ABU DHABI

Learn to sail

Acquire a new hobby or discover the joy of sailing through team building activities with Abu Dhabi Sailing Academy at Yas Marina. A variety of courses are on offer for adults – from beginner to professional, available daily at Dh150 for a minimum of two hours. Call 050-4047688

DUBAI

Affordable Art

World Art Dubai returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre, giving visitors the chance to view and purchase a variety of art as it brings together hundreds of artist retailers, designers and dealers in one space with an emphasis on affordability. Today 2-9pm, Thursday and Friday 1-9pm and Saturday 1-8pm. Onsite day entry Dh25, online Dh20, children aged 10 to 18 pay Dh10, while those below 10 enter free. worldartdubai.com

Gov Games 2019

Gov Games 'One Team One Spirit'

Held under the theme ‘One Team One Spirit’ to highlight the teamwork needed to achieve success in professional and sporting arenas, the games will challenge 172 teams (108 male and 64 female) across nine gruelling obstacles, with the top six teams in both the men’s

and women’s qualifying rounds progressing to the final where they will face one last obstacle. The winning team in both the male and female competitions will win one million to be shared amongst the seven-person squad. Cheer up the squads at Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim 1 , prooceedings start at 4pm, today until Saturday. Free. govgames.ae

Cineconcert : Tigre Reale [The Royal Tigress]

The Italian Film Week in the Emirates (IFWE) kicks off with Giovanni Pastrone’s acclaimed silent restoration Tigre Reale about an Italian diplomat falling in love with a mysterious Russian countess who is said to have led her former lover to suicide. Also, featuring a live concert making it an emotive and sensory experience with conductor Stefano Maccagno, bassist Furio Di Castri and Silent Movie Emsemble (SME) string quartet featuring Elena Casottana, Vittorio Sebeglia, Ruggero Mastrolorenzi and Davide Pettigiani. Today at 7pm and on April 5 at 5pm at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. cinemaakil.com

Spanish Fiesta

A Spanish fiesta with guest Chef Rahul Molina from Hilton Madrid spicing up lazy days by the beach, from today until Saturday. Enjoy a selection of different giant paellas (Dh95)prepared live over the four days, seasoned tapas (Dh40) and large pitchers of their traditional beverage (Dh150). At Wavebreaker Beach & Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, noon to 11pm. Free entry. Call 04-3991111

Notorious Wednesdays

An urban night, with a touch of hip hop to relax and unwind with a combination of premium beverage and food options. At Mantis, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, 9pm onwards. Call 058-8922488

Filipino Food Festival

In celebration of Filipino food month, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is hosting the food festival with aims to bring the Southeast Asian cuisine to food enthusiasts from across the UAE. The cuisine spans centuries of Malay, Spanish, Chinese and American influence, one that would encapsulate what a purely Filipino flavour is all about. At the Rove Trade Center Hotel. Today by invite only, tomorrow until Saturday available for for dinner at Dh79 (buffet). Call 04-2419300

Theatre Dining Experience

The Loft at Dubai Opera is now serving up a set menu theatre dinner, offering both pre and post-theatre crowd a culinary experience full of creativity, inspired by European and Asian flavours. Available ahead and after all upcoming shows at Dubai Opera, starting from 5pm. The two-course menu is priced at Dh195, while the three-course option at Dh235. loftatopera.com

Free Moonlight Yoga

A moonlit yin yang yoga class on the beach with Efti and Freya, at The House of Om, Jumeirah 1, 5.45pm. Bring a towel/mat and a bottle of water. Register to attend for free. facebook.com/houseofom.ae

Young M.A Live

American rapper and producer who gained popularity with triple-platinum 2016 hit single Ooouuu will be celebrating her pre-birthday at Drai’s Dxb, Meydan. Ladies get free dinner and beverages. Doors open from 10pm-4am. Call 052-3888857. draisdxb.com

Swing By After Work

Unwinding after work while being serenaded by The Swing Revue at sunset, taking you through lesser-known melodies from the 20s through to the 50s with original compositions and covers. At Zero Gravity. Free entry after 6pm. Call 04-3990009

Street Beats

A pure hip hop and R’n’B night featuring Mickey My, at Club Boudoir, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa. Doors open at 11pm. Free bar for the ladies.

Call 050-2529588

CBBC Sale

Concept Big Brands Carnival clearance sale featuring top brands at prices starting from Dh10. From 10am to 10pm at Dubai World Trade Centre, until Saturday. Free entry.

SHARJAH

Tashweesh: Material Noise

