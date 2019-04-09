Dragon Eggs from The Hatchery Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Hakkatini Wednesday

Evening series set to unite, inspire and celebrate local and international talent. The curated package is inclusive of two signature crafted beverages and bites, for Dh96. At Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 2am, every Wednesday until Ramadan. Call 02-6907739

DUBAI

Easter Dragon Eggs

Get your hands on limited edition Game of Thrones-inspired chocolate dragon eggs, inspired by the cult TV series. The three hand-painted eggs will be available on the Deliveroo app to order from their partner Sugarmoo, starting today, in time for the final season premiere and for the days leading up to Easter Sunday. Available in sets of three, all throughout April with each one of Sugarmoo’s signature cake flavours – red velvet oreo, chocolate peppermint and carrot cake – retailed for Dh118. deliveroo.ae

Songkran Water Festival

Pai Thai is recreating the festival spirit for ten days fusing dining, decor and entertainment to create the experience, starting with a abra trip through the Madinat Jumeirah waterways to the venue. The experience includes a welcome beverage crafted from traditional Thai herbs, a sharing set menu of Thai classics and live entertainment accompanied by resident traditional dancer, Wanthakan (pictured). today until April 20. Dh295 per person for food only (minimum two people sharing). Call 04-4323232

Big Fish Comedy Night

Popular British comedian Mike McClean endearingly known as the roving reporter is all set to take to the stage, along with Phil Walker (pictured) also on hand to entertain the masses. Female comedian and Dubai-based expat Sonja Jayne Salmon will host the night. At Girders Garden, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR. Bar opens for pre-beverages from 6.30pm, happy hours all night, comedy performance from 8pm. Entry Dh130 and includes a beverage. Call 055-4899425

Documentary Screenings

Screening of Tripoli Cancelled that follows a week in the life of a man trapped in an airport for a decade, portraying his daily routine. Daily screenings every two hours on the hour, from 10am-6pm, Friday 12-8pm, until May 11. At Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront. Free entry. Also, today, Mumbai based artist and researcher Ranjit Kandalgaonkar presents his ongoing project Modelled Recycled Systems looking at the expanded ecologies of the shipping industry, in particular the complex space of the ship breaking yard in South Asia, at 6.30pm. jameelartscentre.org

Scandalous Ladies Night

For ladies that want to let loose and be bold, a new Wednesday night ritual awaits. The newest ladies night at SoBe, W The Palm invites guests to stand out, blend in or just be themselves. Four free beverages and select bites at Dh35 for the ladies, every Wednesday, 6-11pm. Call 04-2455555

Reel Cinemas rolls out season deals

Reel Cinemas has introduced pocket-friendly offers to make your movie-going experience even more enjoyable. Experience dolby cinema at The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall offering viewers discounted tickets from Dh50 instead of Dh75. At Rove Downtown, the Reel Boutique experience tickets are priced at Dh30 instead of Dh45. At Guy Fieri’s Kitchen, make every night delightful as house beverages have been reduced to the price of Dh25. More offers available either in-venue or on the Reel Cinemas app. Terms and conditions apply. reelcinemas.ae

Ski for less in Dubai

The value-added discount platform VoucherSkout that offers 50 per cent off at attractions and venues across the region, has added Ski Dubai to its network. Ski enthusiasts can now brush up their skills at 50 per cent off through the app. A small fee ranging from Dh5-25 depending on the offer, is charged when purchasing discount vouchers.

Register for Tough Mudder

Obstacle course challenge Tough Mudder is bringing its 5K course route and obstacles to Dubai Sports City on April 12. A fun day of team-work and new experiences, the 5K course route will give people of all fitness levels the opportunity to get involved in the muddy madness. Kids can also join in on the action with the Mini Mudder, a 1.6km course route for five to 12-year olds (Dh150). Participation for those aged 13+ costs Dh350. Participants aged 17 or under on race day must be accompanied by a participating adult. toughmudder.ae

Soho Social

Embrace the culture of art, music and fashion. Music by Adam Graca and DJ Neil T playing the best of R’n’B, hip hop and urban music. Ladies get free beverages from 8pm to 1am and a set menu for Dh150. Call 052-3888849.

Register for Oman Insurance Corporate challenge

An inter-company challenge concept taking place on April 20, at Jebel Ali Recreation Club, with UAE’s companies participating to conquer seven challenges, that are not revealed until the race begins, which are constructed to assess the team’s quick-thinking, stamina, logic and planning abilities. Last day for teams to signup. Team of four members Dh1,196, included in the registration fee is a branded t-shirt imprinted with your company name, breakfast and a buffet lunch. therushaway.com

All You Can Dance Wednesdays

This is for the party and groove shakers in town with Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC. Get ready to bump, slide and disco to the tunes of DJ Ivan Minuti playing party anthems of the 70s and the 80s.Every Wednesday, a la carte menu. 8pm to midnight. minabrasserie.com

Bloom Ladies Night

A treat for the ladies at Flair No.5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC. From 8pm until midnight, ladies get four free beverages off the menu along with bite options from the appetisers menu. DJ Mick delivers the tunes inspired by the Balearic Island. Every Wednesday. Call 04-3722323. Call 052-3888849