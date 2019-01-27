Apple is looking for outstanding photographs from around the world, captured on its devices. Judges will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos. To enter the challenge, post your best photo taken on an iPhone to Instagram or Twitter with the #ShotOniPhone hashtag. Alternatively, submit to shotoniphone@apple.com, before February 7. The winning photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, Apple retail stores and online. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to participate. apple.com/ae.