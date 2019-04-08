ABU DHABI

Happy Readers

Image Credit: Supplied

McDonald’s is out to make a positive contribution to the community and has launched its Happy Meal Reader Programme to encourage children across the UAE to take up reading. Customers will have the option of a free children’s book written by award-winning author Cressida Cowell with every happy meal purchased. 12 exclusive hardback books will be available for the campaign dubbed Treetop Twins Adventures, with two new books every eight weeks. The series of books will also be available on the McDonald’s Happy Meal App, providing a digital reading experience.

Zimoun

Curated by Maya Allison, chief curator at NYU Abu Dhabi, the exhibition by acclaimed Swiss artist Zimoun marks his first exhibition in the Gulf. Constructing sensory experiences using lo-fi, analogue motors connected to various functional objects, like wooden sticks, cardboard boxes, and foil, all of the sound in his installations comes from the movement of these simple objects. Open to the public until June 1, at The Art Gallery at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Oreo Freakshake at TGI Fridays Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI

Modern-day Wonderland

Image Credit: Supplied

A West-end cast will bring the beloved children’s tale of Alice to life at the QE2. Follow young Alice, a girl of seven years who is feeling somewhat bored while sitting on the riverbank with her elder sistera and notices a white rabbit. She follows it down a rabbit hole when suddenly she falls a long way to a curious hall with many locked doors of all sizes and finds a small key to a door too small for her to fit through, but through it she sees an attractive garden. Shows from today until April 18, Dh120 for children and Dh150 for adults. Add the Mad Hatters Tea Party for a pre or post theatre where the family can enjoy a visit with all the characters, Dh65 for children and Dh130 for adults. theatrebyqe2.com

Fashion Ladies Night

Image Credit: Supplied

A mix of music, fashion, food accompanied by live singer David Davis, co-writer of Nicki Minaj’s Starships. The open-air catwalk starts from 8-10pm and will showcase top brands Style Me You, Japanese-inspired designs by Maya Charbin and Round Like A Square, giving a sneak-peek of their latest collections. At The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Hitchki Ladies Night

Throw on some heels and head out for an evening filled with music, beverages and company. For Dh129 girls can indulge in a starter and unlimited beverages, for the entire evening. With the music starting off with lounge vibes, as the evening moves on hints of Bollywood music are introduced. At Hitchki, The Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, 6pm until late.

Fiery Ladies night

Image Credit: Supplied

Round up your girls and light up the night at Fai, that’s Thai for fire. The Asian-inspired lounge comes to life every Tuesday with music, signature beverages and views of the Burj Lake. Ladies enjoy three free beverages and 25 per cent discount on bar bites. Every Tuesday, 8-11pm, at Palace Downtown.

Ladies Who Drift

All ladies get 50 per cent off their sun lounger, every Monday and Tuesday, as well as a beverage on arrival, at Drift Beach, One & Only Royal Mirage Dubai.

Ladies Day Menu

Getting that Fridays feeling on a Tuesday, with ladies treated to three course meal for Dh79, every Tuesday, from 12pm onwards. Also, the smoky barbeque menu will be available for a limited time, with mains from Dh59.

Taster Tuesdays

Get served free Asian appetisers from a menu that picks the best off the a la carte menu and also features new selections from dumplings, sushi to baos and more, at Nara Pan Asian, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, 8-10.30pm, every Tuesday, when dining.

Tuesday Ladies Night

Beau Rivage Bistro, the European-inspired restaurant launches a new ladies night offering three free house beverages and 50 per cent off food. At Grand Millennium Business Bay. Also, happy hour runs daily from 4-8pm, and on Thursdays its from 4-9pm, serving beverages at Dh25.

Cha Cha Tuesdays

Get your dancing shoes on and swing to the performances from professional dancers over dinner, at Mina Brasserie, Gate Village DIFC, 8pm to midnight. A la carte.

Ladies Mic night

The themed evening turns a woman into a superstar, showering attention and support from the guests, and her voice doing the magic. Unlimited happy karaoke (10pm onwards), five free beverages for every lady. At Chalet Berezka, East Marina, Palm Jumeirah. Every Tuesday.

SHARJAH

Unlimited Dimsum