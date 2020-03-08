Now is a good opportunity to keeps kids busy, rather than keeping them home

It's very important to spend time with the family, especially during the slow summer months.

Instead of staying home playing video games, try something active and different! We have your guide on where to take your kids this summer for an awesome kids day out.

1. The Green Planet

The Green Planet is the region’s first and only stand-alone indoor tropical forest featuring over 3,000 different plants and animals. The Green Planet is not only a recreational facility but is also a great and unique way to educate your kids about the ecosystem and the various species of flora and fauna. Kids can enjoy exciting interactions with the free flying birds, animals such as sloths and tree porcupines, creepy crawlies as well as take in the stunning display of greenery

Location City Walk, Dubai Cost Dh115 per person Adults Timings Daily from 10am to 7pm

2. Mattel Playtown

Mattel is an indoor educational play area located in City Walk. This recently open play area is a perfect place to take the kids. It's got five differntly themed zones and each of these zones focuses on different social skills and educational elements through imaginative play. Mattel Play Town is based on super popular TV characters that children know and love, the purple dinosaur Barney,Thomas & Friends, and Bob the Builder just to name a few! Mattell really is a perfect place to spend a day out with the family, because even the dining options are complete with wholesome and healthy food options in a safe and convenient location.

Location City Walk, Dubai Cost Dh125 per child and free for one accompanying adult Timings Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 7pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm

3. Kidzania

Kidzania is an ‘adult life experience’ concept designed for children. It is basically a world built just for kids complete with streets, buildings, hospitals, restaurants and a fully functioning economy. Children chose a career they are passionate about and go to work to earn money in the currency “Kidzos”, which they then use to pay for food and services. It’s great to watch the kids play grown up, and decide on a career. They then work jobs ranging from surgeons, radio hosts, pilots, chefs, firemen and doctors to name a few. The grown up career world is scaled down in size and used as a form of ‘edutainment’.

Location Dubai Mall Cost Starting from Dh185 for children and Dh75 for Adults Timings Saturday to Wednesday from 10am to 10pm Thursday and Friday from 10am to 11pm

4. Tee and Putt

Who doesn’t love mini golf? And there’s nothing that makes mini golf more fun than when things glow in the dark. Tee and Putt has two 18 hole mini golf centres filled with obstacles and amusing intricacies in Dubai. Abu Dhabi residents will also be pleased to know they’ve also opened in the capital at Dalma Mall. Great place to take the kids for a unique and different day out.

Location WafiMall, Level 1, Oud Metha Road Cost Starting from Dhs55 each Timings Saturday to Wednesday from 10am to 10pm Thursday & Friday from 10am to 12am

5. Hub Zero

Hub Zero, the region’s first immersive gaming hub by Meraas, is a one of its kind gaming destination featuring a slew of sensory offerings such as rides, games and attractions, catering to fans of various genres with first person shooters (FPS), fantasy, action, and sports games recreated into thrilling and innovative gaming experiences. Some of the really exciting attractions are the virtual cave, laser tag, a 3D immersion tunnel, an indoor roller coaster, children’s go-karting track, and karaoke rooms to keep the little ones on their toes

Location City Walk, Dubai Cost Dh165 for a premium full day pass, Dhs275 for a mega pass, Dhs100 for the pay and play pass Timings Sat - Wed: Arcades opens at 11 am until 10 pm, rides start at 2 pm until 10 pm, Thu - Fri: Arcades opens at 11 am until 12 midnight, rides start at 2 pm until 12 midnight

6. Oli Oli

A first of its kind interactive children’s play museum located in Al Quoz, OliOli is an ‘observe and learn’ playground featuring a range of installations, science labs and a cars gallery. Spread across 30,000 square feet, the two-storey facility boasts a massive play area that houses eight galleries that follow the STEAM education theme (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths). There are over 40 exhibits inspired by the work of leading educators, artists and development psychologists.

Cost Child (2-18 years) Dh120 for two hours, Child (12-23 months) Dh60 for two hours, Adult Dh40. Free for children under 11 months Timings Open Daily, Sunday – Wednesday: 9am – 7pm, Thursday – Friday: 9am – 9pm, Saturday: 9am – 7pm

7. Adventure HQ

Spend the day getting physical by heading over to the Galleria Mall on Al Wasl road, where the kids can experience the Adventure Zone by Adventure HQ, an expansive high and low ropes obstacle course with 12 unique climbing walls. The kids can take part in the mini adventure course, where they can climb on to dinosaur skeletons, castle facades and many other cool creatures. There’s even a climbing wall quiz, and if you get the answers wrong, you fall.

Location The Galleria on Al Wasl Road, Jumeriah 1 Cost Starting from Dh70 for a standard pass Timings Saturday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm and Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am

8. Jam Jar

Grab the little budding artists in the family and head over to Al Quoz where a creative concept, the Jam Jar, offers a unique space to get the imaginative juices flowing. The studio and project space offers the region’s first Public DIY Painting Studio, perfect for a family to spend hours painting. A place that really brings the family together in a relaxed environment, providing a platform for everyone to unleash their creativity with an unlimited supply of paint on canvas. The studio is equipped with easels, paints, art supplies, a coffee bar and music, providing a complete creative experience.

Location Unit H74, Alserkal Avenue Al Quoz 3 Cost Three 20 x 20 cm - Dh110; Two 30 x 30 cm - Dh125; One 40 x 50 cm - Dh125; One 60 x 60 cm Dh150 (2 hour sessions inclusive of all painting supplies) Timings Saturday to Thursday 10am to 8pm; Friday 2pm to 8pm; Sunday closed

9. Bounce Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Bounce is basically a huge indoor playground that is covered with wall to wall trampolines and padding. A place that is truly accessible to people of all sizes and ages, it is a great way to enjoy a unique day out with the kids. With a huge free jumping arena, dodgeball court, performance area and a giant inflatable airbag, both parents and kids can feel like they're part of the free jumping revolution.

Location Dubai Al Quoz industrial Area 1, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Ground Floor, Opposite Main Entrance in Al Ain Third Floor, Near Food Court, Remal Mall Cost Starting from Dh85 per person Timing varies depending on location

10. Velocity DXB

Velocity is one of the largest indoor sports and recreation facilities in Dubai. Spread across 40,000 sqft, it is a fully insulated facility that offers activities across all ages, right from toddlers to adults, men, and women! It features massive kids play area, multi-level soft play, multi-activity trampoline park, a sports arena that is home to indoor cricket, football, handball, etc. It also features the latest in Augmented Reality sports simulation and virtual reality games.

Location Al Quoz, Behind Time Square Mall Cost Weekdays Dhs65 for 1 hour for children below 5 and Dh75 per hour for children above 5 Timings 2pm to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm Friday and Saturday

11. Ski Dubai

Visitors hang out at Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates Image Credit: Getty

Discover the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East. The mountain-themed wintery setting gives you the chance to ski, snowboard, toboggan and of course, meet some penguins. A perfect activity for people who want to try winter sports in the UAE.

Location Mall of the Emirates Cost Staring from Dh190 per child Timings Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 11pm, Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday 9am to 12am, Saturday 9am to 12am

12. StuDIYo Lab

It’s no secret that kids have swapped playing out in the streets, for sitting on their phones. StuDIYo Lab is the first centre teaching kida design and tech in the UAE. Working with resistant materials such as wood, metal and plastic, they provide fun and interactive ways for children to become more creative and encourage them to step out of the house and away from their screens. From ages 5 and above, StuDIYo Lab offers a range of workshops and classes are taught by professionals

Location Times Square Centre, first floor Cost: Dh120 per hour Timings: Open daily from 9am to 6pm

13. Adventure Parx

The idea of Adventure Parx came about by one family that valued family time, play, and good food. Adventure Parx is a new indoor adventure zone, located at Al Ferdous Building 3, Al Wasl Road. Inside you will find a rope course, a dedicated toddler space filled with stimulating and fun activities designed for children ages 2+. Experience different adventure zones, designed to give your child fun times as well as exercise for the body and mind.

Location Al Ferdous 3, Al Wasl Road, Dubai Cost: Dh75 for children, Dh55 for adults. Timings Open from Saturday to Wednesday from 10am to 8pm, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 10pm

14. Trampo Extreeme

Trampo Extreme is a family entertainment park that involves jump, climb and play. It’s a whole new level of active play attractions, perfect for challenging the entire family. The parks have tons of trampolines, with a range of 16 different Jump activities making it the perfect place to jump-start energy levels and get moving. To top it all off, the fluorescent design and colour changing lighting give a different dimension to the park every minute. The brand-new Palm Jumeirah location in Nakheel Mall features the largest indoor caving unit in the world, filled with hidden chambers, slides and secret treasures. In addition, families can dive into the largest soft play area in the region, themed after cities of the world, making it a true representation of the UAE’s multicultural society.