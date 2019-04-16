Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Still from Ya Omri (104 Wrnkles) Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Herstory: Film & the Arab Woman

Last screening of the film series showcasing contemporary Arab Cinema. Emirati short Grandma’s Beauty based on the traditions and rituals of marriage and touching feature Ya Omri (104 Wrinkles) by Hadi Zaccak, capturing the years of his late grandmother Henriette as she ages and crosses the centenarian milestone to reach 104 years. At Warehouse421, Mina Zayed Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm. Free, registration required, first-come first-seated. warehouse421.ae

In Conversation with Basquiat’s Friends

In celebration of one of the most significant painters of the 20th century Jean-Michel Basquiat, an intimate group of his close collaborators will be sharing their personal experiences with the artist following the screening of Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child. Moderated by Basquait scholar Chaedria LaBouvier, at Louvre Abu Dhabi, 6pm, free admission, pre-bookings required. Call 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

AL AIN

Spring Sale

A shopping bonanza has hit Bawadi Mall, and will continue until May 1, as part of Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD). More than 60 retail shops are taking part in the shopping fiesta, where shoppers can expect sweet bargains.

DUBAI

Autism Awareness Gig

The Canadian University Dubai’s Ensemble Image Credit: Supplied

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is uniting the musical talents of people of determination and Arab Idol winner Mohammad Assaf (pictured), in a gala at Dubai Opera, hosted in aid of Autism Awareness. The Canadian University Dubai’s ensemble – the UAE’s first choir for people of determination – will take to the stage with a symphony orchestra, under the banner ‘Music is Our Voice’. Assaf will perform a solo set. Limited number of tickets are free and can be availed from the website. cud.ac.ae/music-is-our-voice

Cheese all you can

Jalapeño Cheese Balls at Trader Vic's JBR Image Credit: Supplied

It’s National cheese ball day and Trader Vic’s JBR in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah will be giving diners a chance to feast on all the cheese balls they can eat for Dh99, all through the evening (6pm-1am). Call 04-3182530.

Egg-citing Easter Celebrations

Families with children aged two to 12 can experience Easter activities at Legoland Dubai, running from today, until April 27. A range of games have been lined up, along with five themed challenges where families and friends can use their imagination and creativity to complete, to win chocolate eggs. Youngsters can take part in the egg hunt around the park, make friendship bracelets, help create a Lego spring garden and groove to the beat at a dance workshop. Upon the completion of each activity, successful guests will receive a chocolate Easter Egg. Additionally, themed Lego box sets will be on offer. legoland.ae

Anniversary Celebrations

Fun City celebrates its 20th anniversary in the Middle East and guests visiting its outlets get to play 20 free rides, by simply saying Happy Birthday Fun City on the counter and joining in for the birthday celebration. funcity.ae

Couqley French Bistro Ladies Night

The Parisian bistro in Jumeirah Lake Towers Cluster A, is celebrating women, every Wednesday between 8pm and midnight, offering free flowing beverages. Also, ladies can enjoy a three course meal and pay for only two, on select dishes. Call 04-5149339.

Cuban Night

The prohibition era comes to Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai in the form of a new Cuban bar Havana Social Club, taking guests back to a glamorous time of jazz-filled nights and smoky cabaret clubs of Havana. Every Wednesday, live music and spontaneous dancing, and a chance to enjoy unlimited mix beverages and two bar bites for Dh175 (7-9pm). On Thursdays nights, the bar hosts Alama Latina’ – a ladies night offering three hours of free beverages from 8-11pm. facebook.com/havanasocialclubdubai

Notorious Wednesdays

An urban night, with a touch of hip hop to relax and unwind.Unlimited sushi and beverages for Dh150, 10.30pm-1am. Free beverages for women until 1am At Mantis, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC. Call 058-8922488.

DIFC Movie Nights

Grab a bean bag and order food from one of our participating restaurants to settle in for a screening under the stars. Today, Kung Fu Panda will be screened at Gate Avenue in DIFC, 6-9pm. Free and open to the public. Bean bags will be available on a first come first serve basis.

High Heels Ladies Night

Party to the hits with DJ Elie Hajjar. Ladies enjoy free beverages until 2am, at BOA Dubai, V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City, 8pm. Call 056-5012039

SHARJAH

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF)

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival Image Credit: Supplied