ABU DHABI

Zimoun

Curated by Maya Allison, chief curator at NYU Abu Dhabi, the exhibition by acclaimed Swiss artist Zimoun marks his first exhibition in the Gulf. Constructing sensory experiences using lo-fi, analogue motors connected to various functional objects, like wooden sticks, cardboard boxes, and foil, all of the sound in his installations comes from the movement of these simple objects. Open to the public until June 1, at The Art Gallery at NYU Abu Dhabi. nyuad-artgallery.org

Spanish Nights

Find little Spain in the middle of Yas Island at Diablito. Enjoy the evening with a free big jar of Spanish beverage while ordering 10 tapas, Sunday to Tuesday, 5-11pm.

AJMAN

Register for Ride Ajman

The first-class cycling event is back for a second season, taking place on April 5, with 115km and 58km routes on offer, starting and finishing at Al Zorah Marina, Ajman. Dh275 and Dh300. For those participants looking to make it a weekend, Fairmont Ajman is offering a special room rate of Dh825. Last day to register. hopasports.com

DUBAI

Level Shoes x Gabrielle Hearst

Level Shoes has collaborated with Gabriela Hearst to launch the brand’s most soughtafter handbag collection making it the only retailer in the region to house the collection. The partnership will also feature the global debut of the exclusively designed ‘Walk-woman’, a limited-edition hand-crafted clutch.

The pop-up will only be live until Thursday, April 4

Ladies Who Drift

All ladies get 50 per cent off their sun lounger, every Monday and Tuesday as well as a beverage on arrival, at Drift Beach, One & Only Royal Mirage Dubai. Call 04-3152200

Royal Flavours

Bringing kebabs and biryanis inspired by royal Mughal kitchens, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai, Mankhool is hosting a 10-day feast at Purani Dilli, celebrating the rich diversity of biryanis and kebabs, making it just in time for International kebab day. A la carte. Call 04-3543333

Realign your Chakras

Tips & Toes is offering its new gemstone massage for Dh10, by adding it to any nail service throughout April. With rose quartz for the hands to clear toxins and relieve stress, and jade for the feet to heal and protect; to leave you feeling balanced. Also, beauty bargains with 35 per cent off a selection of retail products, including Farsali, 50 per cent off a range of human hair extensions. Available at all branches in the country. tipsandtoes.com

Tropical Island Beach Party

Immerse yourself into party mode at Legoland Water Park, as it transforms itself into a beachy paradise for two weeks to celebrate school spring break holidays (until April 13). Activities include dancing with hula hoops, brick castle-making, a limbo competition, ‘musical statue’ dance party, relay races and water volleyball to take part in. Sharky, the lovable character, will also be joining the party to meet and greet the kids. Dh795 includes a covered cabana area for up to 6 people, 2 sofas, 2 luxury padded sun-loungers, locker, towel hire, barbeque, beverages and ice lollies. Admission (with free parking) is Dh245. Extended operating hours 10am–7pm. legoland.ae

Ladies Night

Bring your favourite girlfriends together for a night out as Sah El Nom Bluewater Island unveils their ladies night, with a twist. Every Monday, from 6-9pm, ladies can choose from a selection of mains and enjoy free shisha with each order from the grills or specials menu. Call 04-5877096

Diversity In Portraits

An exhibition by Sharjah-based fine arts artist Afshan Quraishi, reflecting on her dreams of living in an environment of tolerance, acceptance and cultural diversity, at Z Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, until May 31.

Thai New Year Menu

Commemorate Songkran and recreate your own Thai New Year water festival surrounded by the Burj Lake. Set menu of authentic family-style dishes at Thiptara, Palace Downtown, available from today until April 30, at Dh410 per person, from 6-11.30pm. Call 04-8883444

Cinema on the Bay

Dubai Festival City Mall is offering a free outdoor cinema experience for the family. Lounge on bean bags by Festival Bay, while watching a series of blockbuster favourites. Today, Lego Batman will be screened. The outdoor cinema seats 150 people, and screens one movie every night, Sunday to Wednesday at 7pm, until April 22. Admission is free for all. Tomorrow Jumanji will be shown.

Happy Hours

Burger & Lobster have revived their happy hours, offering two-for-one on select beverages from Sunday to Wednesday from 6-8pm, Thursdays from 6pm–1.30am and Friday from 10pm–1.30am. Located at 312 Al Sa’ada St, Dubai. burgerandlobster.com

Movie Night

Cosy movie screening on the terrace of Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Enjoy a classic rom-com at 8.30pm, dine alfresco on classic British cuisine from the a la carte menu or tuck into popcorn throughout the film. Happy hours from 3-7pm. Call 04-4323232

1st Anniversary Spring Menu

