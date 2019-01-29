Shop during the code red sale at Yas Mall and have the opportunity to win a shopaholic’s dream – a gift card worth half a million dirhams that could be spent in the mall, any of the seven hotels, themeparks and Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. The sale that is on until February 5, also features discounts across the mall; and a spend of Dh200 or more, can get you in the gift card draw.