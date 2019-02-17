ABU DHABI
Game On
It’s game night for lovers of classic board games such as Jenga, cards, dominos and dice. A chance to win hourly prizes, including vouchers to the Friday market brunch, every Monday, from 4pm to 2am. At Hamilton’s Gastropub, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Also, elevate your end-of-day with 50 per cent discount on select house beverages from Saturday to Wednesday, 5-9pm and Fridays from 12-6pm. Call 02-6970000.
Down Home Mondays
Head to Stars ‘N’ Bars on Yas Island and enjoy steaks or burger and craft beverage combos with 25 per cent off the bill. Play the night away with free arcade games and pool tables, 80s music and beverage offers. Every Monday, from 7.30-10.30pm.
Take your toy for a spin
Drive your own car on Yas Track Day on the Yas Marina Circuit and feel like a champion as you push your vehicle to its limits by riding in the tracks of some of the best drivers in the world. Test your skills and the performance of your car in a safe and controlled environment. Experience starts from Dh590 (4 x 4 cars are not allowed due to safety reasons). Arrival at 7pm, briefing at 8pm and track time from 9pm. Spectators are welcome to watch within Yas Central viewing areas. ticketsyasmarinacircuit.com
DUBAI
Petting zoo in a shopping mall
City Centre Me’aisem has brought back its pop-up community hub Outdoors that consists of food trucks and stalls, entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages, inspired by buzzing international food markets where people get active, make new friends and let your pets socialise. This time, little ones can have fun with some cuddly animals at the petting zoo and interact with the hamsters, goats, chickens and rabbits, getting a tactile experience, all for free. Timings on weekdays from 4pm to midnight and weekends from 12pm to midnight.
Put on your investigative hats on
Step into a new world, get locked in and clued up or unlock the mysteries and escape, with two new immersive games, Jack The Ripper and Prison Breakout, for two to five players. At Escape Hunt, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1. Open from 11.30am-10pm. Two players starting from Dh145. Call 04-3344473.
Pum Pum Party
Calling all the queens to let their island spirit loose as Miss Lily’s is celebrating womanhood. Every Monday, during February the pum pum party menu (Dh120) will be providing women with special food and beverages, included in this deal are three signature beverages. At Sheraton Grand Hotel, 7-11pm. misslilys.com
JBR Street Beats - Season 2
Join the non-stop party at the 10-day musical celebration, with talented artists from around the world performing. Attendance is free and visitors can enter the #JBRStreetBeats competition to win prizes, by recording a video of you performing, singing, playing an instrument, dancing etc. Daily from 5-10pm, until February 27.
Urban Forest School
Nature-based learning for kids helping boost their mental, physical and social wellbeing, to teaching them skills like teamwork and problem solving, within mother nature. The XPark Jr two-hour Urban Forest School taster session lets them explore their natural curiosity and have fun through a series of specially curated activities, which include arts & crafts using natural elements, den building, fire building, safety planting and animal care. Three age groups, with a maximum of 20 per group – 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-9 years, running from 2-4pm. Dh100 per child (including one accompanying adult entry to the park). Call 054-5825561. xparkjr.com
50 per cent off for Palm Residents
Palm residents can make the most of their location, as Mondays and Thursdays offer a discount of 50 per cent off all dishes at Riva Ristorante, specialising in modern European cuisine with a Mediterranean twist. From 6pm to midnight. Call 04-4309466.
Hangloose
Party at the underground nightclub with Mr Levier and friends, every Monday in The Shoreditch, Industrial Avenue, The Westin Mina Seyahi. Sushi platters for ladies from 11pm. Call 052-6999957.
Tackle and Quiz
Put your willpower to test by tackling a 1.5kg bucket of hot and spicy chicken wings, as well as a litre and a half of brews in less than 15 minutes, and it’s free. DJ Josh Anderson is also on hand to ask you the not-so-difficult questions in the quiz from 8pm. If you get tackled to the ground by the wings you pay Dh149. Every Monday at Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina. Call 04-8883444.
Ladies Night
Ladies can enjoy Latin American food and three free glasses of beverages from 8-11pm, at Zoco, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. On Tuesdays, satisfy your carnivorous cravings with an unlimited bbq platter for Dh155 or Dh220 which includes two beverages, from 5pm. Call 04-4373333.
SHARJAH
Apply for the Short Film Production Grant
Sharjah Art Foundation is inviting filmmakers from around the world to apply for the Short Film Production Grant, part of the annual Sharjah Film Platform. Applicants need to submit a grant application and a three-minute video that presents an overview of the genre, themes, structure, plot, setting and characters for their original short film. A total of $30,000 will be awarded. Details on the foundation’s website, with the deadline set for March 15. sharjahart.org.