A fair celebrating all things science through interactive workshops, competitions and live science shows. More than 750 students (from local schools and universities) will be exhibiting their project prototypes in different scientific categories and outstanding innovations in a number of areas. At Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 5pm. Visitors need to register on the website, to attend. The fair is being held in all seven emirates, with the next to be held at Sharjah Astronomy Centre on March 3, Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre on March 10, Zayed Sports Complex Fujairah on March 17 and Ajman University on March 21. thinkscience.ae