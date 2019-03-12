Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Costa Reusable Cup Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Gents Night Wednesday

Two-for-one for gents on select beverages and 50 per cent off main courses at Jazz & Fizz Bar, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 7pm until late.

Qasr Al Watan Library

An integrated knowledge platform located within the presidential headquarters Qasr Al Watan, that has opened its doors to the public. The library reflects the UAE Vision 2021, which supports the knowledge economy to promote and sustain development through investment in minds and human resources and a unique addition to the public library network in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which provides sources of knowledge through the latest technologies and techniques. The library has a unique architectural style and is located in the centre of Qasr Al Watan. Open to all residents, and can be visited in person or via a membership card (apply at library.dctabudhabi.ae). Entry to the presidential palace costs Dh60 for adults and Dh30 for children. qasralwatan.ae

DUBAI

WOW at The Rotunda Dubai

The internationally-acclaimed variety spectacle is on at The Rotunda within Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, for a limited run. Transporting audiences into a world of mystery and fantasy, it features more than 30 acrobats, aerialists, dancers and performing artists who fly, flip, fold and dance to multi-media three-dimensional projections and holograms. Tickets start from Dh210. rotundadubai.com

Salsa the night away

Reminiscent of a Latin American Hacienda, launch of a new weekly salsa night where visitors can dance the night away, with experienced salsa instructors on hand to guide guests along. At Palapa at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, every Wednesday from 8pm.

facebook.com/PalapaThePointe

Wedding Fair

An opportunity for couples-to-be to see facilities on offer and meet wedding vendors under one roof. Exhibiting at the fair will be specialised wedding service providers ranging from florists to photographers and videography services, decorators, entertainment, wedding gowns designers and table setup experts. At The Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, from 6-10pm. Call 04-7028888.

The MOE Club House

As diners move towards healthier eating habits, Mall of the Emirates is addressing the demand for nutritious fare by bringing on-trend homegrown outlets at the mall’s new leisure and dining pop up designed as a New England-style community space. UAE-born brands on site include Poke & Co, Pastel Cakes, The Daily Prep Co, Acai Shack, Blacksmith Coffee Company and The Salad Jar.

Lilly Loves to Laugh

Stand-up comedy show by comedian Momos along with popular comedians Imah, T-Bone, Sundeep and Kristina, at Lilly’s Social House, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, from 8pm. Free entry. Call 04-8732100

Ladies Month Offer

Wild Wadi at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is having an exclusive ladies month offer where all ladies can enter at a special price of Dh102 (admission rates start from Dh231). Offer is available online as well as the venue, during March only. jumeirah.com

Costa’s Reusable Cup drive

In a bid to reduce wastage across the region, Costa Coffee UAE has launched a new initiative giving customers Dh2 off their purchase of any coffee when they bring in any reusable cup. It includes traditional lattes and cappuccinos, as well as Iced drinks, such as cold brew or iced coffee. Available across all Costa Coffee City stores in the UAE.

Baewatch Wednesdays

Gather the girls to be treated to three free beverages (9pm -1am) on the terrace at Stars N Bars, La Mer Beach, with DJ Paul Rees on the decks playing commercial house music all night. Happy hour from 5-8pm. Ladies night two-course prefix dinner menu at Dh120 from 6-10pm. Call 04-3499903.

Bella Ciao Ladies Night

Wednesdays is for the gal pals to let their hair down over four free beverages of their choice, at Skyland, Stella Di Mare, kicking off from 8pm until midnight. stelladimare.com

Ladies night at The Croft

If you are looking for a night out with your friends and catch-up over liquid concoctions and British food, head down to The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. Ladies get three free beverages when ordering a main course. Every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm. Call 04-3194000.

Register for Run Unified

Members of the UAE’s running community can show their support by running alongside the special athletes on Saturday (March 16) when they take to the track for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 Half Marathon competition on Al Hudayriat Island and features 11km, 6km and 2.5km distances as well as the half marathon route. adsc.ae/events/run-unified

Ladies month

Cooz Bar in honour of women’s month has dedicated an entire month to the ladies. Every night, get those dancing shoes on, celebrate good music and enjoy three free beverages upon entry, with a free flow of canapes for all, from 7-9.30pm. At Grand Hyatt Dubai. Call 04-3172222.

Bookings open for The Supper Club: Menu 39

Peroni Nastro Azzurro returns with the second edition of the communal pop-up dining experience to bring the taste of Italy to UAE, hosted in a secret 39th floor location with a five-course menu centred around 39 selected ingredients, Starting March 18-23. Each seat at the table is priced at Dh350.

intercontinentaldubaimarina.com/thesupper club