ABU DHABI

Inspired

An exhibition that blends modern motifs with ancient Arabian elements by Najoua Ajjour, will grace the walls of Coya Abu Dhabi, including a painting of Malala made up of 10,000 coffee beans. At Al Maryah Island, running until September. Entry is free. Call 02-3067000.

DUBAI

Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition

Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition at Wafi Image Credit: Supplied

This year’s edition will be attended by more than 50 international calligraphers and is themed ‘A heritage honouring the letter and pen’. Marking the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, it offers more giving and creativity, uttering the language of compassion inscribed in letters of tolerance. At Wafi Mall, during mall hours, until May 5. dubaiculture.gov.ae

MasterChef, the TV Experience

The TV-to-plate dining concept in the new Millennium Place Marina hotel opens today. The menu is curated from a selection of 120 recipes created by past show champions and finalists from various productions of the hit global series. Diners can pick their choice of up to five ingredients from 10 options, before challenging Head Chef Margarita Vaamonde-Beggs and her team to bring the selections to life within a strict 35-minute time frame. The signature mystery box option is priced at Dh300 for two people or Dh600 for four. For bookings and reservations, call 04-5508111, masterchefdxb.com

Literary Meet up and Book Launch

Sabyn Javeri is a short story writer and the author of Nobody Killed Her, a political thriller based on the assassination of a female politician in an Islamic country. Her new book Hijabistan, a collection of political short stories based on the metaphorical interpretation of the veil in the lives of Muslim women, will be launched at Le Pain Quotidien, Dubai Marina Mall, 6.30pm. Call or whatsapp to attend. Call 050-2277301

Movie Under The Stars

Intimate open-air cinema nights, kick back and relax on couches armed with pop-corn and beverages while watching classics. The adults only setting is enhanced with pop up house beverage stations and light bites. Today, La La Land and tomorrow Bad Boys 2, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai at The Walk, JBR, 8.30pm onwards. Dh50 for movie only or Dh100 inclusive of the movie and the full amount redeemable on food and beverages, pre, during or post the movie at one of six outlets.

Duck Experience

Savour the traditional Chinese delicacy as part of the ‘Duck Experience’ a theatrical and engaging gastronomic performance led by the resident ‘duck master’. Carved and served to diners at their table as part of three dishes – duck pancakes, crispy duck salad and stir-fry duck in Sichuan sauce.

Three courses for four persons at Dh620, at Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, available from 1pm to midnight. Call 04-4323232.

Sham Al Nessim

Celebrate spring and get a glimpse of Egypt’s rich culture through food, music and entertainment at Khofo, Al Seef Dubai. The specially created menu will feature traditional selections such as ‘feseekh’ a salted fish that is popular in Egypt, along with other delicacies enjoyed with cultural dance performances including Tanoura, Al Zafah and the traditional horse dance. The celebration culminates with a grand buffet on May 3 that will be served from 2-7pm. Call 04-3885005.

Avengers themed Closing Weekend

The season ends on a grand scale at Bar Baar at Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Mankhool. Today, Tribal Brothers will be headlining the evening. Tomorrow, it’s Comedy Night with Nishant Tanwar. On Thursday, DJ Lemon hits the decks with Raja Kumari, DJ Akhtar and DJ Lloyd closing the weekend on Friday. barbardxb.com

Brighton College Dubai ArtFest

The festival will see the school change into an interactive art space with installations and curated artwork exhibited from international artists. Experience a wide range of art forms including installation art, graffiti, Japanese art, batik, disability arts and enameling. In addition to the exhibition a series of workshops and talks will take place for the public and include the following sessions:The ‘Lec Chair’ workshop from 9am–12pm; 1920’s Art and Fashion from 3.40-4.40pm. Tomorrow a printing workshop will be held from 9am. Free entry. Call 04-3871111

Register for Ballet Workshops

The Ballet Centre Dubai is hosting Italian dancer Mara Galeazzi to conduct workshops for students. On Friday, two workshops take place at 11am-2pm fro students from grade 5 and 6 including interfoundation and then from 3-6pm for grade 7 up to advance 1. At The Ballet Centre, Jumeria 1. Registration Dh250. Call 04-3449776. balletcentredubai.com

RAS AL KHAIMAH

May Fest 2019

Five-day extravaganza at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, kicking off the fourth edition of this music festival with five big names in the electronic dance music scene. Today, enjoy pulsating mixes with DJ Metzker Viktoria, supported by 911 The Band, Circus dance shows and an afterparty. Call 07-2020000

SHARJAH

Soiree Musicale

The AUS Choir, Women’s Choir, Chamber Choir and Applied Voice & Piano students invite you to a celebratory spring concert, at The Arts Rotunda, American University of Sharjah College of Arts & Sciences, today and tomorrow at 7pm. Entry Dh25 for AUS students and Dh50 for general admission, available at the door. Call 06-5152739