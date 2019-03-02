ABU DHABI
Art of DC
Check out the last week of The Art of DC – The Dawn of Super Heroes exhibition, celebrating DC’s history, its Super Heroes and Super Villains. The exhibit ends on March 10. Tickets priced at Dh50. At Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi from 10am to 11.30pm.
Rembrandt in the UAE
Louvre Abu Dhabi has acquired a rare oil sketch — Head of a young man, with clasped hands: Study of the figure of Christ, ca. 1648–56— by Rembrandt van Rijn (1606–1669), one of the most celebrated artists of the Dutch Golden Age. The exhibition will be on view until May 18, at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Entrance to the exhibit is free with general admission (Dh60 for adults and Dh30 for those aged 13-22). Call 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae
Free Family Beach Day
Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences in Abu Dhabi is opening its private beach to welcome families to a fun-filled day featuring entertaining games and competitions such as water balloon relay, couple tomato dance, tug of war, pass the balloon and fitness challenge for young and adults. From 11am to 5.30pm, door opens at 9am. Exclusive 50 per cent discount will be available during the day, on hotel memberships, spa, dining, staycations and more. Stay until sunset and get a chance to take home prizes from the raffle draw. Call 02-2053000.
DUBAI
Chef Cook-off Competition
Meet the Chefs, Live the Food, as part of Dubai Food Festival. Chefs will go head-to-head at City Walk’s mobile kitchens to win accolades from visitors for their culinary creations. Cook-off rounds today and March 8, from 7-9pm. Also featuring food themed roaming entertainment acts with singing and dancing shows.
Mexican and Latin American fiesta
A weeklong Latino party with unlimited activities, beverages, food and music. Live entertainment will feature the resident DJ spinning Latino house and salsa sounds, a Mariachi duo and drummers. At Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, 5-11.30pm, daily until March 7. Call 04-4370022.
Foodie Experience
Toro + KO, Lima Dubai and Galvin Bistrot & Bar have come together to celebrate Dubai Food Festival, with the longest dinner table at The Square in City Walk. The one-off gastronomic event is available for Dh349 per guest, inclusive a welcome beverage and accompanied by a serving of live jazz music. From 2-6pm. platinumlist.net
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Enjoy rugby and Leprechauns all month long at Nezesaussi Grill Dubai Marina. For the whole month of March, enjoy a traditional Irish stew, paired with a traditional Irish brew for Dh99. Sunday to Wednesday 4pm until 2am and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm until 2am. Call 04-8883444.
El Clasico
Vox Cinemas is screening the La Liga showdown between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in some of its cinemas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Watch the live action on the big screen from 11.45pm. Tickets from Dh47.25. uae.voxcinemas.com
Dubai International Boat Show
Last day to discover recreational superyachts, explore the latest diving and aquatic innovations, ride the waves or just have a fun day out with the family, at Dubai Canal, Jumeirah (Near Dubai Ladies Club). Open from 3-9.30pm. Online tickets for children aged 13-17 years is Dh25, regular tickets at Dh55 and for a family Dh160. boatshowdubai.com
Weekend Market Delight
A weekly market where guests can sample a range of hot-spot pop-up shops, accompanied by F&B discounts, live music, activities for kids and a dog-friendly spot at Reform Social & Grill. Fridays and Saturdays from 12-6pm and Sundays from 8.30am to 12.30pm. reformsocialgrill.ae
Organic Souq S2
Marsa Plaza Creek will once again be the venue for a dedicated farmer’s market held in association with the Farm House, Dubai, and will run every Saturday until April 2019 from 3-10pm. There will also be an open seating area and a garden, where visitors can enjoy delicacies from various street food serving Emirati, Arabic, American, Indian and Pakistani food. In addition, there are plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained and will feature a mini petting zoo with a variety of farm animals including ducks, chickens, rabbits and more. dubaifestivalcity.com
FUJAIRAH
Register for Dibba Run 2019
Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort is organising its first closed road run as part of its efforts in promoting health and wellness, taking place on March 30. Options include the 3km, 5km and 10km run. Entry Dh150 per person. hopasports.com