Tribes Warrior Burger Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Layla Kardan at Mother of the Nation Festival

The Dubai based singer will be headlining tonight at the festival at A’l Bahar on Abu Dhabi Corniche, 9.15pm. Adam Kadabra and Dina Stars will also be performing from 7pm. Other activities inlude HIIT Fitness class at 6.45pm and Zumba Fitness at 8.30pm. For children, fantasy stories Belle and the Beast (4.45pm, 6.45pm and 8.30pm) and The Magic Carpet Puppet Show (5:30pm and 9.15pm) will be performed alongside creative workshops in bracelet making and slime making, from 5-9pm. Entry Dh25 for adults and Dh20 for children, free for senior visitors, children below six years and people of determination. Open from 4pm - midnight today and tomorrow and 2pm - midnight Thursday to Saturday, until Saturday. motn.ae

Who Run The World Ladies Night

Women get four free beverages and 50 per cent discount on Hamilton’s Gastropub bites menu, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. Every Tuesday, from 6-10pm. Also, 50 per cent off select house beverages during happy hours, Saturday to Wednesday, 5-9pm and Fridays from 12-6pm. Call 02-6970000.

DUBAI

Free Cinema Tickets

Food lovers and movie fanatics can enjoy extended dining promotions at Dubai Festival City. Shoppers who dine at any restaurant and spend Dh250 or above will receive two free tickets to Novo Cinemas. Running Sunday to Wednesday until April 30, across all the mall’s dining restaurants.

Careers UAE 2019

Talented Emiratis in all fields can go face-to-face with recruiters and hiring managers from a wide range of industries alongside free seminars featuring entrepreneurs and workshops to develop skills. from 10am to 6pm, at Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre, until Thursday. For Emiratis only. careersuae.ae

Art Preview and Auction

Christie’s Dubai are hosting two auctions – Important Watches and Middle Eastern Modern & Contemporary Art. The items on auction go on public display today at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, with the auctions slated for auction on Friday and Saturday respectively. Free entry to the preview. christies.com

A Goan Extravaganza

Think coastal breeze, seafood, aroma of local spices, coconut flavours and fun. The Goan festival will be a celebration of sorts, with the menu curated by Executive Chef Vikas Milhoutra. A live saxophone artist will add to the Goan vibe with Indian contemporary artist W Inaoton bringing in the elements of art and culture. Priced at Dh250 per person, with soft beverages served every Saturday to Thursday (a la carte lunch and dinner) and a weekend brunch. Call 04-4383134

Roxy Mamas’ morning

Mums can catch-up with friends in the lounge with refreshments including hot food and live stations, then watch a latest blockbuster. At Roxy Cinemas City Walk and The Beach, every Tuesday, Dh95 per adult. On March 26, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital will be hosting the morning at City Walk, with experienced pediatricians on hand offering mums advice for their little ones, along with Pureborn and Emirates Home Nursing giving giveaways. theroxycinemas.com

Can You Take On a 1kg Burger?

Feel like defying your stomach’s capacities? Then loosen your belt, tuck in that bib and engage with the Tribes Warrior Burger Challenge. It’s priced at Dh149, but if you finish it in under 60 minutes, it’s free and you get an exclusive Tribes Warrior T-shirt. Branches located at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, available until end of April, from noon until closing time. tribesrestaurant.com

Couples Night

Tuesday means date night at Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown. Visit with your favourite person and settle in for an evening of unlimited hosue beverages and two main courses. Every Tuesday, 7-10pm, Dh299. Call 04-8883444

White Tuesday

Ladies can get over their mid-week blues with three free beverages at Cabana at Address Dubai Mall. Available every Tuesday, from 7-11pm. Call 04-8883444

Pretty in Pink

Ladies needn’t look any further for their weekly catch up session, as Riva Ristorante at Riva Beach on Palm Jumeira is offering three free beverages to all ladies, and 30 per cent discount on the food menu. DJ Mike on the decks. Every Tuesday from 6-11pm. Call 04-4309466

I Love Dubai at JBR

A renovated inflatable water theme park by AquaFun has launched at JBR Beach, in the form of the official logo of Dubai and as a tribute to the city’s creativity, innovation and dedication to its people. Covering an area of 5,000 square metres, it can accommodate up to 500 people concurrently. Open from 9am to sunset. A day pass costs Dh126 for kids aged 6-12 and Dh158 for adults, with discounts for groups.

