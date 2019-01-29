ABU DHABI
Imagine Science Film Festival
The fifth edition of the festival returns to present a cross-section of cutting edge science and cinema themed on survival, accompanied by an art-science exhibition. Today, feature film K2 and the Invisible Footmen will be screened which follows climbers who beleive it is an even greater prize than Everest, with limited routes, a steeper ascent, and a harder push to its summit.
Preceded by the short film Ex Nihilo, an experimental short documentary about life, death and our attempts to control them. At The Black Box, NYU Abu Dhabi. Online tickets are fully booked, try the standby line at the door. Arrive early to see the exhibition in the Project Space. For full festival timetable and screenings, taking place until February 9, go to the website. imaginesciencefilms.org.
Shop ‘til you drop
Shop during the code red sale at Yas Mall and have the opportunity to win a shopaholic’s dream – a gift card worth half a million dirhams that could be spent in the mall, any of the seven hotels, themeparks and Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. The sale that is on until February 5, also features discounts across the mall; and a spend of Dh200 or more, can get you in the gift card draw.
Ladies Night
Serbian DJ Lea Dobricic hits the decks at Iris Yas Island, spinning a catchy mix of house, minimal and techno music. From 9pm till late. Call 055-1605636.
DUBAI
Shop The Night Away
Shoppers can enjoy extra value offers at Dubai Festival City Mall today. Every purchase in stores at Marks & Spencer, Diesel, Charles & Keith and Georg Jensen gets a gift, while Tommy Hilfiger will gift spenders a personalised free backpack for purchases over Dh750; Beverly Hills Polo Club gives away a free cap for purchase over Dh300, while Beautique Fragrances offers with a 30 per cent off on all products and a free 100ml perfume with purchases above Dh1,500. mydsf.ae.
Uyghurs cuisine concept
A new addition to Dubai’s food scene, drawing its identity and inspiration from Central Asia, OSH at La Mer is now open to the public, showcasing intercultural culinary art from bazaar cities along the silk route, as well as authentic central Asian dishes with a modern twist. oshrestaurant.com.
Dragons on the Prowl
Surprise performances inspired by Chinese traditions will unfold in the public spaces of Al Seef, Bluewaters, Boxpark, City Walk, Dubai Parks and Resorts, JBR, La Mer, Madinat Jumeirah, The Beach, Global Village and The Outlet Village, until Friday. Among the performances will be demonstrations of Chinese martial art, fashion shows presenting traditional Chinese garments qipao and hanfu, classic Chinese dances such as the Snow Lion and children’s street dance. On February 1, a grand parade with dragons, acrobatic performers and much more will take place at Al Mustaqbal Street in City Walk.
Anniversary celebrations
Mexican restaurant Cactus Jacks is celebrating its 17th anniversary with live performances by a Mexican band, DJ and Samba dancers. Patrons get a 30 per cent off the total bill from 8pm to 2.30am. At Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Call 04-7028888.
Vibe with DJ Darryl Rees
Ladies join in for a game of pool, complimented by free beverages and party tracks by DJ Darryl Rees, all night, at Copper Dog, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR. Special prices on beverages from 5-8pm. Copperdog.ae.
Tribeca’s fourth birthday
Tribeca will be blowing out the candles on its 4th birthday cake and celebrating with free flowing beverages and 50 per cent off main courses for ladies, from 8pm to 1.30am. Girls receive special treats after 1.30 am. At JA Ocean View Hotel in JBR. Bookings at reservations@tribeca.ae.
Wild adventures
Role-play about being a heroic cowboy from your favourite Western films and go on an adventure of the untamed era, tall boots, wide-brimmed hat, leather belt and all, at City Centre Deira. Visitors who shop for Dh300 at any store can enter ‘The Gold Valley’, along with an opportunity to dress-up and have a rodeo experience or challenge friends to a game of shooting cans. Until Saturday.
Comedy Night
A night full of kicks and giggles with a line-up of local talent showcasing their best comedy act, at Kim’s Singapore Seafood, Al Seef. Every Wednesday from 8.30pm onwards. Call 04-5260481.
Explore an Exhibit
Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde presents the second solo exhibition of Dubai-based artist Hesam Rahmanian, titled Don’t Worry Spiders, I Keep House Casually, consisting of assemblages, sculptural objects, and paintings. At Gallery Isabelle Van Den Eynde, Alserkal Avenue, until March 9. ivde.net.
BOA’s High Heels Wednesday
Head above the Dubai skies at the 32nd floor of V Hotel Dubai, Al Habtoor City. Ladies get free beverages every Wednesday from 8pm until midnight.
Call 056-5012039.
Party Under The Stars
An injection of live entertainment with Rixos Premium Dubai embracing its roots and dedicating Thursday evenings to Turkish cuisine and culture, packed with entertainment, transporting guests to the heart of Istanbul. From 7.30pm at Turquoise Restaurant and Azure Beach. Packages from Dh249 per person. Call 04-5200000.