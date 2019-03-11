Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Justin Kauflin in Concert

The award-winning American jazz pianist and composer, who was mentored by Quincy Jones, will be performing material from his new album Coming Home, at The Arts Center, NYU Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Tickets cost Dh100, online tickets are sold out, try the standby line at the venue. nyuad-artscenter.org.

Lobster extravaganza

Savour fresh lobsters as Aquarium cooks them the way you want, for half the regular price. Book a table between 7-11pm to enjoy 50 per cent off lobsters, available every Monday. Sounds by DJ Classy K. At Aquarium, Yas Marina. Call 050-6969357.

DUBAI

Desi Ladies Night

Ladies get three free house beverages and 30 per cent off food and beverages. Live band Project Punk provides the tunes, at Bar Baar, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Mankhool Road. Call 04-5012631.

Two-for-One Burger Mondays

Gurkan Sef Burger Mondays Image Credit: Supplied

Mondays got meatier as Turkish steakhouse Gurkan Sef in City Walk 2 have introduced burger Mondays. Diners get to have double the fun with two premium burgers for the price of one, all day, every Monday. Offer available on all burgers featured on the menu, served with French fries. Ongoing throughout the year. Call 04-3799777.

Cheese Evening

Cheese night at Pierre Bistro & Bar Image Credit: Supplied

Pierre’s Bistro & Bar, designed by Michelin starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire has launched a paired cheese evening that runs every Monday. Dh100 per plate of cheese or Dh125 with a pairing beverage. At the promenade level, Dubai Festival City. Call 04-7011127.

Cheers to 10 years

Head to Nelson’s at Media Rotana Barsha Heights to celebrate their 10-year anniversary with 10-days of music, special offers and giveaways. Tonight it’s Latino groove night. Dance to salsa, cha cha, tango to rumba, alongside live dancers followed by music from the resident DJ. Buy-one-get-one-free on selected house beverages and 30 per cent discount on the small plates section of the menu. Call 04-4350000.

Tibe Now: Free Drinks, Boots and Tickets to the Apocalypse

A solo show of paintings by Austrian painter Philip Mueller, following the journey of the artist’s practice by tracing the evolution of series, through to his new commissions. At the Salsali Private Museum (SPM) in Alserkal Avenue, until May 31. This showcase will be the last exhibit, marking the end of the museum’s iteration in Dubai, and relocating to Berlin. salsalipm.com

Palette Tranquility

Art by Annabelle Smith Bigno Image Credit: Supplied

An exhibition by four artists – Karine Roche, Annabelle Smith Bigno, Leila Barakat Mukhaimer and Anneke Bester – showcasing their art at Le Patio in Habtoor Palace Dubai. Free entry, until early April.

Blush Mondays

HIp hop and R’n’B night with Mickey My, free beverages for the ladies all night. At Inka, Sofitel Downtown Dubai. Every Monday, doors open at 10pm. Call 050-2529588.

Register for a Charity Run

Lapita Parks and Resorts has teamed up with Desert Road Runners, to host a charity fun run for adults and juniors on March 15. The course starts and finishes at the resort and takes runners on a loop through Legoland Dubai, Riverland Dubai and Motiongate Dubai theme parks. Runners will be cheered on by Smurf characters and enjoy a free breakfast, plus a reduced entry fee of Dh155 per person. Three distances of 3km, 5km and 10km available. Starting from Dh75 per person, with contributions going towards the Al Jalila Foundation. hopasports.com

Register for Wellness Saturday

A workshop on how to conquer anxiety, manage stress and work through depression by H Retreats, taking place on March 16 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai Marina. The day will include breakdown of negative feelings and emotions, learn how to be mindful, Hatha yoga and meditation, healing with Tibetan singing bowls, three-course lunch and group hypnosis to help release fears and setbacks. Dh860.

+ hretreats.com

SHARJAH

Reach for the Skies

Trampoline World at Al Majaz Waterfront Image Credit: Supplied