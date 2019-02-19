Qasr Al Muwaiji is hosting a workshop that will feature specialists who will familiarise participants with the methods of making the bisht, a luxurious and formal garment worn in GCC countries, in addition to showcasing royal bishts from the collection of the royal family. From 3.30-5.30pm. Tomorrow, from 9am to 12pm, an Archeological Excavation workshop will take visitors on an experience which simulates a dig on a real site, under the supervision of an archeological team from DCT Abu Dhabi. Also tomorrow, a family day event will take place at Al Qattara Arts Centre from 9am to 12pm which will include a wide range of activities such as free medical examinations for visitors and a series of art and educational workshops, covering topics such as recycling, calligraphy, oud playing, pottery, khos (dried palm frond) braiding and rope making. Open to visitors of all ages and workshops are free of charge. Further information on the website. visitabudhabi.ae