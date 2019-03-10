Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Louvre Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Photo by Waleed Shah

ABU DHABI

Explore Louvre Abu Dhabi

Discover Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent galleries with the essential tour, taking place daily at 11am and 2pm in English. Also discover the Arabian architecture and natural elements that inspire Jean Nouvel’s modern interpretation of the traditional dome and structure of Louvre Abu Dhabi museum with the Architecture Tour, available on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4pm. Price for each tour is Dh42, reduced price for youth below age 22 and members is Dh31.50 per ticket. louvreabudhabi.ae

Tickets to the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony

On March 14, the eyes of the world will be on Abu Dhabi as the UAE will host the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 at Zayed Sports City. Witness 7,500 athletes from more than 190 nations take part in the athletes parade, accompanied by entertainment and a number of international celebrities and sporting heroes. Entry Dh100. abuDhabi2019.org

Love for the Ladies

Mr Miyagi’s on Yas Marina is treating ladies to three free beverages or unlimited beverages for Dh99, served alongside entertainment, every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10pm. Call 050-7970742.

Karaoke Sundays

If you love singing, then try your voice on stage, as Stars ‘N’ Bars on Yas Marina has lined up encouragement awards for amateurs and extra prizes for the best singer and runner-up. Every Sunday from 10pm – 2am. Call 02-5650101.

DUBAI

Special Olympics 2019

Cultural exchange programme as the host nation leading up to The Special Olympics 2019. Activation includes a photo exhibition that will showcase works of people of determination, a variety of practical workshops, a traditional handicrafts demonstration and performances by traditional Emirati groups, at Global Village (opposite the main theatre), from 5-8pm. Entry to the park costs Dh15. globalvillage.ae

The Role of Women in the World of Contemporary Art

Award-winning contemporary artist Almagul Menlibayeva who works mostly in multi-channel video, photography and mixed media installation, will be speaking at the event at A4 Space, Alserkal Avenue, 7pm. Free and open to the public. alserkalavenue.ae

Jump, Slide and Bounce

The Pirates of the Bay children’s fun park at Dubai Festival City Mall’s outdoor waterfront offers games and activities for all children. Families can experience pirate-themed play areas, water park, arts and crafts, pizza making, carnival games, popcorn, candy floss and more. Open every day from 3pm, until April.

Sign up for Underwater Yoga

Underwater Yoga - Dubai Aquarium Image Credit: Supplied

To mark World Wildlife Day, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo at The Dubai Mall will host two underwater yoga sessions, set in the 270-degree acrylic aquarium walkthrough tunnel. Taking place on March 15, offering participants an experience that integrates mind-body-soul with the marine world. Dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of conserving our marine life, each 45-minute session, led by Nicky Rinks from The Platform Studios, is designed to provide you with a mindful experience. Priced at Dh126, the sessions will take place at 7.30am and 8.45am. Booking is essential as spaces are limited. thedubaiaquarium.com

Six Nations Rugby 2019

Watch the Six Nations Rugby 2019 between Ireland and France on giant screens, starting at 7pm. Barasti Dubai at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort is screening the proceedings live from Dublin, with special promotions to enjoy while cheering. Also, watch the game on LED screens at The Hideout in Dubai Marina, on offer is a burger and a beverage for Dh60 during the game. Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club is also showing the game on a three-metre screen, offering a burger and beverage for Dh89.

Cinema on the Sand

Sit on a bean bag by the beach and watch the blockbuster movie Eat, Pray, Love, about a married woman who realises how unhappy her marriage really is, and that her life needs to go in a different direction. At Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina. Movie starts at 8pm, entry Dh50, refunded back with food and beverage vouchers. Call 04-3990009.

Sunday Night Comedy

This is improv, an evening of scenes, stories and narrative improvisation featuring February workshop participants at The Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz Industrial 1, 8-9.30pm. Free entry, rsvp on the website. courtyardplayhouse.com.

Every Sunday has a Story

Boa Dubai’s themed ladies night titled Story, with music by Devon Kosoko, at V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City. Ladies get free beverages all night. Doors open at 11pm. Call 056-5012039.

Register for a Superhero Fun Run