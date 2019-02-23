ABU DHABI
Premier League Showdown
Vox Cinemas is screening the highly anticipated showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool in some of its cinemas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Watch the live action on the big screen from 6pm. Tickets from Dh47.25. uae.voxcinemas.com
Watch the 91st Academy Awards (Live)
Watch Hollywood’s glitziest night of the year, attracting all of Hollywood’s elite. For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will be held without a host, but has a star-studded lineup of presenters to announce the nominees and winners of the iconic golden Academy Awards statuettes. At Vox Cinemas and OSN Movies HD at 5am (Monday). Repeat on OSN Movies HD at 8pm (Monday).
Explore a Manga Lab
Louvre Abu Dhabi’s space for teenagers and young adults, dedicated to Japanese Culture and Manga art, offering an expression wall for visitors to colour in, retro arcade games, reading area inspired by Manga cafes and virtual reality pods that bring Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection of Japanese prints to life. Open until April 14. Admission is included as part of the museum general admission ticket of Dh60 for adults and Dh30 for those aged 13-22. louvreabudhabi.ae
Think Science Fair 2019
A fair celebrating all things science through interactive workshops, competitions and live science shows. More than 750 students (from local schools and universities) will be exhibiting their project prototypes in different scientific categories and outstanding innovations in a number of areas. At Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 5pm. Visitors need to register on the website, to attend. The fair is being held in all seven emirates, with the next to be held at Sharjah Astronomy Centre on March 3, Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre on March 10, Zayed Sports Complex Fujairah on March 17 and Ajman University on March 21. thinkscience.ae
Karaoke Sundays
If you love singing and want to try your voice on stage, this night is for you with Stars ‘N’ Bars lining up special encouragement awards for amteurs and extra prizes for the best singer and runner up. Every Sunday from 10pm – 2am. Call 02-5650101.
DUBAI
Non-stop Pizza
A new pizza promotion at Certo Italian Restaurant in Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. Giro pizza is available every Sunday, 6-11pm, offering unlimited pizza and a beverage for Dh89 or unlimited pizza and free-flowing beverages for two hours for Dh189. Call 04-3669187.
Weekend Market Delight
A weekly market where guests can sample a range of hot-spot pop-up shops, accompanied by F&B discounts, live music, activities for kids and a dog-friendly spot at Reform Social & Grill. Fridays and Saturdays from 12-6pm and Sundays from 8.30am to 12.30pm. reformsocialgrill.ae
Share a second meal
Foodies and their families can head to City Centre Mirdif during foodie hour on weekdays from 3-5pm during the Dubai Food Festival. Collaborating restaurants include Chili’s, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, The Butcher Shop, Super Chix and Ocean Basket, will have a buy-one-get-one-free on foodie hour items.
Sundays at the Creek
It’s ladies’ night at QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Every
Sunday from 8-10pm, ladies get three free beverages. Also, at Casa de Tapas its Domingo Social offering unlimited select house beverages for Dh140, Sundays 9pm until midnight. call 04-2956000.
Skate and Save
Make your weekdays fun with Dubai Ice Rink’s weekday skate offers. Sessions for skating enthusiasts at Dh49, Sunday to Thursday between 10am and 6.30pm. At Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, available for a limited time only. dubaiicerink.com
Anonymous Sunday
Dinner party with live entertainment and unlimited food and beverages, all you need is a mask at the door. Music from all eras as the talented performers, aerialists and dancers take you on a musical journey. At Cavalli Club, Fairmont Hotel. Every Sunday from 8.30pm. Dinner package Dh299 for unlimited food and house beverages until midnight. Call 050-9910400.
Smoothie Bowls
Get on that raw food hype and start your mornings right at Baker & Spice. Available at the Souk Al Bahar, Al Manzil and Jumeirah Town Centre branches, the farm-to-table eatery adds four new organic, fresh, and never frozen bowls to its breakfast menu, priced at Dh45 each. Choose from blueberry, acai, choco-almond and tropical. bakerandspice.me
Venetian Culinary Carnival
A gastronomic festival that celebrates classic flavours. Choose from a Venetian style four-course menu (Dh450) at Armani/Ristorante or head to Armani/Deli (Dh350). From today until March 5, 6.30-11.30pm. At Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa. Call 04-8883666.
Longest Happy Hour
Le Cirque in DIFC have launched their longest happy hour, where you can kick-back and relax for a good eight hours daily, from 12-9pm, with select beverages at Dh30. French tapas will be served every half hour and changed daily, so regulars are not bored. Call 04-3722323.
A Still Life Retrospective
An exhibition of paintings, drawings and watercolours by Colombian artist Fernando Botero. The never before exhibited works come from the artist’s own collection, created between 1980 and 2018. At Custot Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, until March 2. custotgallerydubai.ae