Marsa Plaza Creek will once again be the venue for a dedicated farmer’s market held in association with the Farm House, Dubai, and will run every Saturday until April 2019 from 3-10pm. There will also be an open seating area and a garden, where visitors can enjoy delicacies from various street food serving Emirati, Arabic, American, Indian and Pakistani food. In addition, there are plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained and will feature a mini petting zoo with a variety of farm animals including ducks, chickens, rabbits and more. dubaifestivalcity.com