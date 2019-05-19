Synergy Art with Zenani Fogg Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Art Talk

Synergy art with Zenani Fogg, from Durham, USA. A classroom teacher for 12 years; who after the passing of her father in 2015, found painting to be a medium in which she could channel her grief, biginning her first abstract piece on her balcony window using a sample kit of acrylic paint. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Free and open to the public. Call 055-5509640. adah.ae

Nomadic Traces

The exhibition showcases six of the region’s scripts that have influenced the Middle East as we know today, including culture and communities. It also features nine newly-commissioned works by artists from across the GCC and the Levant, and will highlight themes that speak to both the UAE and the Middle East, at Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, until July 28. Free entry. warehouse421.ae

DUBAI

Cinemajlis

Project Chaiwala and Cinema Akil have partnered up to create Cinemajlis, an iftar experience along with games, talks, open mic performances and film screenings. Today’s schedule includes Iraqi film and official submission for the Oscars The Journey (pictured) by Mohammad Al-Daraji at 9pm and 11pm; SNIFF co-founder Azadeh shares the story of her voluntary animal rescue service based in the UAE, with a success of over 5,000 rescued animals and a live performance by Haranero at 8. Tickets are Dh200 for film and iftar package, Dh52.50 for film only and Dh150 for iftar only, available for purchase at the box office and online. cinemaakil.com

Laguna Waterpark’s Anniversary Offer

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer Image Credit: Supplied

Each weekday throughout May, with every ticket purchased online or at the gate – children under the age of 12 can enter for Dh1. Tickets cost Dh99 online, or Dh125 at the gate. The waterpark boasts top rides as well as white-knuckle adventure slides, lazy river and infinity pool. Open daily from 10am to 6pm. Offer excludes weekends. lagunawaterpark.com

Fabula Ramadan Market

Looking for Eid gifts for loved ones or a bargain or even something new for yourself, head to the Ramadan market, at Madina Mall, Muhaisnah. Free entry, running throughout the fasting month.

Life Happens

A celebration of FN Designs 10th anniversary with an exhibition celebrating the works curated by the gallery over the decade. Aiming to provoke the senses of art collectors, the exhibition will showcase artists who have been contributing to FN Designs exhibitions over the course of ten years. Until May 31, at AlSerkal Avenue. Call 04-3790490.

Ramadan vibes at Costa

Share sweet moments with Costa Coffee UAE. Their new Ramadan cup is designed by Syrian/Russian artist and muralist Dina Saadi, showcasing her freestyle spirit and love for bold patterns and bright colours. costacoffee.ae

Support Voices for Refugees

Ibn Battuta Mall has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) this Ramadan for a campaign aimed at raising awareness on the plight of refugees globally. Located at India Court, Voices for Refugees showcases the life of a refugee through immersive virtual reality video tours that highlight the effects of humanitarian crises around the world. From 10am to 10pm daily. Until June 5.

Tiffin Service

Makemymeal.ae, the monthly subscription tiffin service is initiating a movement with corporations in order to raise awareness on global hunger, this Ramadan. The objective is to gift-a-meal to serve one million meals over a span of six weeks that is supported by corporates in the UAE. Also, every Dh1 spent on a meal will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent. The startup will prepare meals for the needy and will also deliver them to the respective locations all around UAE as requested by the corporations. makemymeal.ae

Names of Allah

Art Noor is presenting an exhibition of paintings, that will further underpin the values of Ramadan, at The Dubai Mall. Also, learn about the rituals and history through activities and workshops including drawing, Quranic calligraphy, writing and glass painting, until June 4. Also, Careem is offering a 50 per cent discount on four trips to the mall throughout Ramadan. Call 800 38224625. thedubaimall.com

SHARJAH

Al Qasba Ramadan Nights

Al Qasba in Sharjah along with Art Verve is hosting a line-up of diverse activities including a market selling fashionable clothing and accessories, handicrafts and souvenirs. Activities include art and craft stations, kids’ play area, henna artists, food outlets and more. Daily from 6-11pm, until May 25. qasba.ae

Sharjah Film Platform Open Call