s Laughter Factory dose of comedy. Today at Movenpick JBR, 9pm. Tomorrow at Jumeirah Islands Club at 7pm and Grand Millennium Barsha Heights at 9pm. Tickets Dh160.

St Patrick’s Celebrations

St Paddy’s Weekend over four days at McGettigan’s JBR, featuring fun experiences, musical treats and live entertainment, themed food and beverage menus. Today’s party will feature Irish folk band Altagore. Tomorrow its Gavin Family and Altagore again. On Saturday, watch all The 6 Nations action while entertained by the Gulftones band. On Sunday, new musical statement Thanks Brother band accompanied by resident DJ Alan, will be on stage. Free entrance, open from 12.30pm-3am. call 04-3182580.

Sports & Stilettoes

Spend Thursday evening with your favourite girls and get 50 per cent off house beverages, at Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown, every Thursday from 6pm-2am. Call 04-8883444.

ARTE The Makers Market

Pop up to showcase the works of some of the UAE’s finest designers of hand made craftsmanship and art. Step into a world of art, design, craft, colour and workshops, at Dubai Design District (d3), between buildings 9 and 10. (Near Larte Cafe & Ristorante). From 12-6pm. dubaidesigndistrict.com

Persian New Year menu

Kick the celebrations off in style with ‘Chaharshanbe Suri’, the traditional fire celebration on the outdoor terrace of Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai. The night will pay homage to the tradition of building bonfires followed by people jumping over them. Set menu priced at Dh450 for two, available today and on March 21. Call 04-5568830.

Celebrate World Wildlife Day with Yoga and 30,000 fish

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is hosting two underwater yoga sessions tomorrow (Friday). Dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of conserving our marine life, these classes will allow you to come eye-to-eye with underwater animals including sharks, stingrays and many other aquatic animals. Priced at Dh 126, taking place at 07.30am and 08.45am. thedubaiaquarium.com

SHARJAH

17th anniversary celebrations

Adventureland at Sahara Centre Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Adventureland, the indoor theme park at Sahara Centre Sharjah celebrates 17 years of its operations in the UAE and will mark it with a special parade (6pm) along with entertainment activities. Kids visiting the theme park today and tomorrow will be greeted by their favourite characters and a wide range of activities like face-painting and games with prizes to be won.

Sharjah Biennial 14

A programme that includes film screenings, exhibitions, performances, off-site activations and talks. Running until June 10, SB14 takes place in Sharjah’s heritage areas as well as off-site venues across the Emirate. All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. Workshops need registration. Call 06-5685050. sharjahart.org/biennial-14

RAS AL KHAIMAH

