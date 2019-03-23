Fitness class at Golden Mile Galleria Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Mother Of The Nation Festival

Last day of the cultural festival taking place at Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche. Today, catch the conclusion of the fireworks contest with Team Australia (Xplosiv Art) displaying at 8.15pm and 9.45pm, with the awards schedlef for 11pm. Music by AJ & The Gang and Karrouhat, from 7pm. Entry Dh25 for adults and Dh20 for children, free for senior visitors, children below six years and people of determination. Open 2pm to midnight.

Yogafest Abu Dhabi

A free community festival featuring yoga, learning, healing kids classes with holistic vendor, from 10am to 6pm in partnership with The Ripe Market at Umm Al Emarat Park. Register on the website. yogafest.me/YogafestAbuDhabi.php

DUBAI

Global Teacher Prize concert

The Varkey Foundation is hosting the concert as a joyful ‘thank you’ to teachers all around the world for the unsung work they do every day. It will be held on the eve of the Global Teacher Prize ceremony, which will recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society. Sharing the bill will be Little Mix, Rita Ora, Liam Payne and Loren Allred at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Doors open from 5pm. Ticket prices start at Dh350. platinumlist.net

Celebrate Women Empowerment

To celebrate the month of Women Empowerment, Ruya in partnership with Womanist will play host to a panel from 3-7pm. Guests are invited to partake, network and engage in the discussion through the afternoon discussing the success and challenges of the F&B and Hospitality industries. Participants will receive a welcome drink on arrival, canapes and beverages for Dh35. After which they will be offered a discount of 20 per cent on dinner. Call 04-3999123. ruyadubai.com

Maitha E Conix at Panache

The lifestyle coach and author will attend the launch of the ‘Empower You’ line today at Capital Club DIFC in partnership with Beau Monde Dubai and NRI Woman Podcast. Her masterclass will be held between noon and 1pm, In honour of International Women’s month. Event from 10am t0 8pm. Call 050-6546531.

Cook up a Thai feast

Step into the kitchen with Chef Nguyen Thanh at Thiptara and prepare your lunch. Learn all there is to know about Thai ingredients and tips on how to create a starter, entree and dessert. Available daily at Dh450 per person with house beverages, class begins at 3pm. Advance booking is required, classes will take place for a minimum of four bookings. Call 04-8883444.

Thai feast at Thiptara at Palace Downtown Image Credit: Supplied

Full Moon Yoga

A relaxing Vinyasa flow and meditation session at the wellness evening, with resident yoga instructor Melanie Swan, at Fairmont The Palm, 8pm. Priced at Dh85 per person or two for Dh150, guests can bring a third guest for free. Towels and yoga matts are available but limited. Call 04-4573545.

New Tastes And Sounds

Drift Beach Dubai at One&Only Royal Mirage is introducing new tastes and sounds this spring season with extended DJ sets on weekends. From 1pm every Friday and Saturday, indulge in an afternoon of tunes. The second DJ set from 5-9pm now invites guests to further unwind. Call 04-3152200.

Sikka Art Fair

A programme that includes art exhibitions and installations, visual and performing artists, music and film screenings, workshops, poetry and talks, alongside home-grown food pop-ups. Also, two distinctive experiences: Sikka by day, celebrating the Al Fahidi tenants, the neighbourhood and their art exhibitions and installations, and Sikka by night, hosting multiple cultural activations within the local creative scene. At Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. From 11am to 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends, until tomorrow. Free entry. sikka19.com

Watch IPL Cricket

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai is calling all fans to enjoy their favourite teams on big screens with offers to suit. A beverage with a choice of curry or Wagyu burger at Dh119; bucket of beverages for Dh150 and more. Available during matches.

Farmers’ Market

Weekend activity for foodies and families on Bay Avenue, Business Bay. On Fridays and Saturdays, with extended hours from 7am until 3pm, experience homegrown organic love from vendors that support local farming. There will also be organic baked sweet and savoury treats, as well as live-cooking stations. Children can spend time on face painting, or painting on a canvas. Call 04-4279856.

SHARJAH

