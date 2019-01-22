Challenge yourself and bring out the best in you as you take part in the run, apart from the 42k marathon, atheletes can also take part in the 10km run or the 4km fun run thats open to all. Entry starts from Dh185, registrations available online only with race packs to be collected by Thursday before 5pm. For the first time in the event’s history, the race will be available worldwide as a live stream on social media platforms as well as on the official site. dubaimarathon.org.