Global Village has launched an exclusive offer to enjoy an unlimited experience of the rides hosted at Carnaval, for a limited number of days. The carnaval wrist band is priced at Dh120 per person during the offer period (until January 30) that gives unlimited access to more than 30 rides throughout the day, also included is the 60-metre diameter Wheel of the World and the new Circus Circus show. Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight, Saturday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. On Mondays, it is dedicated to families and women only. Entry is Dh15, globalvillage.ae.